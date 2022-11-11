Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Salad

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

No reviews yet

4040 Locust Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)

Soup

Lemon Grass (Tom Yum) (Spicy)

Lemon Grass (Tom Yum) (Spicy)

$5.00

Sweet & Spicy. Lemongrass, lime leaf, muchroom.

Coconut (Tom Kha)

Coconut (Tom Kha)

$5.00

Galangal, lime leaf, coconut milk, mushroom

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Pork Wonton, Bok Choy

Mix Vegetable Soup

$5.00

Vegetables, Clear Broth

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Garden Vegetables, Creamy Herb Dessing

Papaya Salad (Somtum) (Spicy)

Papaya Salad (Somtum) (Spicy)

$9.00

Green Papaya, Peanuts, Long Bean, Tomato,Lime, Fish Sauce, Thai Chili, Palm Sugar, Fish Sauce, Ground Dried Shrimp

Laab Gai (Spicy)

Laab Gai (Spicy)

$10.00

Ground Chicken, Rice Powder, Lime, Mint, Chili Flake

Fried Squid Salad (Spicy)

Fried Squid Salad (Spicy)

$10.00

Fried Squid, Garden Vegetables, Spicy Lime Dressing

Pattaya Salad

Pattaya Salad

$12.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp, Crab Meat, Creamy Dressing

Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)

Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)

$12.00

Grilled Flank Steak, Scallion, Red Onion, Rice Powder, Mint, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Chili Flake

Appetizer

Vegetable Spring Roll (2 pcs.)

Vegetable Spring Roll (2 pcs.)

$5.00

Mixed Vegetables, Tofu, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Pork Spring Roll (2 pcs.)

Pork Spring Roll (2 pcs.)

$5.00

Pork, Vegetables, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Vegetable Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

$6.00

Mixed Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce

Chicken Dumplings

Chicken Dumplings

$7.00

Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.00

Shrimp Shumai Dumpling, Garlic Soy Sauce

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Mixed Vegetables, Balsamic Sauce

Golden Triangles

Golden Triangles

$6.00

Fried Tofu, Plum Sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Marinated Chicken, Peanut Sauce, Cucumber Relish

Calamari

Calamari

$9.00

Fried Calamari, Sweet & Sour Chili Sauce

Golden Angel Shrimp

Golden Angel Shrimp

$9.00

Fried Coconut Shrimp, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Prad Tad Lom

Prad Tad Lom

$9.00

Marinated Shrimp In Spring Roll Skin, Plum Sauce

Thai Wings (Spicy)

Thai Wings (Spicy)

$10.00

Marinated Wings, Sweet & Spicy Sauce

Noodle Bowl

Yen Ta 4 (Spicy)

Yen Ta 4 (Spicy)

$16.00

Shrimp, Rice Noodle, Fried Wonton & Tofu, Sweet & Sour Broth

Tom Yum Noodle (Spicy)

Tom Yum Noodle (Spicy)

$14.00

Shredded Chicken, Rice Noodle, Lime Leaf, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts

Khao Soi (Curry Bowl) (Spicy)

Khao Soi (Curry Bowl) (Spicy)

$14.00

Egg Noodle, Yellow Curry, Crispy Noodle, Mustard Green, Red Onion

Curry Dish

Red Curry (Spicy)

Red Curry (Spicy)

$13.00

Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil

Green Curry (Spicy)

Green Curry (Spicy)

$13.00

Coconut Green Curry, Long Bean, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil

Yellow Curry (Mild Spice)

Yellow Curry (Mild Spice)

$13.00

Coconut Yellow Curry, Onion, Bell Pepper, Potato

Panang Curry (Spicy)

Panang Curry (Spicy)

$13.00

Coconut Panang Curry, Bell Pepper, Peanuts

Hung Ley Curry (Spicy)

$14.00

Pork Shoulder, Ginger, Peanuts, Tamarind

Noodle Dish

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)

$13.00

Rice Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.00

Rice Noodle, Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Sweet Soy Sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$13.00

Silver Noodle, Egg, Mixed Vetetables, Stir Fry Sauce

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.00

Egg, Diced Vegetable

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.00

Egg, Diced Vegetable, Pineapple

Basil Fried Rice (Spicy)

$13.00

Egg, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Thai Chili

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice

$18.00

Egg, Diced Vegetables

Traditional Dish

Spicy Basil (Spicy)

$13.00

Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce

Spicy Bamboo (Spicy)

Spicy Bamboo (Spicy)

$13.00

Bamboo Shoot, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce

Pad Khing

Pad Khing

$13.00

Ginger, Mixed Vegetables, Stir Fry Sauce

Pattaya Special

Chicken On The Green

$14.00

Steamed Chicken, Broccoli, Peanut Sauce

Nam Pork Ribs

Nam Pork Ribs

$13.00

Fried Pork Ribs, Nam Seasoning, Ginger, Thai Chili, Peanuts

Chicken Or Pork Ka Prao (Spicy)

Chicken Or Pork Ka Prao (Spicy)

$14.00

Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Thai Chili

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Marinated Half Chicken, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Pork Pad Prik Khing (Spicy)

Pork Pad Prik Khing (Spicy)

$14.00

Long Bean, Lime Leaf, Curry Paste Sauce

Kana Moo Krob (Spicy)

Kana Moo Krob (Spicy)

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Chinese Broccoli, Thai Chili

Ka Prao Moo Krob (Spicy)

Ka Prao Moo Krob (Spicy)

$15.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil

Koong Pad Prik Prao (Spicy)

$16.00

Shrimp, Mixed Vegetables, Chili PasteSauce

Triple Flavored Salmon (Spicy)

$18.00

Chili Garlic Sauce

Salmon Red Curry (Spicy)

Salmon Red Curry (Spicy)

$18.00

Red Curry, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil

Spicy Basil Duck (Spicy)

$24.00

Half Duck, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce

Chu Chee Duck (Spicy)

Chu Chee Duck (Spicy)

$24.00

Half Duck, Red Curry, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Pineapple

Vegetarian

Tofu Galic

Tofu Galic

$13.00

Fried Tofu,Mixed Vegetables, Garlic Stir Fry Sauce

Tofu On The Green

$13.00

Fried Tofu, Broccoli, Peanut Sauce

Steamed Vegetables

$13.00

Steamed Tofu, Mixed Vegetables, Soy Sauce

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Spring Roll Sauce

$0.50

Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Plum Sauce

$0.50

Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Chili Oil

$0.50

Drinks

Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea

Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea

$4.00
Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Coffee

Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Coffee

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Can Ginger Ale

$1.50
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

