Haddonfield restaurants you'll love
Haddonfield's top cuisines
Must-try Haddonfield restaurants
More about The Bread Board Plus
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread Board Plus
605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.70
Custom Sandwich built with House Chicken Salad (prepped frresh daily!) & your favorite toppings
|Super Italian Sub
Mild Provolone, Peppered Ham, Capicola & Genoa Salami built to your specifications
|Cheesesteak
Premium Cut Lean Steak, finely chopped, with New Yorker American Cheese
More about Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
FALAFEL
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Classic Hummus / Tahini
|$8.00
Classic hummus tahini bowl sprinkled with paprika, zaatar and drizzled with olive oil.
|Tahini Shake
|$6.00
A sweet house blended frozen shake made with tahini, date syrup and almond milk.
|Falafel Salad
|$12.00
Israeli salad topped with falafel, Israeli pickles and tahini.
More about King's Road Brewing Company
King's Road Brewing Company
131 King's Highway East, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Mix & Match 32 oz Crowler 3-Pack (Pick 3)
|Pastoral Saison 32 oz Crowlers
|$14.00
|Daily Dubbel Belgian Dubbel 32 oz Crowler
|$14.00
More about Valente's Cucina
TAPAS
Valente's Cucina
7 Kings Court, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Kids Pasta
|$7.00
Your choice of marinara, butter, or no sauce.
|Roasted Baby Artichokes
|$17.00
Yellow Tomato & Mint Vinaigrette/Pesto/Pangrattato/Balsamic Reduction
|Gnocchi
|$25.00
Braised Lamb Shank/Eggplant Caponata/Caramelized Shallot/Parmigiano/Stewed San Marzano
More about Tre Famiglia Ristorante
PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tre Famiglia Ristorante
403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$25.00
Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce
|CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons
|MEZZI ALLA VODKA
|$24.00
Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sundried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce
More about Animo Juice and Burrito Bar
Animo Juice and Burrito Bar
210 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Tahini Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Kale, Red Pepper, Shredded Carrots, Roasted Chickpeas, Pumpkin Seeds
Tahini Caesar Dressing
|Small Wheat Wrap Mission
|$5.50
Rice, Beans, Cheese, Choice of Salsa
|Harvest Veggie Salad
|$10.00
Kale, Roasted Sweet Potato, Onions, Carrots and Beets, Cranberries, Pumpkin Seed
Balsamic Dressing
More about El Nopalito
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
El Nopalito
47 Kings Hwy E,, Haddonfield
|Popular items
|Agua Fresca to go
|$4.00
|Enchiladas de pollo
|$18.00
|Taco salad
|$14.00
More about The Taproom & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Taproom & Grill
427 W. Crystal Lake Avenue, Haddonfield