Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
Lake Forest
/
Lake Forest
/
Octopus
Lake Forest restaurants that serve octopus
Sophia Steak Lake Forest
181 East Laurel Avenue, Lake Forest
No reviews yet
Grilled Spanish Octopus
$24.00
chickpea, oven dried tomato, harissa
More about Sophia Steak Lake Forest
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Kuro Bistro
950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest
Avg 4.6
(210 reviews)
Octopus (Tako)
$4.00
More about Kuro Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest
Chicken Burgers
Cheesecake
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken
Grits
Calamari
Lobsters
Mac And Cheese
More near Lake Forest to explore
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Libertyville
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Lake Bluff
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
No reviews yet
Highwood
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Mundelein
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1757 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(689 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(363 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(961 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston