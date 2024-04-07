Condor's Rotisserie
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1280 North Illinois 83, Grayslake, IL 60030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Somethings Brewing Inc - Downtown Grayslake, IL - Grayslake, IL
No Reviews
82 E Center St Grayslake, IL 60030
View restaurant
Twisted Burger - Twisted Burger Grayslake
No Reviews
217 Center St, GRAYSLAKE, IL 60030
View restaurant