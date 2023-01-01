Food Menu

Appetizers

Lumpiang Shanghai (5 pcs) Filipino mini fried pork eggrolls)

$5.95

Crispy mini Filipino fried eggrolls: Pork, minced veggies and seasonings. ** *Contains eggs, wheat & soy.

Veggie Lumpia (3 pcs) (Filipino fried veggie eggrolls)

$5.95

Crispy veggie eggrolls, green beans, bean sprout, cabbage, carrots & garlic. ** *Contains soy & wheat.

Atchara Salad (Filipino pickled green papaya salad, good for 2)

$8.95

Sweet & tarty pickled green papaya salad, carrots, red bell peppers, ginger with mixed green spring salad topped with slices of cucumbers and mangos. *Contains fish sauce.

Fried Chicken

Calamansi jumbo fried chicken Wings (6 pcs) lightly battered

$13.95

Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bites. Then tossed in house-made sweetened calamansi sauce (Filipino citrus,) lemon zest sauce. *Contains dairy.

Regular jumbo fried chicken Wings (6 pcs) lightly battered

$12.95

Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bite. *Contains dairy.

Salt ‘N Pepper jumbo fried chicken wings (6 pcs) lightly battered

$13.95

Lightly battered and seasoned. Double fried to golden for that crispiness, on each bites. Then tossed in salt, jalapeños, onions & dry seasonings. *Contains fish. Gluten-free

“Lechon” Manok kawali/ fried chicken wings (6 pcs) well seasoned not battered

$12.95

Eat Plenty- Meals

Veggie PANCIT Bihon - Rice Noodle (shareable)

$10.95Out of stock

Rice noodle pan stir fried noodles topped with cabbage, carrots, celery, green beans, seasoned with soy sauce and calamansi. *contains soy

Tocilog meal (Pork tocino with Filipino way sunny side eggs, atchara salad & choice white or garlic rice)

$14.95

Marinated pork, braised with some caramelized ends. Comes with choice of white rice or garlic fried rice, atchara salad & filipino way sunny side eggs. *contains soy, wheat & egg

Cbsilog meal (Filipino sauteed Cornbeef w/ tomatoes, garlic & onions, Filipino way sunny side up egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice)

$14.95

Crispy ends sauteed filipino corn beef with tomatoes, garlic, onions and seasonings. Comes with choice of white rice or garlic fried rice, atchara salad & Filipino way sunny side up egg. *contains egg, wheat.

Tapsilog meal (Slices of marinated ribeye sautéed with a side of Filipino way sunny Side Up Egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice)

$15.95

Marinated slices of beef with soy sauce, garlic, rice vinegar, calamansi and dry seasonings. Comes with white rice, Filipino Mac salad and Filipino way sunny side up egg *contains soy & egg

Veggie Pancit Bihon w/ Canton - mixed rice noodles & wheat egg noodles (shareable)

$10.95

Mixed Pancit Bihon (rice noodles) with Canton Pancit (wheat & egg noodles) topped with mixed sautéed veggies. *Contains eggs, wheat & soy.

FMBSilog (Filipino manok (chicken) BBQ meal w/ side of Filipino way sunny side up egg, atchara salad & choice of garlic fried rice or white rice.

$14.95

Sweet & savory, marinated then charbroiled Filipino chicken BBQ. Side of white rice, topped with a Filipino way sunny side up fried egg & Filipino mac salad. *contains soy, wheat & egg.

Sweet snacks

Yema Cassava Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Baked grated cassava, baked with coconut milk, sweetened milk and topped with caramelized milk & coconut meat strings.

Ube Halaya Cheesecake

$5.95

Soups

Sinigang (Contains Beef Broth & Vegetables)

$4.95

Drink Menu

Milk Teas

Ube Milk Tea

$5.95+

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.95+

Peach Milk Tea

$5.95+

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.95+

Brewed coffee (ICED AND HOT)

Coffee ice - plain unsweetened decaf

$4.95

Coffee ice - plain unsweetened caffeinated

$4.95+

Espresso (Single Shot)

$2.50

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.00

Coffee Latte (Hot w/espresso & choice of milk)

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$5.95+

Iced Lattes

Dirty Ube Ice Latte (lactose free milk)

$6.95+

Matcha iced latte - choice of milk

$5.95+

Dirty Turon iced Latte (lactose free milk)

$6.95+

Hot Lattes

Hot Ube Latte - choice of milk

$5.95

Matcha iced latte - choice of milk

$5.95+

Hot brewed coffee latte

$4.95

Turon Latte

$5.95

Milk Cap Drinks (24oz Size Only)

Ube Milk Tea Cap (BLENDED)

$7.45

Ube Latte Milk Cap (BLENDED)

$7.45

Turon Latte Milk Cap

$7.45

Matcha Milk Tea Cap

$6.95

Mango Smoothie Milk Cap

$7.45

Peach Tea Milk Cap

$6.95

Desserts DONT USE

Ube cheesecake NONE

Ube cheesecake

$3.95

Sides

Side Garlic Fried Rice

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Atchara Salad

$3.00

Pickled Green Papaya Salad on top of a bed of mixed greens, topped with Cucumber and Mango.

Side Tapa

$2.50

Side Chicken BBQ

$2.50

Side Tocino

$2.50

Catering Menu

Medium Tray Food

Quarter Medium tray Eggroll

$25.00

Med Tray Pancit Canton & Bihon

$35.00