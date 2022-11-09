- Home
- /
- Lake Forest
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kuro Bistro
Kuro Bistro
210 Reviews
$$
950 N Western Ave Ste 106
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Sushi Bar Starters
House Salad
mixed greens with ginger dressing
Wakame Salad
sesame marinated seaweed
Cucumber Salad
sliced cucumber in sunomono sauce
Kuro Daikon Pickles (GF)
homemade pickling marinade
Oshinko Moriawase
assortment of japanese pickles
Sushi Sampler (GF)
chef's choice 5pc nigiri
Tuna Carpaccio
fresh sashimi, shallots, capers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and spiced ponzu sauce topped with microgreens
Salmon Carpaccio
fresh sashimi, shallots, capers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and spiced ponzu sauce topped with microgreens
Tuna Tartare
fresh tartare, masago, shallots, colorful bell peppers, cripsy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and balsamic glaze with crispy wonton chips
Salmon Tartare
fresh tartare, masago, shallots, colorful bell peppers, crispy shiitake mushrooms, zesty wasabi, and balsamic glaze with crispy wonton chips
Hawaiian Tacos
2 pieces | fresh tuna, mango, jicama, masago, cilantro, crispy shiitake mushrooms, served in fried wonton shells drizzled with honey wasabi, and unagi bone sauce (carry-out orders: served in butter lettuce instead)
Ikura Oroshi (GF)
fresh grated daikon toppled with salmon caviar
Takosu
octopus sashimi and sliced cucumber in sunomono sauce
Sashimi Sampler (GF)
chef's choice 6pc sashimi
Hamachi Ponzu
yellowtail sashimi, sliced jalapeño, topped with microgreens in spiced ponzu sauce
Beef Tataki
seared tenderloin, sliced avocado, onion marinade in spiced ponzu sauce
Kitchen Starters
Miso Soup (GF)
served with tofu and green onions
Edamame (GF)
steamed soybeans, kosher salt
Shumai
shrimp dumplings
Vegetable Tempura
crispy vegetable assortment, grated daikon in tempura sauce
Golden Shrimp
jumbo butterflied shrimp with steamed rich egg yolk and ginger marinade
Softshell Crab
crispy soft shell crab, ponzu sauce
Drunken Shrimp
shrimp wrapped in jalapeño infused bacon, pico de gallo, tequila lime, chili, and chipotle mayo sauce
Gyoza
crispy pork dumplings
Agedashi Tofu
lightly fried tofu, shimeji mushrooms, spring onions in tempura broth
Tempura Combo
crispy vegetable and shrimp (2), daikon grated tempura sauce
Asparagus Beef Roll
ny strip and asparagus with teriyaki
Polpo (GF)
char-grilled octopus, zucchini, chili flakes, lime, olive oil
Deep-Fried Calamari
lightly battered with sweet and sour thai chili sauce toppled with cilantro
Goma-Ae
steamed spinach, sweet sesame
Shrimp Tempura
Deep fried shrimp tempura
Vegetable Gyoza
Salads
Burgers
Wagyu Burger
texas wagyu, applewood bacon, american cheese, jack daniel bbq, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on pretzel bun, served with julienne fries
Jalapeño Burger
ribeye and chuck blend, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion, applewood bacon, sautéed jalapeños, chipotle ranch, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on buttery brioche bun, served with julienne fries
Kuro Burger
angus beef, bacon, spicy-tomato apple jam, cheddar cheese, and sliced marshmallow caramelized pineapple on buttery brioche bun, served with julienne fries
Sushi Bar Entrées
Tuna Select (GF)
4pc nigiri, 4pc sashimi, spicy tuna roll, served with miso soup
Sushi Deluxe
chef's choice of 7 pieces nigiri with california or spicy tuna roll, served with miso soup
Una Don
broiled unagi served over a bed of rice, served with miso soup
Hwe Dup Bap
assortment of fresh fish, vegetables, masago, over rice with sesame oil and homemade gochujang (korean spicy sauce), served with miso soup
Salmon Select (GF)
4pc nigiri, 4 pc sashimi, spicy salmon roll, served with miso soup
Sashimi Deluxe (GF)
chef's choice of assorted sashimi, served with miso soup
Tekka Don (GF)
fresh tuna served over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup
Sake Don (GF)
fresh salmon served over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup
Chirashi (GF)
chef's choice of assorted sashimi over a bed of sushi rice, served with miso soup
Hibachi Style (Half/Full)
Tofu with Vegetables (Half Portion)
pan-fried tofu with vegetables (rice available in 'sides')
Tofu with Vegetables (Full Portion)
pan-fried tofu with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.
Hibachi Scallops (Half Portion)
u-10 scallops with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')
Hibachi Scallops (Full Portion)
u-10 scallops with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.
Hibachi Shrimp (Half Portion)
grilled shrimp with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')
Hibachi Shrimp (Full Portion)
grilled shrimp with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.
Filet Mignon (Half Portion)
chargrilled with hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')
Filet Mignon (Full Portion)
chargrilled with hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.
Classic Teriyaki Chicken (Half Portion)
grilled chicken breast, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki (rice available in 'sides')
Classic Teriyaki Chicken (Full Portion)
grilled chicken breast, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki. served with miso soup and white rice.
NY Strip (Half Portion)
chargrilled, hibachi vegetables (rice available in 'sides')
NY Strip (Full Portion)
chargrilled, hibachi vegetables. served with miso soup and white rice.
Grilled Salmon (Half Portion)
scottish salmon, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki (rice available in 'sides')
Grilled Salmon (Full Portion)
scottish salmon, hibachi vegetables, teriyaki. served with miso soup and white rice.
1/2 Grilled Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, Zucchini, and Carrot (rice available in 'sides')
Full Grilled Mixed Vegetables
Broccoli, Zucchini, and Carrot. Served with miso soup and white rice.
Rice & Noodles
Entrées
Filet Mignon (GF)
8oz center cut beef tenderloin, local asparagus, fingerling potatoes, blueberry reduction. Served with miso soup.
New York Strip (GF)
black peppercorn crusted, sautéed shiitake mushrooms, green beans, roasted shallots, red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.
Chilean Seabass (GF)
crusted pistachio, fennel, celery, onion, baby arugula, browned butter, black rice, red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.
Rack of Lamb (GF)
new zealand rack of lamb, baby carrots, colorful tomatoes, bulgur and merguez red wine sauce. Served with miso soup.
Scottish Salmon (GF)
chinese black rice, baby bok choy, champagne sauce. Served with miso soup.
Duck (GF)
roasted maple leaf duck breast, confit duck leg, savoy cabbage, lentils, juniper berry and port wine reduction. Served with miso soup.
Golden Lobster (GF)
6oz australian cold water, buttered egg yolk, sautéed vegetables. Served with miso soup.
Sashimi/Nigiri
Tuna (Maguro)
Bluefin Tuna (Toro)
Chu-Toro
O-Toro
White Tuna (Escolar)
Salmon (Nama Sake)
Fatty Salmon (Sake Toro)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Sweet Raw Shrimp (Amaebi)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Red Snapper (Madai)
Flounder (Hirame)
Squid (Ika)
Octopus (Tako)
Scallop (Hotate)
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
King Crab (Kani)
Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Smoked Salmon
Egg (Tamago)
Amberjack
Horse Mackeral (Aji)
Signature Maki
Caterpillar
unagi, cucumber | tempura crunch, avocado, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Green Salmon
unagi, avocado, tempura crunch | salmon, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Holiday (soy paper)
lettuce, tuna, shrimp, unagi, crabmeat | unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.
DokiDoki
spicy salmon | crabmeat, avocado, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Fire Tuna
spicy tuna | seared tuna, tobiko, seared garlic and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Rainbow
california | 4 kinds of fish with tobiko. Served with miso soup.
Kuro Bistro
softshell crab, avocado | spicy tuna, tobiko, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Woodland
sautéed scallop, avocado | crabmeat mix, 4 types of tobiko. Served with miso soup.
Baby Spice
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado | spicy tuna, tempura crunch, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Crazy Salmon
spicy salmon, avocado | seared salmon, sesame oil, salmon roe, scallion, unagi sauce, balsamic reduction. Served with miso soup.
Blue Man
softshell crab, avocado | spicy crabmeat, melted cheddar cheese, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Texas
octopus, avocado mix, jalapeño | squid, tobiko, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Shikago
deep-fried salmon, cream cheese, avocado | spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Summer
tuna, cilantro, cucumber | tempura crunch, jalapeño, spicy mayo and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Karikari
deep-fried spicy tuna | avocado mix, chili oil, unagi sauce, micro greens. Served with miso soup.
French Kiss
smoked salmon, shrimp tempura, cream cheese | tempura crunch, unagi and wasabi sauce. Served with miso soup.
White Dragon
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber | unagi, avocado, holiday and unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Dragon
california | unagi, avocado, masago, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Red Dragon
spicy tuna | unagi, avocado, tobiko, chili oil, unagi sauce. Served with miso soup.
Kyuuri (no rice)
spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, masago, mango, radish sprouts | cucumber wrapped with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.
Lake Forest Greens (no rice)
mixed greens, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, mango, pickled daikon | rice paper wrapped with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.
Four Seasons
avocado, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, mango, sautéed king oyster mushrooms, radish sprouts with cilantro ponzu sauce. Served with miso soup.
Ceviche (no rice)
assorted fresh fish, cilantro, avocado mix, shallot | soy paper, lemon, chili ponzu. Served with miso soup.
Mr. Turtle
shrimp tempura, avocado | crabmeat, avocado, jalapeno, unagi sauce
Classic Rolls
Tuna (GF)
Salmon (GF)
Tuna & Avocado (GF)
Salmon & Avocado (GF)
Boston
seared salmon, gobo, avocado, cucumber, lettuce
California
crab mix, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna (GF)
spicy mayo with scallion
Alaskan (GF)
fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber
Philadelphia (GF)
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Spicy Softshell Crab
fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber
Futo Maki
crabstick, cucumber, tamago, shiitake, spinach, oshinko, kampyo
Kappa (GF)
cucumber
Avocado Cucumber (GF)
Fried Sweet Potato
AAC (GF)
avocado, asparagus, cucumber
Salmon Skin
fried salmon skin, gobo, cucumber, shiso
Spicy Salmon (GF)
spicy mayo with scallion
Una-Q
unagi and cucumber
Spicy Shrimp Tempura
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber
Negi-Hama (GF)
yellowtail with scallion
Spicy Scallop (GF)
scallop, avocado, cucumber
Asparagus (GF)
sautéed
Oshinko
pickled radish
Avocado (GF)
Shiitake
mushroom
King California
King crab, avocado, cucumber
Sides
White Rice
Sushi Rice
Brown Rice
Black Rice
Spicy mayo
Unagi Sauce
Fresh Wasabi
Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Wasabi
Extra Ginger
Ponzu Sauce
Golden Egg Yolk Sauce
Sriracha
Ginger Dressing
Gochujang
Fingerling Potatoes
Tempura Sauce
Steamed Broccoli
Wasabi Sauce
Bowl of Tofu
Side of Fries
Bento
Chicken Bento Dinner
Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad
Tempura Bento Dinner
Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad. 4 pc shrimp tempura with vegetable tempura.
Steak Bento Dinner
Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.
Salmon Bento Dinner
Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.
4 pc Golden Shrimp Bento Dinner
Served with miso soup, rice, pork dumpling, house salad.
DonBuri
Chicken Katsudon Dinner
Fried chicken cutlet with katsu sauce, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.
Pork Katsudon Dinner
Fried pork cutlet with katsu sauce, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.
Chicken DonBuri Dinner
Simmered with teriyaki and vegetables, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.
NY Strip DonBuri Dinner
Simmered with teriyaki and vegetables, cooked egg over bed of rice. served with miso soup.
Specials
Seared Garlic Tuna
seared tuna, avocado, spicy ponzu
Toro Ponzu
thinly sliced pieces topped with jalapeños in ponzu
Negi-Toro
bluefin tuna w/ scallion
Sushi Pizza
crispy rice topped with choice of fish, special sauce, shallots, colorful bell peppers, masago, sesame seeds
Sea Bream Uzukuri
Japanese Red Snapper sashimi, truffle, spiced ponzu, radish sprouts
Bluefin Tuna Set
Toro, Chu-Toro, O-Toro
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest, IL 60045