Tre Famiglia Ristorante
1,519 Reviews
$$
403 N Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
FRIED CALAMARI
Tender squid rings, lightly dusted with flour, fried & served with marinara sauce
CLAMS POSILLIPO
Tender, sweet littleneck clams, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI APPETIZER
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese with marinara sauce
MOZZARELLA FRITTI
Panko-breaded wedge of imported mozzarella, pan seared on a bed of pomodoro sauce
MUSSELS POSSILIPPO
Tender, sweet cultured mussels, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce
SAUSAGE & FIGS
House made grilled sweet sausage with figs in a balsamic reduction
SALADS
ANTIPASTO
Freshly roasted peppers, Italian long hot peppers, mozzarella cheese, & prosciutto
APPLE AND SHRIMP SALAD
Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, maple honey dressing topped with goat cheese & jumbo grilled shrimp
BEET SALAD
Fresh roasted beets, with goat cheese over baby arugula with balsamic reduction drizzle
BRUSCHETTA
Italian bread, lightly toasted with garlic & herbs, topped with finely diced tomatoes & fresh basil
CAESAR SALAD
Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons
CHIP'S MIXED SALAD
Our famous house salad tossed with garden vegetables in vinaigrette dressing topped with roasted peppers, tuna fish, anchovies and olives
MISTO SALAD
Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil
MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA
Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cucumber & baby arugula, pear champagne vinaigrette
ROASTED PEPPERS
Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil
ROASTED PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA
Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil, with fresh mozzarella cheese
ROASTED PEPPERS & PROVOLONE
Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil, with provolone cheese
ROASTED PEPPERS (2) CHEESES
Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil, basil with fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese
SOUPS
ENTREES
CHECK OUT OUR DAILY SPECIALS!!
CLICK ON "CHOOSE A MENU" AT THE TOP AND SELECT DAILY SPECIALS.
CHICKEN AVANTI
Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables
CHICKEN FRANCESE
Egg battered, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, in a lemon butter white wine sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables
CHICKEN MILANESE
Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes served with creamy risotto & baby arugula
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce
CHICKEN ROBERTO
Roman long-stem artichokes, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, sliced garlic & wine with risotto and sauteed vegetables
CHICKEN TRE FAMIGLIA
Sautéed with mushrooms, in a Marsala cream sauce with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables
VEAL AVANTI
Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables
VEAL FRANCESE
Egg battered, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, in a lemon butter white wine sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables
VEAL MILANESE
Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes served with creamy risotto & baby arugula
VEAL PARMIGIANA
Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce
VEAL ROBERTO
Roman long-stem artichokes, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, sliced garlic & wine with risotto and sauteed vegetables
VEAL TRE FAMIGLIA
Sautéed with mushrooms, in a Marsala cream sauce with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables
BEEF TENDERLOIN
Medallions, topped with Buffalo mozzarella & mushrooms, side creamy risotto, sauteed baby spinach, risotto
CRAB CAKES
Our house made "jumbo lump" crab cakes served over a roasted tomato cream sauce, with sweet corn risotto & sautéed baby spinach
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese, in marinara sauce served with a side of imported penne pasta
FLOUNDER FRANCESE
Fresh flounder, egg battered, served in a white wine-citrus sauce topped with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables
PESCE GRIGLIA
Grilled jumbo shrimp & scallops, baby arugula, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, sweet aged balsamic glaze and creamy risotto
PORK TENDERLOIN
Grilled & sliced in balsamic reduction side creamy risotto & sauteed baby spinach
PASTA
CANNELONI
Crab & ricotta filled crepe in a light, creamy Béchamel sauce
CHEESE RAVIOLI
Ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with marinara sauce
CHIP'S GNOCCHI
Homemade potato dumplings in our tomato sauce tossed with mozzarella
LINGUINE & SHRIMP DIABLO
Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with fresh linguine
LINGUINE AURORA
Jumbo shrimp, scallops & jumbo lump crabmeat in a light tomato-cream sauce
LINGUINE CLAMS
Succulent little neck clams simmered in garlic, tomato basil broth
MEZZI ALLA VODKA
Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sundried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE
"Wide" pasta tossed with meat sauce, topped with freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese
PASTA ENTREE
Begin with the pasta of your choice, add a sauce and meatballs or sausage (if desired)
SIDES
SIDE BROCCOLI RABE
Sautéed broccoli rabe with olive oil & garlic, served with fresh lemon
SIDE SPINACH
Sautéed baby spinach with olive oil & garlic, served with fresh lemon
SIDE MEATBALLS
(2) House made meatballs served in tomato sauce
SIDE SAUSAGE
Sliced house made sweet sausage served in tomato sauce
SIDE RISOTTO
Our house made specialty, creamy with a blend of cheeses
SIDE LONG HOT PEPPERS
Sauteed long hot peppers
GLUTEN FREE APPETIZERS
CHIP'S ITALIAN MIXED SALAD (GF)
Mixed vegetables & romaine salad topped with roasted peppers, tuna & anchovIES
MISTO SALAD (GF)
Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil
MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA (GF)
Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cucumber & baby arugula, pear champagne vinaigrette
MUSSELS POSILLIPO (GF)
Tender, sweet cultured mussels, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce
ROASTED BEET SALAD (GF)
Fresh roasted beets, with goat cheese over baby arugula with balsamic reduction drizzle
CAESAR SALAD (GF)
Tossed in house-made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese
GLUTEN FREE ENTREES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (GF)
Gluten free breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN VINCENZO (GF)
Breast of chicken topped with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella served in a marsala wine sauce accompanied by creamy risotto and garden vegetable
FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA (GF)
Gluten-free fettuccine pasta blend of shoestring seasonal vegetables tossed in a garlic white wine or cream with cheese sauce
GNOCCHI POMODORO (GF)
Light homemade gluten free ricotta gnocchi served with our house tomato sauce
MANICOTTI (GF)
Homemade Spinach Crepe filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
SHRIMP ALFREDO (GF)
Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a delicate cream-cheese sauce served over fettuccine pasta
VEAL PARMIGIANA (GF)
Gluten-free breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese accompanied with gluten-free penne pasta
VEAL VINCENZO (GF)
Veal medallions topped with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella served in a marsala wine sauce accompanied by creamy risotto and garden vegetable
ADDITIONAL GF ROLL
Additional gluten free roll
GRILLED BRONZINO (GF)
CHILDREN'S ENTREES
CHICKEN FINGERS (CHILD)
Breaded chicken fingers (breast meat) served with French fries
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (CHILD)
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese and served with penne pasta
RAVIOLI AND MEATBALL (CHILD)
Cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce along with a homemade meatball
RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE (CHILD)
Cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce
PASTA AND MEATBALL (CHILD)
Fresh spaghetti pasta topped with tomato sauce along with a homemade meatball
PASTA TOMATO SAUCE (CHILD)
Fresh spaghetti pasta topped with tomato sauce
VEAL PARMIGIANA (CHILD)
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese and served with penne pasta
PASTA WITH BUTTER (CHILD)
CHOICE OF PASTA WITH MELTED BUTTER
DESSERTS
BISCOTTI
Traditional Italian twice-baked cookies mildly sweet and a perfect combination with coffee, espresso or cappuccino
CANNOLI
Tube-shaped Italian pastry filled with sweet cream-ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
CHOCOLATE CANNOLI
Tube-shaped Italian pastry with chocolate shell filled with sweet cream-ricotta cheese and chocolate chips
TARTUFO
Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating
TARTUFO PEANUT BUTTER
A heart of caramel surrounded by peanut butter gelato, coated in milk chocolate and decorated with peanut butter drizzle
CHOCOLATE LAVA
Moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate filled with a dark chocolate truffle served with vanilla ice cream
HOMEMADE APPLE CAKE
Our homemade apple cake with caramel drizzle and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream
XANGO
Rolled tortilla with creamy cheesecake filling, fried and served warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce
TIRAMISU
Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa
CATERING SALAD & APPETIZERS
ANTIPASTO
(Serves 10-16) Provolone, roasted peppers, oil cured olives, long hots, prosciutto
CAESAR SALAD
(Serves 10-16) Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons
MISTO SALAD
(Serves 10-16) Baby greens, assorted vegetables, balsamic dressing
CHIP'S SALAD
(Serves 10-16) Our famous salad, mixed vegetables & romaine salad topped with roasted peppers, tuna & anchovies
BRUSCHETTA (MIN 8)
Italian bread, lightly toasted with garlic & herbs, topped with finely diced tomatoes & fresh basil
GRILLED VEGETABLE TRAY
CHEESESTEAK SPRING ROLL (MIN 8)
Shaved filet mignon and provolone cheese in a crispy wrapper served with a cheese-cream dipping sauce
MINI CRAB CAKES (MIN 8)
Our house made "jumbo lump" crab cakes served with roasted tomato cream sauce
ARANCINI (MIN 8)
Fried rice balls with a cheese center and served with a light tomato sauce
STUFFED LONG HOTS (MIN 8)
Italian long hot pepper stuffed with prosciutto, sausage and provolone cheese topped with caramelized onions
CLAMS CASINO (MIN 8)
Sautéed peppers, onions and bacon with chopped clams and baked to perfection
CALAMARI FRITTI
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI (MIN 10)
Lightly egg battered and fried eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese, in marinara sauce
CALAMARI FRITTI (1/2 PAN)
Tender squid rings, lightly dusted with flour, fried & served with marinara sauce
CATERING ENTREES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (MIN 8)
Breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN AVANTI (MIN 8)
Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce
CHICKEN MARSALA (MIN 8)
Sautéed breast with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms
CHICKEN FRANCESE (MIN 10)
Egg battered breast of chicken in a lemon butter white wine sauce
ITALIAN CRISPY CHICKEN
(Serves 8-10) Breaded chicken strips tossed with hot peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
FLOUNDER FRANCESE (MIN 8)
Fresh flounder, egg battered, served in a white wine-citrus sauce topped with jumbo lump crabmeat Crabmeat Optional
MEATBALLS MARINARA (MIN 8)
Our famous meatballs served in tomato sauce
CRAB CAKE
CHICKEN MILANESE (MIN 10)
Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes
VEAL PARMIGIANA (MIN 6)
Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese
CATERING PASTA & VEGETABLES
BAKED ZITI (CATER)
(Serves 8-12) Ziti pasta tossed with tomato sauce, ricotta, pecorino-romano cheeses and baked with mozzarella cheese
CHIP'S GNOCCHI POMODORO
(Serves 8-12) Our award winning homemade potato dumplings in tomato sauce tossed with mozzarella
CHIP'S GNOCCHI BLUSH
(Serves 8-12) Homemade potato dumplings in our tomato-cream sauce Option: Add Crabmeat
CRAB MAC AND CHEESE
(Serves 8-12) Pasta tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat, Monterey jack cheese laced cream sauce and toasted Italian crumbs
PENNE ALLA VODKA
(Serves 8-12) Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sun-dried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce
RISOTTO MILANESE
(Serves 10-16) Our house made specialty, creamy with a blend of cheeses
SAUTEED BROCCOLI RABE
(Serves 8-12) Sautéed broccoli rabe or baby spinach with olive oil & garlic
SAUTEED SPINACH
SAUTEED VEGETABLES
(Serves 8-12) Sautéed green and yellow zucchini, carrots, red onions in garlic and olive oil
ROASTED POTATOES
Roasted potatoes sprinkled with herbs (1/2 pan)
STRING BEANS MARINARA
(Serves 8-12) Green beans simmered in tomato sauce
CHEESE RAVIOLI
PASTA AGLIO E OLIO
BREAD/ROLLS
SEEDED BREAD (LOAF)
A loaf of our seeded Italian bread (Serves 6-8)
CATERING KAISERS (DOZEN)
Small sandwich rolls perfect for a catering. Estimate 1-2 rolls per person
DINNER ROLLS (DOZEN)
Small, individual catering rolls perfect with our dipping oil. Estimate 1-2 rolls per person
GLUTEN FREE BREAD (LOAF)
A loaf of gluten-free bread which is a perfect partner for one of our gluten-free dinner options
GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS
MISTO SALAD (GF-CATER)
Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil
CAESAR (GF-CATER)
Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese
GNOCCHI POMODORO (GF-CATER)
Light homemade ricotta gnocchi served with our house tomato sauce
MANICOTTI (GF) MIN. 6
Homemade Spinach Crepe filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
VEAL MARSALA (GF) MIN. 6
Sauteed medallions of veal with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
MEATBALLS (GF) MIN. 12
Homemade and served in our tomato sauce
GLUTEN FREE BREAD (LOAF)
A loaf of gluten-free bread which is a perfect partner for one of our gluten-free dinner options
CHICKEN VINCENZO (GF) MIN. 6
DESSERTS
CANNOLI
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta cheese with chocolate chips
CHIP'S APPLE CAKE
Moist, dense granny smith apple cake with with a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness (Approx. 20-24 slices)
TIRAMISU
Layered Italian dessert made with delicate ladynger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, Marsala wine, rum and cocoa powder (Serves 8-10)
BISCOTTI & PIZZELLES (POUND)
Housemade Italian cookies (per pound)
MINI CANNOLI (CATERING)
MISCELLANEOUS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.
