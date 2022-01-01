Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Knighthawk Bistro image

 

Knighthawk Bistro

28392 N, Ballard Dr, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Chicken, romaine, tomatoes, parmesan
and Caesar dressing.
Patty Melt$15.00
Swiss cheese, caramelized onion and
Thousand Island dressing served on a marble rye bread.
Chicken Club$14.00
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack cheese on a soft hoagie bread
More about Knighthawk Bistro
Banner pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Everett Farms

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
the Ubiquitous Salad$20.00
north shore style Cobb - grilled chicken, hard poached egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, creamy herb ranch
Bread & Butter$3.00
warm country bread, hand churned butter, sea salt
1924 Caesar Large$16.00
house caesar dressing, white anchovies, parmesan, romaine hearts, garlic crouton
More about Everett Farms

