Tacos in Lake Forest

Knighthawk Bistro
28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
|Patty Melt
|$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
|Chicken Club
|$14.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese on a soft hoagie bread
The Station
840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest
|CRISPY TACOS (3) - GF
|$11.00
crispy corn tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
|TACOS FLOUR
|$11.00
|FAMILY TACO BAR
|$38.00
THE TACO BAR COMES WITH
12 TORTILLAS
2 PROTEIN CHOICES
2 SALSAS
PICO DE GALLO
MEXICAN CHEESE
ONIONS
CILANTRO
CORN SALSA