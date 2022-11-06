Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Somethings Brewing Inc Downtown Grayslake, IL Grayslake, IL

review star

No reviews yet

82 E Center St

Grayslake, IL 60030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Keto Breakfast Scrambler
Full Sandwich

Bakery

Muffin (choose your flavor when you come in)

$4.95

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.79

Breakfast the way you love it! Scrambled eggs with your choice of grilled breakfast meat, veggies and cheese served on a toasted croissant, bagel, wrap or sliced bread. Includes our famous grilled tater babies on the side

Ranchero Wrap

$10.79

Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and your choice of regular or turkey sausage in a grilled wrap. Includes a side of salsa and Sour cream as well as our delicious grilled tater babies

Country Wrap

$10.79

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomatoes served in a grilled wrap. Includes our famous grilled tater babies on the side

Keto Breakfast Scrambler

$11.79

Looking to ditch the carbs or cutting out gluten from your diet. Here you go! Scrambled eggs, grilled green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and two choices of breakfast meat. Topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Includes guacamole on the side.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.79

A crispy grilled wrap filled with scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Includes a side of salsa and sour cream as well as our famous grilled and seasoned tater babies.

Seasoned Tater Babies

$4.99

Here they are....the hype is real! Our tater babies are grilled to perfection with our delicious house seasonings. You're going to love them!

Taters Gone Wild

$7.99

Take your tater babies to the next level...we will add grilled green peppers, onions, bacon and cheddar!!

French Toast

$10.79

Your choice of thick sliced bread dipped in a vanilla egg custard and grilled to perfection. Served with butter, syrup and our famous tater babies on the side

Build your Own Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Two scrambled eggs...if you'd like you can add your choices of veggies, cheese or meat.

Slice of Toast

$1.25

One slice of white, wheat or marble rye

Omelets

Each of our omelettes is cooked to order and served with your choice of regular seasoned tater babies or sweet tater babies and a slice of buttered toast

Mediterranean Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelette with fresh grilled spinach, turkey sausage, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies

Country Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet with bacon, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies.

Southwestern Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet with breakfast sausage, pepper jack cheese and tomatoes. Includes sour cream and salsa. Along with toast and our seasoned tater babies

American Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet with steamed broccoli...grilled ham and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our seasoned tater babies.

Denver Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet with grilled imported ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our seasoned grilled tater babies.

Cheese Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet with cheddar, mozzarella and muenster cheese...and your choice of three grilled veggies. Served with a choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.79

A three egg omelet made with your choice of breakfast meat, veggies and cheese. Served with choice of toast and grilled seasoned tater babies

Bagels

Bagel

$2.50

Ezekiel English Muffin

$3.00

PIzza Bagel

$5.99

Salads

Our salads are made fresh to your specifications when you order them. We make our dressings, that's why they're so good! All salad dressings come on the side so you can control how much you use. Salads come with croutons and toasted garlic bread (unless otherwise noted)

Bacon Cheeseburger Salad

$7.79+

Eating gluten free or cutting carbs....this is perfect! Romaine, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheddar cheese topped with a diced grilled sirloin burger, bacon and croutons (unless you want to skip them, just opt out) Creamy ranch dressing on the side. Add our homemade giardiniera for a delicious kick!

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, croutons, buffalo style chicken and our housemade ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Swiss cheese, bacon, croutons and house made creamy ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini peppers, grilled chicken and creamy Caesar dressing

Fiesta Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled and seasoned chicken breast or ground sirloin burger. Includes salsa, sour cream and our housemate fiesta ranch dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, pepperonccini peppers, croutons, feta cheese and our house made Greek Balsamic dressing

Oriental Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, grilled chicken, crisp chow mein noodles and our house made Sweet Heat Peanut Sauce

Pasta Basilico

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, pasta, onions. tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, pepperonccini peppers, croutons and our home made creamy basil dressing on the side

Pesto Chicken Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions black, olives, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and our house made fresh pesto dressing on the side

Power Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, chick peas, quinoa, sliced almonds, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and our house made lemon garlic tahini dressing on the side

Savanna Fields Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, sliced almonds, chopped apple, onions, grated parmesan cheese and our house made Brew Berry Dressing on the side

Spicy Muffaletta Salad

$7.79+

Salami, imported ham, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese, onions, homemade giardeniera, croutons and our house made seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing on the side

Tuna Pasta Salad

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce, green peppers pasta, shredded cheddar, a scoop of our albacore tuna salad and a side of our house made creamy ranch dressing

Labrettis

We rub our Labretti dough with olive oil and seasonings before baking...it adds that something special to this flat bread. Each Labretti is made to order and served warm. Each comes with a side dish of your choice

Baja Beef Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with Ground sirloin burger, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions, guacamole and our house made fiesta ranch dressing

Bruschetta Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, black olives, parmesan, melted mozzarella with a splash of balsamic pesto and creamy ranch dressing

Country Club Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with our all white meat chicken salad, bacon, melted muenster cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and our house made creamy ranch dressing

Loco Chicken Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, guacamole, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and our house made fiesta ranch dressing

Old World Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with toasted imported ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, giardeniera and our seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing

Ranch Roast Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with bacon, ground sirloin burger, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our house made creamy ranch dressing

Turkey Guacamole Labretti

$10.79+

Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with honey smoked turkey, melted mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our house made creamy ranch dressing

Subs

Made fresh to order and served with a side dish of your choice

Burger Sub

$9.79+

Our 100% Sirloin burger is served on a toasted sub roll topped with your choice of cheese, condiments and dressing.

Albuquerque Turkey Sub

$9.79+

Honey turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and fiesta ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll.

American Sub

$9.79+

Imported ham, honey turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing a freshly baked sub. Available toasted on request

BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Grilled chicken smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce...served on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Grilled buffalo style chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes and our creamy ranch dressing served warm on a toasted sub roll

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.79+

Grilled chicken breast, red sauce, grated parmesan cheese and melted provolone cheese. Served warm on a toasted sub roll

Italian Sub

$9.79+

Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing on a fresh baked sub roll. Available on a toasted sub roll as well. Try yours with our homemade giardeniera

Kick'n Chicken Sub

$9.79+

Seasoned chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped wit melted pepper jack cheese and served warm on a toasted sub roll.

Mediterranean Veggie Sub

$9.79+

Melted provolone & meunster cheese, romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives, ring peppers and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic sub roll

Tommy Club Sub

$9.79+

Honey turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and creamy ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll

Wraps

All of our wraps are made to order and come with a side dish of choice. We do offer a sprouted grain wrap choice at an additional charge If you need a gluten free option you can upgrade to our Rice Wrap

Bravo Wrap

$9.79+

Hone turkey, crisp bacon, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, onions and our fiesta ranch dressing

Chicken Casear Wrap

$9.79+

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.79+

Chyna Wrap

$9.79+

Grilled chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, green peppers and chow mien noodles with our sweet heat peanut sauce

Club Wrap

$9.79+

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and creamy ranch dressing

Fajita Wrap

$9.79+

Your choice of seasoned chicken breast or ground sirloin with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese and romaine. Includes sour cream and salsa on the side

Goddess Wrap

$9.79+

Regular or roasted red pepper hummus, quinoa, romaine, bag spinach, carrots, cucumbers, onions, green peppers and our lemon garlic tahini dressing

Hummzinger Wrap

$9.79+

Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus, rice, romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade gardeniera

Tuna Melt Wrap

$9.79+

Our Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and tomatoes

Tuscany Chicken Wrap

$9.79+

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and our fresh pesto dressing

Veggin' on The Border Wrap

$9.79+

Your choice of regular garlic hummus or roasted red pepper rice, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side

Specialty Sandwiches

BLT

$9.79+

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toast

French Melt Croissant

$10.79

Grilled ham, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant.

Grilled Cheese

$9.79+

Your choice of cheese melted between your choice of bread....grilled to perfection. Grilled tomatoes, bacon or ham added on request

Patty Melt

$9.79

Our 100% sirloin burger served on a grilled marble rye bread (or your other choice of sliced bread) with melted cheese...add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like

PB& Jelly Sandwich

$5.99+

Grape, strawberry or raspberry jelly and our homemade all natural peanut butter on your choice of sliced bread or toast

Reuben Sandwich

$10.79+

Grilled corned beef (or you can substitute grilled turkey breast), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread

Montago

$10.79

Homemade egg salad and bacon on a toasted croissant with romaine lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Quesadilla

Seasoned chicken, melted cheddar and mozzarella in a grilled pita. Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa, sour cream and tortilla chips included on the side. ***No other side dish is included

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.79

Build Your Own Sandwich

Can't find what you really want in our menu? No problem...build it here and have it your way!

Full Sandwich

$9.79

Half Sandwich

$8.79

Build Your Own Salad

Full Salad

$9.79

Half Salad

$7.79

Cream of Chicken Rice Soup

8 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$3.99

12 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$4.99

16 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$5.99

32 oz Chicken Rice Soup

$10.99

Baked Potatoes

Split Spud

$5.99

A huge baked potato with butter, sour cream and bacon

American Potato

$6.99

A huge baked potato with steamed broccoli, melted cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream

Cheezy Chicken Potato

$7.79

A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and butter

Kick'n Chicken Potato

$7.79

A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted pepper jack cheese

Noshes

Casey Bread

$7.29

Garlic flat bread smothered in melted mozzarella. Cut into triangles & served with a side pizza sauce.

Personal Pizza

$9.29

Our freshly baked flatbread makes delicious pizza! Choice of pepperoni, chicken, bacon or ham. Topped with your choice of veggies

Veggie & Ranch Plate

$9.29

Broccoli, celery, cucumbers, carrots & green peppers served with a larger portion of our house ranch dressing & a boiled egg.

Hummus Plate

$9.29

Warm flat bread wedges served with crisp cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, celery & green peppers along with a 8 oz cup of either garlic or roasted red pepper hummus layered with our homemade giardeniera.

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Espresso

Espresso Shots

$2.05+

Americano

$2.05+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Specialty Lattes

Bianco White Chocolate Latte

$4.75+

Cafe Mocha

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramelicious Latte

$4.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Chococonut Latte

$4.75+

Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$4.75+

Cinnamon Swirl Latte

$4.75+

English Toffee Latte

$4.75+

Golden Milk

$4.75+

Match Latte

$4.75+

Maui Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Mambo Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Mint Latte

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Tuxedo Latte

$4.75+

Coffee Smoothies

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Mocha Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

White Chocolate Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Mocha Mint Latte Smoothie

$4.95+

Fruit Flavored Smoothies

Fruit Flavored Smoothie

$4.95+

Other Smoothies

Frozen Hot Chocolate Smoothie

$4.95+

Vanilla Chai Smoothie

$4.95+

Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.95+

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.95+

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$4.95+

Tea

Organic Hand Blended Tea

$3.25

Iced Black Tea

$2.95

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.25

London Fog Tea

$4.95

Lemonade

Hand Squeezed Lemonade

$3.69

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.99

Arnold Palmer Lemonade

$4.99

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.99

Other

Hot Chocolate

$3.79+

Hot Apple Cider

$3.79+

Flavored Steamers

$3.79+

Italian. Soda

$3.79+

Creamosa

$4.29+

Milk

$2.25+

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Sparking Water

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.79+

Cheesecake

Our homemade cheesecake is fresh and delicious!! Please note...our Gluten Free items are made in a shared kitchen. We do our best not to cross contaminate but our most sensitive customers might want to pass this up since there is gluten in our kitchen

Cherry Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake

$5.95

Gluten Free Cherry Cheesecake *

$5.95

Gluten Free Plain Cheesecake *

$5.95

Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake *

$5.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.95

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.95

Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.95

French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$5.95

Buttery pie crust filled with a light chocolate mousse and whipped cream...topped with shaved dark chocolate

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

A buttery graham cracker crust filled with the most delicious key lime custard you've ever had! We use only the real deal Nelly & Joe's Key Lime Juice! Topped with a dollop of whipped cream

Tiramisu

Lady fingers soaked in our freshly pulled espresso shots sprinkled with Brandy and layered with marscapone cheese

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

Crisp shells filled to order with sweetened ricotta cheese

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Downtown Grayslake this location features a large beautiful outdoor seating area and a small indoor seating area All of our pastries and chocolates are made in house along with homemade soups and dressings. Our menu is extensive...some might say it's even overwhelming We trust you'll find something you'll love

Location

82 E Center St, Grayslake, IL 60030

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Forest Greens Juice Bar - 123 N. Waukegan Rd.
orange star4.7 • 329
123 North Waukegan Rd. Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
22000 North Pepper Road Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
orange starNo Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Christie's Dairy Delights - Palatine
orange starNo Reviews
45 N Bothwell St. Palatine, IL 60067
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
WynBurg Cafe
orange star4.5 • 311
306 E Rand Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grayslake

Grayslake Dog n Suds
orange star4.4 • 623
454 Center St Grayslake, IL 60030
View restaurantnext
Somethings Brewing Inc - 1126 E Washington St Grayslake - Grayslake, IL
orange star4.6 • 193
1126 E Washington St Grayslake, IL 60030
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grayslake
Lake Villa
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Gurnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Fox Lake
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston