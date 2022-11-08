Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Thai

Teikoku

2,261 Reviews

$$

5492 W CHESTER PIKE

Newtown Square, PA 19073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Teikoku offers contemporary Japanese and Thai dishes with European influences. Newtown Square's neighborhood "go-to"!

Website

Location

5492 W CHESTER PIKE, Newtown Square, PA 19073

Directions

Gallery
Teikoku Restaurant image
Teikoku Restaurant image
Teikoku Restaurant image
Teikoku Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Tai Me Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 Bridge Street Phoenixville, PA 19460
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Maki
orange starNo Reviews
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A Greenville, DE 19807
View restaurantnext
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar - 2451 N 54th st
orange star4.6 • 929
2451 N 54th st Philadelphia, PA 19131
View restaurantnext
Southeast Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 836
1901 Delaware Ave Wilmington, DE 19806
View restaurantnext
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4040 Locust Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newtown Square

Spice Indian Thai Bistro
orange star4.2 • 465
4843 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newtown Square
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Media
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston