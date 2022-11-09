Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Seafood

Kuro Bistro

210 Reviews

$$

950 N Western Ave Ste 106

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon (Nama Sake)
Spicy Tuna (GF)
Fried Rice

Sushi Bar Starters

House Salad

$4.00

mixed greens with ginger dressing

Wakame Salad

$7.00

sesame marinated seaweed

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

sliced cucumber in sunomono sauce

Kuro Daikon Pickles (GF)

$7.00

homemade pickling marinade

Oshinko Moriawase

$7.00

assortment of japanese pickles

Sushi Sampler (GF)

$18.00

chef's choice 5pc nigiri

Tuna Carpaccio

$20.00

fresh sashimi, shallots, capers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and spiced ponzu sauce topped with microgreens

Salmon Carpaccio

$20.00

fresh sashimi, shallots, capers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and spiced ponzu sauce topped with microgreens

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

fresh tartare, masago, shallots, colorful bell peppers, cripsy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and balsamic glaze with crispy wonton chips

Salmon Tartare

$22.00

fresh tartare, masago, shallots, colorful bell peppers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and balsamic glaze with crispy wonton chips

Hawaiian Tacos

2 pieces | fresh tuna, mango, jicama, masago, cilantro, crispy shiitake mushrooms, served in fried wonton shells drizzled with honey wasabi, and unagi bone sauce (carry-out orders: served in butter lettuce instead)

Ikura Oroshi (GF)

$11.00

fresh grated daikon toppled with salmon caviar

Takosu

$14.00

octopus sashimi and sliced cucumber in sunomono sauce

Sashimi Sampler (GF)

$19.00

chef's choice 6pc sashimi

Hamachi Ponzu

$20.00

yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeño, topped with microgreens in spiced ponzu sauce

Beef Tataki

$22.00

seared tenderloin, sliced avocado, onion marinade in spiced ponzu sauce

Kitchen Starters

Miso Soup (GF)

$2.50

served with tofu and green onions

Edamame (GF)

$6.00

steamed soybeans, kosher salt

Shumai

$8.00

shrimp dumplings

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

crispy vegetable assortment, grated daikon in tempura sauce

Golden Shrimp

jumbo butterflied shrimp with steamed rich egg yolk and ginger marinade

Softshell Crab

$13.00

crispy soft shell crab, ponzu sauce

Drunken Shrimp

shrimp wrapped in jalapeño infused bacon, pico de gallo, tequila lime, chili, and chipotle mayo sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

crispy pork dumplings

Agedashi Tofu

$7.00

lightly fried tofu, shimeji mushrooms, spring onions in tempura broth

Tempura Combo

$12.00

crispy vegetable and shrimp (2), daikon grated tempura sauce

Asparagus Beef Roll

$14.00

ny strip and asparagus with teriyaki

Polpo (GF)

$19.00

char-grilled octopus, zucchini, chili flakes, lime, olive oil

Deep-Fried Calamari

$13.00

lightly battered with sweet and sour thai chili sauce toppled with cilantro

Goma-Ae

$7.00

steamed spinach, sweet sesame

Shrimp Tempura

$2.00

Deep fried shrimp tempura

Vegetable Gyoza

$8.00

Salads

Kuro Fresh Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cucumber, avocado, green bean, cherry tomato with ginger dressing

Burgers

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

texas wagyu, applewood bacon, american cheese, jack daniel bbq, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on pretzel bun, served with julienne fries

Jalapeño Burger

$16.00

ribeye and chuck blend, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion, applewood bacon, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle ranch, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on buttery brioche bun, served with julienne fries

Kuro Burger

$16.00

angus beef, bacon, spicy-tomato apple jam, cheddar cheese, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on buttery brioche bun, served with julienne fries

Sushi Bar Entrées

Tuna Select (GF)

$32.00

4pc nigiri, 4pc sashimi, spicy tuna roll, served with miso soup

Sushi Deluxe

$30.00

chef's choice of 7 pieces nigiri with california or spicy tuna roll, served with miso soup

Una Don

$30.00

broiled unagi served over a bed of rice, served with miso soup

Hwe Dup Bap

$30.00

assortment of fresh fish, vegetables, masago, over rice with sesame oil and homemade gochujang (korean spicy sauce), served with miso soup

Salmon Select (GF)

$32.00

4pc nigiri, 4 pc sashimi, spicy salmon roll, served with miso soup

Sashimi Deluxe (GF)

$35.00

chef's choice of assorted sashimi, served with miso soup

Tekka Don (GF)

$30.00

fresh tuna served over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup

Sake Don (GF)

$30.00

fresh salmon served over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup

Chirashi (GF)

$30.00

chef's choice of assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup

Hibachi Style (Half/Full)

Tofu with Vegetables (Half Portion)

$14.00

pan-fried tofu with vegetables (rice available in 'sides')

Tofu with Vegetables (Full Portion)

$21.00

pan-fried tofu with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.

Hibachi Scallops (Half Portion)

$19.00

u-10 scallops with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')

Hibachi Scallops (Full Portion)

$32.00

u-10 scallops with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.

Hibachi Shrimp (Half Portion)

$18.00

grilled shrimp with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')

Hibachi Shrimp (Full Portion)

$31.00

grilled shrimp with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.

Filet Mignon (Half Portion)

$22.00

chargrilled with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')

Filet Mignon (Full Portion)

$36.00

chargrilled with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.

Classic Teriyaki Chicken (Half Portion)

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki (rice available in 'sides')

Classic Teriyaki Chicken (Full Portion)

$23.00

grilled chicken breast, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki. served with miso soup and white rice.

NY Strip (Half Portion)

$19.00

chargrilled, hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')

NY Strip (Full Portion)

$32.00

chargrilled, hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.

Grilled Salmon (Half Portion)

$18.00

scottish salmon, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki (rice available in 'sides')

Grilled Salmon (Full Portion)

$31.00

scottish salmon, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki. served with miso soup and white rice.

1/2 Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$14.00

Broccoli, Zucchini, and Carrot (rice available in 'sides')

Full Grilled Mixed Vegetables

$21.00

Broccoli, Zucchini, and Carrot. Served with miso soup and white rice.

Rice & Noodles

Fried Rice

$13.00

Bell peppers, bean sprouts, and egg

Nabeyaki Udon

$18.00

udon noodle in kombu broth, egg, napa cabbage, chicken, shiitake with shrimp tempura

Stir-fried noodles

$15.00

japanese pan-fried noodles with vegetables and sweet soy

Udon Noodles with Kombu broth

$10.00

Entrées

Filet Mignon (GF)

$36.00

8oz center cut beef tenderloin, local asparagus, fingerling potatoes, blueberry reduction. Served with miso soup.

New York Strip (GF)

$34.00

black peppercorn crusted, sautéed shiitake mushrooms, green beans, roasted shallots, red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.

Chilean Seabass (GF)

$38.00

crusted pistachio, fennel, celery, onion, baby arugula, browned butter, black rice, red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.

Rack of Lamb (GF)

$47.00

new zealand rack of lamb, baby carrots, colorful tomatoes, bulgur and merguez red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.

Scottish Salmon (GF)

$31.00

chinese black rice, baby bok choy, champagne sauce. Served with miso soup.

Duck (GF)

$45.00

roasted maple leaf duck breast, confit duck leg, savoy cabbage, lentils, juniper berry and port wine reduction. Served with miso soup.

Golden Lobster (GF)

$39.00

6oz australian cold water, buttered egg yolk, sautéed vegetables. Served with miso soup.

Sashimi/Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro)

$4.00

Bluefin Tuna (Toro)

$9.00

Chu-Toro

$11.00

O-Toro

$13.00

White Tuna (Escolar)

$4.00

Salmon (Nama Sake)

$4.00

Fatty Salmon (Sake Toro)

$5.00

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$11.00

Sweet Raw Shrimp (Amaebi)

$7.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$5.00

Red Snapper (Madai)

$6.00

Flounder (Hirame)

$4.00Out of stock

Squid (Ika)

$4.00

Octopus (Tako)

$4.00

Scallop (Hotate)

$7.00

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$4.00

King Crab (Kani)

$10.00

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)

$5.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Egg (Tamago)

$3.00

Amberjack

$5.00Out of stock

Horse Mackeral (Aji)

$4.00Out of stock

Signature Maki

Caterpillar

$16.00

unagi, cucumber | tempura crunch, avocado, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Green Salmon

$17.00

unagi, avocado, tempura crunch | salmon, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Holiday (soy paper)

$17.00

lettuce, tuna, shrimp, unagi, crabmeat | unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.

DokiDoki

$18.00

spicy salmon | crabmeat, avocado, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Fire Tuna

$19.00

spicy tuna | seared tuna, tobiko, seared garlic and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Rainbow

$19.00

california | 4 kinds of fish with tobiko. Served with miso soup.

Kuro Bistro

$18.00

softshell crab, avocado | spicy tuna, tobiko, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Woodland

$20.00

sautéed scallop, avocado | crabmeat mix, 4 types of tobiko. Served with miso soup.

Baby Spice

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado | spicy tuna, tempura crunch, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Crazy Salmon

$20.00

spicy salmon, avocado | seared salmon, sesame oil, salmon roe, scallion, unagi sauce, balsamic reduction. Served with miso soup.

Blue Man

$20.00

softshell crab, avocado | spicy crabmeat, melted cheddar cheese, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Texas

$20.00

octopus, avocado mix, jalapeño | squid, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Shikago

$21.00

deep-fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado | spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Summer

$16.00

tuna, cilantro, cucumber | tempura crunch, jalapeño, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Karikari

$21.00

deep-fried spicy tuna | avocado mix, chili oil, unagi sauce, micro greens. Served with miso soup.

French Kiss

$18.00

smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese | tempura crunch, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.

White Dragon

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber | unagi, avocado, holiday and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Dragon

$18.00

california | unagi, avocado, masago, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Red Dragon

$18.00

spicy tuna | unagi, avocado, tobiko, chili oil, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.

Kyuuri (no rice)

$20.00

spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, masago, mango, radish sprouts | cucumber wrapped with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.

Lake Forest Greens (no rice)

$18.00

mixed greens, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, mango, pickled daikon | rice paper wrapped with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.

Four Seasons

$18.00

avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, mango, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, radish sprouts with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.

Ceviche (no rice)

$24.00

assorted fresh fish, cilantro, avocado mix, shallot | soy paper, lemon, chili ponzu. Served with miso soup.

Mr. Turtle

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado | crabmeat, avocado, jalapeno, unagi sauce

Classic Rolls

Tuna (GF)

$7.00

Salmon (GF)

$7.00

Tuna & Avocado (GF)

$9.00

Salmon & Avocado (GF)

$9.00

Boston

$11.00

seared salmon, gobo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce

California

$10.00

crab mix, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna (GF)

$9.00

spicy mayo with scallion

Alaskan (GF)

$10.00

fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber

Philadelphia (GF)

$10.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy Softshell Crab

$11.00

fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber

Futo Maki

$12.00

crabstick, cucumber, tamago, shiitake, spinach, oshinko, kampyo

Kappa (GF)

$7.00

cucumber

Avocado Cucumber (GF)

$9.00

Fried Sweet Potato

$7.00

AAC (GF)

$10.00

avocado, asparagus, cucumber

Salmon Skin

$10.00

fried salmon skin, gobo, cucumber, shiso

Spicy Salmon (GF)

$9.00

spicy mayo with scallion

Una-Q

$10.00

unagi and cucumber

Spicy Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Negi-Hama (GF)

$11.00

yellowtail with scallion

Spicy Scallop (GF)

$12.00

scallop, avocado, cucumber

Asparagus (GF)

$7.00

sautéed

Oshinko

$6.00

pickled radish

Avocado (GF)

$8.00

Shiitake

$7.00

mushroom

King California

$20.00

King crab, avocado, cucumber

Sides

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Black Rice

$5.00

Spicy mayo

$2.00

Unagi Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Extra Wasabi

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Golden Egg Yolk Sauce

$3.00

Sriracha

$2.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Gochujang

$2.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.50

Steamed Broccoli

$11.00

Wasabi Sauce

$1.00

Bowl of Tofu

$3.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Bento

Chicken Bento Dinner

$23.00

Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad

Tempura Bento Dinner

$22.00

Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad. 4 pc shrimp tempura with vegetable tempura.

Steak Bento Dinner

$32.00

Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.

Salmon Bento Dinner

$31.00

Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.

4 pc Golden Shrimp Bento Dinner

$22.00

Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.

DonBuri

Chicken Katsudon Dinner

$23.00

Fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.

Pork Katsudon Dinner

$23.00

Fried pork cutlet with katsu sauce, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.

Chicken DonBuri Dinner

$23.00

Simmered with teriyaki and vegetables, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.

NY Strip DonBuri Dinner

$32.00

Simmered with teriyaki and vegetables, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.

Specials

Seared Garlic Tuna

$19.00

seared tuna, avocado, spicy ponzu

Toro Ponzu

$45.00

thinly sliced pieces topped with jalapeños in ponzu

Negi-Toro

$13.00

bluefin tuna w/ scallion

Sushi Pizza

crispy rice topped with choice of fish, special sauce, shallots, colorful bell peppers, masago, sesame seeds

Sea Bream Uzukuri

$28.00

Japanese Red Snapper sashimi, truffle, spiced ponzu, radish sprouts

Bluefin Tuna Set

$55.00+

Toro, Chu-Toro, O-Toro

Desserts

Chocolate Coffee Cake

$12.00

Light chocolate fluff, roasted coffee

Berry Tart

$12.00

Cinnamon apple jam, mixed berries

Japanese Cheesecake

$8.00

Light and fluffy cream cheese, graham cracker crust

Tiramisu

$11.00

Richly dark espresso roast, ladyfingers, creamy mascarpone cheese

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

Kuro Bistro image

