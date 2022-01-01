Tacos in Lake Forest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Knighthawk Bistro image

 

Knighthawk Bistro

28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
Patty Melt$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
Chicken Club$14.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese on a soft hoagie bread
More about Knighthawk Bistro
Item pic

 

The Station

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY TACOS (3) - GF$11.00
crispy corn tacos with your choice of protein, salsa, and toppings
TACOS FLOUR$11.00
FAMILY TACO BAR$38.00
THE TACO BAR COMES WITH
12 TORTILLAS
2 PROTEIN CHOICES
2 SALSAS
PICO DE GALLO
MEXICAN CHEESE
ONIONS
CILANTRO
CORN SALSA
More about The Station
Kuro Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kuro Bistro

950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
Takeout
California$10.00
crab mix, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna (GF)$9.00
spicy mayo with scallion
Miso Soup (GF)$2.50
served with tofu and green onions
More about Kuro Bistro

