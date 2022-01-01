Haddonfield restaurants you'll love

Haddonfield restaurants
Toast
  Haddonfield

Haddonfield's top cuisines

Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Haddonfield restaurants

The Bread Board Plus image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread Board Plus

605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield

Avg 4.7 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.70
Custom Sandwich built with House Chicken Salad (prepped frresh daily!) & your favorite toppings
Super Italian Sub
Mild Provolone, Peppered Ham, Capicola & Genoa Salami built to your specifications
Cheesesteak
Premium Cut Lean Steak, finely chopped, with New Yorker American Cheese
More about The Bread Board Plus
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar image

FALAFEL

Mia's Meals Falafel Bar

3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Hummus / Tahini$8.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
Tahini Shake$6.00
A sweet house blended frozen shake made with tahini, date syrup and almond milk.
Falafel Salad$12.00
Israeli salad topped with falafel, Israeli pickles and tahini.
More about Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
King's Road Brewing Company image

 

King's Road Brewing Company

131 King's Highway East, Haddonfield

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mix & Match 32 oz Crowler 3-Pack (Pick 3)
Pastoral Saison 32 oz Crowlers$14.00
Daily Dubbel Belgian Dubbel 32 oz Crowler$14.00
More about King's Road Brewing Company
Valente's Cucina image

TAPAS

Valente's Cucina

7 Kings Court, Haddonfield

Avg 4.9 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Pasta$7.00
Your choice of marinara, butter, or no sauce.
Roasted Baby Artichokes$17.00
Yellow Tomato & Mint Vinaigrette/Pesto/Pangrattato/Balsamic Reduction
Gnocchi$25.00
Braised Lamb Shank/Eggplant Caponata/Caramelized Shallot/Parmigiano/Stewed San Marzano
More about Valente's Cucina
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$25.00
Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce
CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons
MEZZI ALLA VODKA$24.00
Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sundried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce
More about Tre Famiglia Ristorante
Animo Juice and Burrito Bar image

 

Animo Juice and Burrito Bar

210 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tahini Caesar Salad$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
Small Wheat Wrap Mission$5.50
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Salsa
Harvest Veggie Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
More about Animo Juice and Burrito Bar
El Nopalito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Nopalito

47 Kings Hwy E,, Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Agua Fresca to go$4.00
Enchiladas de pollo$18.00
Taco salad$14.00
More about El Nopalito
Restaurant banner

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Taproom & Grill

427 W. Crystal Lake Avenue, Haddonfield

Avg 3.9 (871 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Taproom & Grill
The Fare Porter image

 

The Fare Porter

109 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts
Tots
Fries
More about The Fare Porter

