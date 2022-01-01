Merchantville restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Merchantville

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Indian
Vegan
Latin American
Must-try Merchantville restaurants

Aroma Indian Bistro image

 

Aroma Indian Bistro

43 South Centre Street, Merchantville

Avg 4.5 (1834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Butter Chicken$14.99
This is everyone's favorite! Chicken thigh pieces, grilled in clay oven and then simmered slowly in mix of butter, tomato paste, fenugreek leaves & fresh cream curry. Can't go wrong with this one!
Chicken 65$8.99
This spicy one is pan-fried chicken sauteed with curry leaves, sambal and garlic with aroma to perfection.
Cheese Naan$4.99
Signature 5 cheese blend inside hot naan! Cheese it up!
More about Aroma Indian Bistro
Rasta Kitchen image

 

Rasta Kitchen

618 W Maple Ave (Front Store), Merchantville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Chili Fried Shrimp$17.00
Jerk Wings (5)$7.50
Rum Cake$5.00
More about Rasta Kitchen
Tortilla Press Cantina image

GRILL

Tortilla Press Cantina

7716 Maple Avenue, Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Nachos$8.50
House Fried Chips topped with Pinto Beans & Cheese. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeno and Olives on the sided. Add Chicken, Taco Beef, Pork or Chorizo for additional charge
Spanish Fries$4.50
Crispy Fries tossed with salt, vinegar, cheddar~jack, roasted peppers, jalapenos and onions. Served with three pepper sauce and mexican creme
More about Tortilla Press Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Nona's Pizza

3018 Union Ave, Pennsuaken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Nona's Pizza
