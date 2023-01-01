Merienda Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome! Merienda is a place where all different cultures & backgrounds can enjoy one thing we have all in common, the love of food & culture. Let us take you to the islands of the Philippines, dine in at the restaurant. Learn and experience modern “homecooked” Modern Filipino and Asian-Fusion inspired cuisines, desserts and boba tea.
Location
1822 East Belvidere Rd, Grayslake, IL 60030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Twisted Burger - Twisted Burger Grayslake
No Reviews
217 Center St, GRAYSLAKE, IL 60030
View restaurant
Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL
No Reviews
82 E Center St Grayslake, IL 60030
View restaurant