Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

1,519 Reviews

$$

403 N Haddon Ave

Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
CRAB BISQUE
CHIP'S GNOCCHI

APPETIZERS

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

Tender squid rings, lightly dusted with flour, fried & served with marinara sauce

CLAMS POSILLIPO

CLAMS POSILLIPO

$17.00

Tender, sweet littleneck clams, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI APPETIZER

$16.00

Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese with marinara sauce

MOZZARELLA FRITTI

MOZZARELLA FRITTI

$14.00

Panko-breaded wedge of imported mozzarella, pan seared on a bed of pomodoro sauce

MUSSELS POSSILIPPO

MUSSELS POSSILIPPO

$16.00

Tender, sweet cultured mussels, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce

SAUSAGE & FIGS

SAUSAGE & FIGS

$15.50

House made grilled sweet sausage with figs in a balsamic reduction

SALADS

ANTIPASTO

ANTIPASTO

$18.00

Freshly roasted peppers, Italian long hot peppers, mozzarella cheese, & prosciutto

APPLE AND SHRIMP SALAD

APPLE AND SHRIMP SALAD

$17.50

Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, maple honey dressing topped with goat cheese & jumbo grilled shrimp

BEET SALAD

BEET SALAD

$14.50

Fresh roasted beets, with goat cheese over baby arugula with balsamic reduction drizzle

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$11.50

Italian bread, lightly toasted with garlic & herbs, topped with finely diced tomatoes & fresh basil

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons

CHIP'S MIXED SALAD

CHIP'S MIXED SALAD

$13.50

Our famous house salad tossed with garden vegetables in vinaigrette dressing topped with roasted peppers, tuna fish, anchovies and olives

MISTO SALAD

MISTO SALAD

$11.50

Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA

$17.50

Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cucumber & baby arugula, pear champagne vinaigrette

ROASTED PEPPERS

$12.50

Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil

ROASTED PEPPERS & MOZZARELLA

$15.50

Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil, with fresh mozzarella cheese

ROASTED PEPPERS & PROVOLONE

$15.50

Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil & basil, with provolone cheese

ROASTED PEPPERS (2) CHEESES

ROASTED PEPPERS (2) CHEESES

$15.50

Freshly roasted red peppers marinated in extra virgin olive oil, basil with fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese

SOUPS

CRAB BISQUE

$10.00

Traditionally prepared cream soup with fresh crabmeat and hints of sherry wine

SOUP OF THE DAY

$8.00

Soup Changes Daily. Please call to inquire

ENTREES

ENTREES SERVED WITH CREAMY RISOTTO AND SAUTEED GARDEN VEGETABLES UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

CHECK OUT OUR DAILY SPECIALS!!

CLICK ON "CHOOSE A MENU" AT THE TOP AND SELECT DAILY SPECIALS.

CHICKEN AVANTI

CHICKEN AVANTI

$28.00

Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables

CHICKEN FRANCESE

CHICKEN FRANCESE

$31.00

Egg battered, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, in a lemon butter white wine sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables

CHICKEN MILANESE

CHICKEN MILANESE

$28.00

Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes served with creamy risotto & baby arugula

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$27.00

Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce

CHICKEN ROBERTO

CHICKEN ROBERTO

$27.00

Roman long-stem artichokes, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, sliced garlic & wine with risotto and sauteed vegetables

CHICKEN TRE FAMIGLIA

CHICKEN TRE FAMIGLIA

$30.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, in a Marsala cream sauce with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables

VEAL AVANTI

VEAL AVANTI

$30.00

Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables

VEAL FRANCESE

VEAL FRANCESE

$33.00

Egg battered, topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, in a lemon butter white wine sauce with risotto and sauteed vegetables

VEAL MILANESE

VEAL MILANESE

$30.00

Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes served with creamy risotto & baby arugula

VEAL PARMIGIANA

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$29.00

Breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese served with side of linguine and tomato sauce

VEAL ROBERTO

VEAL ROBERTO

$30.00

Roman long-stem artichokes, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, sliced garlic & wine with risotto and sauteed vegetables

VEAL TRE FAMIGLIA

VEAL TRE FAMIGLIA

$32.00

Sautéed with mushrooms, in a Marsala cream sauce with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables

BEEF TENDERLOIN

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$36.00

Medallions, topped with Buffalo mozzarella & mushrooms, side creamy risotto, sauteed baby spinach, risotto

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$34.00

Our house made "jumbo lump" crab cakes served over a roasted tomato cream sauce, with sweet corn risotto & sautéed baby spinach

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$25.00

Lightly breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese, in marinara sauce served with a side of imported penne pasta

FLOUNDER FRANCESE

FLOUNDER FRANCESE

$33.00

Fresh flounder, egg battered, served in a white wine-citrus sauce topped with jumbo lump crabmeat with risotto and sauteed vegetables

PESCE GRIGLIA

PESCE GRIGLIA

$31.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp & scallops, baby arugula, lemon, extra virgin olive oil, sweet aged balsamic glaze and creamy risotto

PORK TENDERLOIN

PORK TENDERLOIN

$30.00

Grilled & sliced in balsamic reduction side creamy risotto & sauteed baby spinach

PASTA

CANNELONI

CANNELONI

$26.50

Crab & ricotta filled crepe in a light, creamy Béchamel sauce

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$20.00

Ricotta cheese filled ravioli served with marinara sauce

CHIP'S GNOCCHI

CHIP'S GNOCCHI

$24.00

Homemade potato dumplings in our tomato sauce tossed with mozzarella

LINGUINE & SHRIMP DIABLO

LINGUINE & SHRIMP DIABLO

$29.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce tossed with fresh linguine

LINGUINE AURORA

LINGUINE AURORA

$37.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops & jumbo lump crabmeat in a light tomato-cream sauce

LINGUINE CLAMS

LINGUINE CLAMS

$26.00

Succulent little neck clams simmered in garlic, tomato basil broth

MEZZI ALLA VODKA

MEZZI ALLA VODKA

$25.50

Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sundried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$25.00

"Wide" pasta tossed with meat sauce, topped with freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese

PASTA ENTREE

$18.00

Begin with the pasta of your choice, add a sauce and meatballs or sausage (if desired)

SIDES

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

SIDE BROCCOLI RABE

$10.00

Sautéed broccoli rabe with olive oil & garlic, served with fresh lemon

SIDE SPINACH

SIDE SPINACH

$10.00

Sautéed baby spinach with olive oil & garlic, served with fresh lemon

SIDE MEATBALLS

SIDE MEATBALLS

$10.00

(2) House made meatballs served in tomato sauce

SIDE SAUSAGE

SIDE SAUSAGE

$10.00

Sliced house made sweet sausage served in tomato sauce

SIDE RISOTTO

SIDE RISOTTO

$10.00

Our house made specialty, creamy with a blend of cheeses

SIDE LONG HOT PEPPERS

$7.00

Sauteed long hot peppers

GLUTEN FREE APPETIZERS

CHIP'S ITALIAN MIXED SALAD (GF)

$13.50

Mixed vegetables & romaine salad topped with roasted peppers, tuna & anchovIES

MISTO SALAD (GF)

$11.50

Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil

MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA (GF)

$17.50

Prosciutto di Parma, Buffalo mozzarella, sliced cucumber & baby arugula, pear champagne vinaigrette

MUSSELS POSILLIPO (GF)

$16.00

Tender, sweet cultured mussels, steamed in your choice of rosso or bianco sauce

ROASTED BEET SALAD (GF)

$14.50

Fresh roasted beets, with goat cheese over baby arugula with balsamic reduction drizzle

CAESAR SALAD (GF)

$12.00

Tossed in house-made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese

GLUTEN FREE ENTREES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (GF)

$30.00

Gluten free breaded cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN VINCENZO (GF)

$30.00

Breast of chicken topped with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella served in a marsala wine sauce accompanied by creamy risotto and garden vegetable

FETTUCCINE PRIMAVERA (GF)

$28.00

Gluten-free fettuccine pasta blend of shoestring seasonal vegetables tossed in a garlic white wine or cream with cheese sauce

GNOCCHI POMODORO (GF)

$27.00

Light homemade gluten free ricotta gnocchi served with our house tomato sauce

MANICOTTI (GF)

$26.00

Homemade Spinach Crepe filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

SHRIMP ALFREDO (GF)

$32.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a delicate cream-cheese sauce served over fettuccine pasta

VEAL PARMIGIANA (GF)

$32.00

Gluten-free breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese accompanied with gluten-free penne pasta

VEAL VINCENZO (GF)

$31.00

Veal medallions topped with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella served in a marsala wine sauce accompanied by creamy risotto and garden vegetable

ADDITIONAL GF ROLL

$2.00

Additional gluten free roll

GRILLED BRONZINO (GF)

$38.00

CHILDREN'S ENTREES

Children's dinners include vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles

CHICKEN FINGERS (CHILD)

$16.50

Breaded chicken fingers (breast meat) served with French fries

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (CHILD)

$16.50

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese and served with penne pasta

RAVIOLI AND MEATBALL (CHILD)

$16.50

Cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce along with a homemade meatball

RAVIOLI TOMATO SAUCE (CHILD)

$15.00

Cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce

PASTA AND MEATBALL (CHILD)

$15.00

Fresh spaghetti pasta topped with tomato sauce along with a homemade meatball

PASTA TOMATO SAUCE (CHILD)

$15.00

Fresh spaghetti pasta topped with tomato sauce

VEAL PARMIGIANA (CHILD)

$17.50

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese and served with penne pasta

PASTA WITH BUTTER (CHILD)

$15.00

CHOICE OF PASTA WITH MELTED BUTTER

DESSERTS

BISCOTTI

$9.25

Traditional Italian twice-baked cookies mildly sweet and a perfect combination with coffee, espresso or cappuccino

CANNOLI

$9.25

Tube-shaped Italian pastry filled with sweet cream-ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

CHOCOLATE CANNOLI

$9.25

Tube-shaped Italian pastry with chocolate shell filled with sweet cream-ricotta cheese and chocolate chips

TARTUFO

$9.25

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a chocolate coating

TARTUFO PEANUT BUTTER

$9.25

A heart of caramel surrounded by peanut butter gelato, coated in milk chocolate and decorated with peanut butter drizzle

CHOCOLATE LAVA

$9.25

Moist dark chocolate cake enrobed with dark chocolate  filled with a dark chocolate truffle served with vanilla ice cream

HOMEMADE APPLE CAKE

$9.25

Our homemade apple cake with caramel drizzle and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

XANGO

$9.25

Rolled tortilla with creamy cheesecake filling, fried and served warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce

TIRAMISU

$9.25

Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa

CATERING SALAD & APPETIZERS

Stuffed with sweet sausage and provolone cheese

ANTIPASTO

$85.00

(Serves 10-16) Provolone, roasted peppers, oil cured olives, long hots, prosciutto

CAESAR SALAD

$65.00

(Serves 10-16) Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese & croutons

MISTO SALAD

$60.00

(Serves 10-16) Baby greens, assorted vegetables, balsamic dressing

CHIP'S SALAD

$85.00

(Serves 10-16) Our famous salad, mixed vegetables & romaine salad topped with roasted peppers, tuna & anchovies

BRUSCHETTA (MIN 8)

$3.00

Italian bread, lightly toasted with garlic & herbs, topped with finely diced tomatoes & fresh basil

GRILLED VEGETABLE TRAY

$85.00

CHEESESTEAK SPRING ROLL (MIN 8)

$5.00

Shaved filet mignon and provolone cheese in a crispy wrapper served with a cheese-cream dipping sauce

MINI CRAB CAKES (MIN 8)

$6.50

Our house made "jumbo lump" crab cakes served with roasted tomato cream sauce

ARANCINI (MIN 8)

$4.50

Fried rice balls with a cheese center and served with a light tomato sauce

STUFFED LONG HOTS (MIN 8)

$5.50

Italian long hot pepper stuffed with prosciutto, sausage and provolone cheese topped with caramelized onions

CLAMS CASINO (MIN 8)

$5.00

Sautéed peppers, onions and bacon with chopped clams and baked to perfection

CALAMARI FRITTI

$85.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI (MIN 10)

$6.50

Lightly egg battered and fried eggplant stuffed with ricotta, topped with mozzarella cheese, in marinara sauce

CALAMARI FRITTI (1/2 PAN)

$85.00

Tender squid rings, lightly dusted with flour, fried & served with marinara sauce

CATERING ENTREES

Fresh flounder, egg battered, served in a white wine-citrus sauce topped with jumbo lump crab meat Crab Meat Optional

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA (MIN 8)

$6.75

Breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN AVANTI (MIN 8)

$6.75

Topped with prosciutto, spinach & mozzarella cheese, finished in a garlic demi-glace sauce

CHICKEN MARSALA (MIN 8)

$6.25

Sautéed breast with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms

CHICKEN FRANCESE (MIN 10)

$6.75

Egg battered breast of chicken in a lemon butter white wine sauce

ITALIAN CRISPY CHICKEN

$85.00

(Serves 8-10) Breaded chicken strips tossed with hot peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

FLOUNDER FRANCESE (MIN 8)

$9.50

Fresh flounder, egg battered, served in a white wine-citrus sauce topped with jumbo lump crabmeat Crabmeat Optional

MEATBALLS MARINARA (MIN 8)

$5.00

Our famous meatballs served in tomato sauce

CRAB CAKE

$14.00

CHICKEN MILANESE (MIN 10)

$6.75

Breaded pan seared with roasted peppers & tomatoes

VEAL PARMIGIANA (MIN 6)

$9.00

Breaded veal cutlet topped with fresh tomato sauce & baked with mozzarella cheese

CATERING PASTA & VEGETABLES

BAKED ZITI (CATER)

$85.00

(Serves 8-12) Ziti pasta tossed with tomato sauce, ricotta, pecorino-romano cheeses and baked with mozzarella cheese

CHIP'S GNOCCHI POMODORO

$85.00

(Serves 8-12) Our award winning homemade potato dumplings in tomato sauce tossed with mozzarella

CHIP'S GNOCCHI BLUSH

$90.00

(Serves 8-12) Homemade potato dumplings in our tomato-cream sauce Option: Add Crabmeat

CRAB MAC AND CHEESE

$120.00

(Serves 8-12) Pasta tossed with jumbo lump crabmeat, Monterey jack cheese laced cream sauce and toasted Italian crumbs

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$80.00

(Serves 8-12) Short tube pasta, homemade ground sausage & sun-dried tomato, blush pecorino cream sauce

RISOTTO MILANESE

$75.00

(Serves 10-16) Our house made specialty, creamy with a blend of cheeses

SAUTEED BROCCOLI RABE

$65.00

(Serves 8-12) Sautéed broccoli rabe or baby spinach with olive oil & garlic

SAUTEED SPINACH

$65.00

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$45.00

(Serves 8-12) Sautéed green and yellow zucchini, carrots, red onions in garlic and olive oil

ROASTED POTATOES

$45.00

Roasted potatoes sprinkled with herbs (1/2 pan)

STRING BEANS MARINARA

$45.00

(Serves 8-12) Green beans simmered in tomato sauce

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$60.00

PASTA AGLIO E OLIO

$75.00

BREAD/ROLLS

SEEDED BREAD (LOAF)

$5.00

A loaf of our seeded Italian bread (Serves 6-8)

CATERING KAISERS (DOZEN)

$7.50

Small sandwich rolls perfect for a catering. Estimate 1-2 rolls per person

DINNER ROLLS (DOZEN)

$7.50

Small, individual catering rolls perfect with our dipping oil. Estimate 1-2 rolls per person

GLUTEN FREE BREAD (LOAF)

$8.00

A loaf of gluten-free bread which is a perfect partner for one of our gluten-free dinner options

GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS

MISTO SALAD (GF-CATER)

$60.00

Baby greens, tomato, red onion & cucumber in balsamic & extra virgin olive oil

CAESAR (GF-CATER)

$60.00

Tossed in house made dressing, Pecorino Romano cheese

GNOCCHI POMODORO (GF-CATER)

$110.00

Light homemade ricotta gnocchi served with our house tomato sauce

MANICOTTI (GF) MIN. 6

$10.00

Homemade Spinach Crepe filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese

VEAL MARSALA (GF) MIN. 6

$10.50

Sauteed medallions of veal with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce

MEATBALLS (GF) MIN. 12

$7.00

Homemade and served in our tomato sauce

GLUTEN FREE BREAD (LOAF)

$8.00

A loaf of gluten-free bread which is a perfect partner for one of our gluten-free dinner options

CHICKEN VINCENZO (GF) MIN. 6

$8.25

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$9.50

Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, 􀁻filled with a sweet, creamy ricotta cheese with chocolate chips

CHIP'S APPLE CAKE

$50.00

Moist, dense granny smith apple cake with with a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness (Approx. 20-24 slices)

TIRAMISU

$50.00

Layered Italian dessert made with delicate lady􀁻nger cookies, espresso or instant espresso, mascarpone cheese, eggs, sugar, Marsala wine, rum and cocoa powder (Serves 8-10)

BISCOTTI & PIZZELLES (POUND)

$15.00

Housemade Italian cookies (per pound)

MINI CANNOLI (CATERING)

$3.00

MISCELLANEOUS

CHAFER AND STERNO SETUP

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Tre Famiglia pride ourselves on making your dining experience a most memorable one. For over 115 years we assure you'll get the best quality food and service. Come in and enjoy or distinctively different Italian fare that keeps the locals coming back for more.

Website

Location

403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

Directions

Gallery
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image

Similar restaurants in your area

Valente's Cucina
orange star4.9 • 219
7 Kings Court Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View restaurantnext
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
orange star4.5 • 1,528
1491 Brace Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext
Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext