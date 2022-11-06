- Home
Somethings Brewing Inc Downtown Grayslake, IL Grayslake, IL
No reviews yet
82 E Center St
Grayslake, IL 60030
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast the way you love it! Scrambled eggs with your choice of grilled breakfast meat, veggies and cheese served on a toasted croissant, bagel, wrap or sliced bread. Includes our famous grilled tater babies on the side
Ranchero Wrap
Scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese and your choice of regular or turkey sausage in a grilled wrap. Includes a side of salsa and Sour cream as well as our delicious grilled tater babies
Country Wrap
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese and tomatoes served in a grilled wrap. Includes our famous grilled tater babies on the side
Keto Breakfast Scrambler
Looking to ditch the carbs or cutting out gluten from your diet. Here you go! Scrambled eggs, grilled green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and two choices of breakfast meat. Topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Includes guacamole on the side.
Breakfast Quesadilla
A crispy grilled wrap filled with scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of breakfast meat. Includes a side of salsa and sour cream as well as our famous grilled and seasoned tater babies.
Seasoned Tater Babies
Here they are....the hype is real! Our tater babies are grilled to perfection with our delicious house seasonings. You're going to love them!
Taters Gone Wild
Take your tater babies to the next level...we will add grilled green peppers, onions, bacon and cheddar!!
French Toast
Your choice of thick sliced bread dipped in a vanilla egg custard and grilled to perfection. Served with butter, syrup and our famous tater babies on the side
Build your Own Scrambled Eggs
Two scrambled eggs...if you'd like you can add your choices of veggies, cheese or meat.
Slice of Toast
One slice of white, wheat or marble rye
Omelets
Mediterranean Omelet
A three egg omelette with fresh grilled spinach, turkey sausage, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies
Country Omelet
A three egg omelet with bacon, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with your choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies.
Southwestern Omelet
A three egg omelet with breakfast sausage, pepper jack cheese and tomatoes. Includes sour cream and salsa. Along with toast and our seasoned tater babies
American Omelet
A three egg omelet with steamed broccoli...grilled ham and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our seasoned tater babies.
Denver Omelet
A three egg omelet with grilled imported ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our seasoned grilled tater babies.
Cheese Omelet
A three egg omelet with cheddar, mozzarella and muenster cheese...and your choice of three grilled veggies. Served with a choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies
Build Your Own Omelet
A three egg omelet made with your choice of breakfast meat, veggies and cheese. Served with choice of toast and grilled seasoned tater babies
Salads
Bacon Cheeseburger Salad
Eating gluten free or cutting carbs....this is perfect! Romaine, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheddar cheese topped with a diced grilled sirloin burger, bacon and croutons (unless you want to skip them, just opt out) Creamy ranch dressing on the side. Add our homemade giardiniera for a delicious kick!
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, croutons, buffalo style chicken and our housemade ranch dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Swiss cheese, bacon, croutons and house made creamy ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons, pepperoncini peppers, grilled chicken and creamy Caesar dressing
Fiesta Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled and seasoned chicken breast or ground sirloin burger. Includes salsa, sour cream and our housemate fiesta ranch dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, pepperonccini peppers, croutons, feta cheese and our house made Greek Balsamic dressing
Oriental Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, grilled chicken, crisp chow mein noodles and our house made Sweet Heat Peanut Sauce
Pasta Basilico
Romaine lettuce, pasta, onions. tomatoes, black olives, cucumbers, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, pepperonccini peppers, croutons and our home made creamy basil dressing on the side
Pesto Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions black, olives, parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and our house made fresh pesto dressing on the side
Power Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, chick peas, quinoa, sliced almonds, cucumbers, broccoli, onions and our house made lemon garlic tahini dressing on the side
Savanna Fields Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, sliced almonds, chopped apple, onions, grated parmesan cheese and our house made Brew Berry Dressing on the side
Spicy Muffaletta Salad
Salami, imported ham, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, parmesan cheese, onions, homemade giardeniera, croutons and our house made seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing on the side
Tuna Pasta Salad
Romaine lettuce, green peppers pasta, shredded cheddar, a scoop of our albacore tuna salad and a side of our house made creamy ranch dressing
Labrettis
Baja Beef Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with Ground sirloin burger, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, black olives, onions, guacamole and our house made fiesta ranch dressing
Bruschetta Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with tomatoes, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, black olives, parmesan, melted mozzarella with a splash of balsamic pesto and creamy ranch dressing
Country Club Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with our all white meat chicken salad, bacon, melted muenster cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and our house made creamy ranch dressing
Loco Chicken Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with seasoned grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, guacamole, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips and our house made fiesta ranch dressing
Old World Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with toasted imported ham, salami, melted mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, giardeniera and our seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing
Ranch Roast Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with bacon, ground sirloin burger, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our house made creamy ranch dressing
Turkey Guacamole Labretti
Our Labretti flat bread is stuffed with honey smoked turkey, melted mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and our house made creamy ranch dressing
Subs
Burger Sub
Our 100% Sirloin burger is served on a toasted sub roll topped with your choice of cheese, condiments and dressing.
Albuquerque Turkey Sub
Honey turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and fiesta ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll.
American Sub
Imported ham, honey turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing a freshly baked sub. Available toasted on request
BBQ Chicken Sub
Grilled chicken smothered in our tangy BBQ sauce...served on a toasted sub roll with melted provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled buffalo style chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes and our creamy ranch dressing served warm on a toasted sub roll
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Grilled chicken breast, red sauce, grated parmesan cheese and melted provolone cheese. Served warm on a toasted sub roll
Italian Sub
Imported ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our seasoned olive oil and vinegar dressing on a fresh baked sub roll. Available on a toasted sub roll as well. Try yours with our homemade giardeniera
Kick'n Chicken Sub
Seasoned chicken breast grilled with green peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped wit melted pepper jack cheese and served warm on a toasted sub roll.
Mediterranean Veggie Sub
Melted provolone & meunster cheese, romaine, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, cucumbers, black olives, ring peppers and ranch dressing on a toasted garlic sub roll
Tommy Club Sub
Honey turkey, crisp bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and creamy ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll
Wraps
Bravo Wrap
Hone turkey, crisp bacon, provolone cheese, romaine, tomatoes, onions and our fiesta ranch dressing
Chicken Casear Wrap
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, black olives, mild chopped ring peppers, parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chyna Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, green peppers and chow mien noodles with our sweet heat peanut sauce
Club Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and creamy ranch dressing
Fajita Wrap
Your choice of seasoned chicken breast or ground sirloin with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, melted cheddar cheese and romaine. Includes sour cream and salsa on the side
Goddess Wrap
Regular or roasted red pepper hummus, quinoa, romaine, bag spinach, carrots, cucumbers, onions, green peppers and our lemon garlic tahini dressing
Hummzinger Wrap
Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus, rice, romaine lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and our homemade gardeniera
Tuna Melt Wrap
Our Albacore tuna salad with melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce and tomatoes
Tuscany Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and our fresh pesto dressing
Veggin' on The Border Wrap
Your choice of regular garlic hummus or roasted red pepper rice, guacamole, tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese. Includes salsa and sour cream on the side
Specialty Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toast
French Melt Croissant
Grilled ham, melted cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade honey mustard dressing on a toasted croissant.
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of cheese melted between your choice of bread....grilled to perfection. Grilled tomatoes, bacon or ham added on request
Patty Melt
Our 100% sirloin burger served on a grilled marble rye bread (or your other choice of sliced bread) with melted cheese...add grilled onions or other condiments if you'd like
PB& Jelly Sandwich
Grape, strawberry or raspberry jelly and our homemade all natural peanut butter on your choice of sliced bread or toast
Reuben Sandwich
Grilled corned beef (or you can substitute grilled turkey breast), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our homemade 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread
Montago
Homemade egg salad and bacon on a toasted croissant with romaine lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Quesadilla
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own Salad
Cream of Chicken Rice Soup
Baked Potatoes
Split Spud
A huge baked potato with butter, sour cream and bacon
American Potato
A huge baked potato with steamed broccoli, melted cheddar cheese, butter and sour cream
Cheezy Chicken Potato
A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and butter
Kick'n Chicken Potato
A huge baked potato with grilled chicken breast, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and melted pepper jack cheese
Noshes
Casey Bread
Garlic flat bread smothered in melted mozzarella. Cut into triangles & served with a side pizza sauce.
Personal Pizza
Our freshly baked flatbread makes delicious pizza! Choice of pepperoni, chicken, bacon or ham. Topped with your choice of veggies
Veggie & Ranch Plate
Broccoli, celery, cucumbers, carrots & green peppers served with a larger portion of our house ranch dressing & a boiled egg.
Hummus Plate
Warm flat bread wedges served with crisp cucumbers, broccoli, carrots, celery & green peppers along with a 8 oz cup of either garlic or roasted red pepper hummus layered with our homemade giardeniera.
Specialty Lattes
Bianco White Chocolate Latte
Cafe Mocha
Caramel Apple Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Caramelicious Latte
Chai Latte
Chococonut Latte
Chocolate Strawberry Latte
Cinnamon Swirl Latte
English Toffee Latte
Golden Milk
Match Latte
Maui Latte
Mocha Latte
Mocha Mambo Latte
Mocha Mint Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Tuxedo Latte
Coffee Smoothies
Fruit Flavored Smoothies
Other Smoothies
Lemonade
Other
Cheesecake
Cherry Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake
Gluten Free Cherry Cheesecake *
Gluten Free Plain Cheesecake *
Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake *
Oreo Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Plain Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Turtle Cheesecake
French Silk Pie
Key Lime Pie
Tiramisu
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the heart of Downtown Grayslake this location features a large beautiful outdoor seating area and a small indoor seating area All of our pastries and chocolates are made in house along with homemade soups and dressings. Our menu is extensive...some might say it's even overwhelming We trust you'll find something you'll love
82 E Center St, Grayslake, IL 60030