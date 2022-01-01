Lake Forest restaurants you'll love

Lake Forest restaurants
Toast
  • Lake Forest

Lake Forest's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
Sushi
Salad
Must-try Lake Forest restaurants

Knighthawk Bistro image

 

Knighthawk Bistro

28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
Patty Melt$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
Knighthawk$18.00
Pork shoulder, fresh over easy farm egg, Whipped herb cream cheese with home grown pickles.
More about Knighthawk Bistro
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

512 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

Avg 4.8 (2793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Itsy Bitsy Pancakes$5.00
Two small pancakes served with a scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Create Omelette$10.00
Made with three cage free eggs and a choice of three ingredients. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Garden Scrambler$10.00
Mushroom, spinach and tomato scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Banner pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Everett Cheeseburger$15.00
2 quarter pound dry aged beef patties char grilled medium,
2-year old cheddar, local tomato, romaine, mayo, kennebec fries
Cheese Curds not frozen from a box...$12.00
light and crispy with creamy black truffle sauce
Bread & Butter$2.00
warm country bread, hand churned butter, sea salt
More about Everett Farms
The Station image

 

The Station

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPS, SALSA, & GUACAMOLE$8.00
homemade corn tortilla chips, choice of salsa, and guacamole made with avocado, onion, poblano peppers, lime juice and cilantro. cannot be ordered without these ingredients.
FLOUR TACOS (3)$11.00
soft flour tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
SALAD BOWL - GF$12.00
local organic greens, choice of 2 dressings, and your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
More about The Station
Restaurant banner

 

Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest

268 E. DEERPATH, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Pear & Blue Cheese$9.95
Romaine, Spinach, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese & Slices Pear with Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Bake-At-Home Cookie$6.95
Chocolate Chip
Large Caesar$7.95
Romaine, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan with Caesar Dressing
More about Bake Homemade Pizza - Lake Forest
Kuro Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kuro Bistro

950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California$10.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber
Fried Rice$13.00
Bell peppers, bean sprouts, and egg
House Salad$4.00
mixed greens with ginger dressing
More about Kuro Bistro
