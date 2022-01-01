Lake Forest restaurants you'll love
Knighthawk Bistro
28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
Patty Melt
|$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
Knighthawk
|$18.00
Pork shoulder, fresh over easy farm egg, Whipped herb cream cheese with home grown pickles.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest
Popular items
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes
|$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Create Omelette
|$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Garden Scrambler
|$10.00
Mushroom, spinach and tomato scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Everett Farms
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest
Popular items
Everett Cheeseburger
|$15.00
2 quarter pound dry aged beef patties char grilled medium,
2-year old cheddar, local tomato, romaine, mayo, kennebec fries
Cheese Curds not frozen from a box...
|$12.00
light and crispy with creamy black truffle sauce
Bread & Butter
|$2.00
warm country bread, hand churned butter, sea salt
The Station
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest
Popular items
CHIPS, SALSA, & GUACAMOLE
|$8.00
homemade corn tortilla chips, choice of salsa, and guacamole made with avocado, onion, poblano peppers, lime juice and cilantro. cannot be ordered without these ingredients.
FLOUR TACOS (3)
|$11.00
soft flour tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
SALAD BOWL - GF
|$12.00
local organic greens, choice of 2 dressings, and your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest
268 E. DEERPATH, Lake Forest
Popular items
Large Pear & Blue Cheese
|$9.95
Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie
|$6.95
Chocolate Chip
Large Caesar
|$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing