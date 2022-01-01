Merchantville restaurants you'll love
Merchantville's top cuisines
Must-try Merchantville restaurants
Aroma Indian Bistro
43 South Centre Street, Merchantville
|Popular items
|Butter Chicken
|$14.99
This is everyone's favorite! Chicken thigh pieces, grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
|Chicken 65
|$8.99
This spicy one is pan-fried chicken sauteed with curry leaves, sambal and garlic with aroma to perfection.
|Cheese Naan
|$4.99
Signature 5 cheese blend inside hot naan! Cheese it up!
Rasta Kitchen
618 W Maple Ave (Front Store), Merchantville
|Popular items
|Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp
|$17.00
|Jerk Wings (5)
|$7.50
|Rum Cake
|$5.00
GRILL
Tortilla Press Cantina
7716 Maple Avenue, Merchantville
|Popular items
|Loaded Nachos
|$8.50
House Fried Chips topped with Pinto Beans & Cheese. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeno and Olives on the sided. Add Chicken, Taco Beef, Pork or Chorizo for additional charge
|Spanish Fries
|$4.50
Crispy Fries tossed with salt, vinegar, cheddar~jack, roasted peppers, jalapenos and onions. Served with three pepper sauce and mexican creme
Nona's Pizza
3018 Union Ave, Pennsuaken