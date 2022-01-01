Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Consumer pic

 

Donati's Pizza

950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Donati's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Lake Forest Food & Wine

645 N BANK LN, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
Chocolate Chip Cookie
More about Lake Forest Food & Wine

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston