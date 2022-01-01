Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lake Forest

Go
Lake Forest restaurants
Toast

Lake Forest restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Everett Farms REBUILDING

840 S Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (716 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Flourless Cake$9.00
single farm peruvian chocolate, chocolate mousse, whipped cream
Orange you glad we have a new Cake?$9.00
orange zest, orange-bourbon sauce, house made whipped cream
More about Everett Farms REBUILDING
Item pic

 

Sophia Steak Lake Forest

181 East Laurel Avenue, Lake Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$28.00
apple-celery salad, remoulade
Buck Russell's Chocolate Cake$13.00
Roasted hazelnuts, chocolate ganache, cocoa cream
More about Sophia Steak Lake Forest
Kuro Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Kuro Bistro

950 N Western Ave Ste 106, Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (210 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Coffee Cake$12.00
Light chocolate fluff, roasted coffee
More about Kuro Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Forest

Meatball Subs

Nachos

Cobb Salad

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

Filet Mignon

Caesar Salad

Patty Melts

Map

More near Lake Forest to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (798 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston