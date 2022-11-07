- Home
- /
- Haddon Heights
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Ralph's Pizza
Ralph's Pizza
271 Reviews
$
520 Station Ave
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Regular Cheese - Small
Thin Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
Sausage-Small
Pepperoni-Small
Garlic & Tomato - Small
Red, sun ripened tomatoes, freshly minced garlic, herbs & spices on a thin crust sprinkled with grated Mozzarella Cheese.
Bruschetta - Small
Thin Crust, Ralphs Bruschetta Mix (Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze), sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.
Margherita - Small
Thin Crust pie with Plum Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and fresh Herbs & Spices.
Veggie Works - Small
Thin Crust topped with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.
Cheese Steak - Small
100% beef Steak on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust, topped with melted American Cheese. Add sliced tomatoes and freshly shredded Iceberg lettuce and enjoy a Cheesesteak Hoagie Pie!
Buffalo Chicken - Small
Chicken steak, Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust pie, topped with melted American Cheese.
Chicken Parm - Small
Crispy Chicken, homemade Marinara Sauce, fresh Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our Thin Crust.
White - Small
Gourmet White - Small
Thin Crust topped with freshly sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, fresh Basil and Mozzarella Cheese.
Broccoli & Tomato (White) - Small
White Thin Crust pizza with Broccoli, Tomato and Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.
Tomato Pie -small
Tomato Pie Sauce-small
Caprese- small
Chicken Bacon Ranch- small
Plain Cheese - Large
Thin Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
Garlic & Tomato - Large
Red, sun ripened tomatoes, freshly minced garlic, herbs & spices on a square thin crust sprinkled with grated Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni - Large
Sausage - Large
Sicilian - Large (One Size)
Thick Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!
Margherita - Large
Thin Crust pie with Plum Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and fresh Herbs & Spices.
Bruschetta - Large
Thin Crust, Ralphs Bruschetta Mix (Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze), sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.
Buffalo Chicken - Large
Chicken steak, Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust pie, topped with melted American Cheese.
Cheese Steak - Large
100% beef Steak on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust, topped with melted American Cheese. Add sliced tomatoes and freshly shredded Iceberg lettuce and enjoy a Cheesesteak Hoagie Pie!
Meat Lover's - Large
Homemeade Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni and Bacon on top of our Thin Crust, topped with Grated Mozzarella.
Works - Large
Veggie Works - Large
Thin Crust topped with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Parm - Large
Crispy Chicken, homemade Marinara Sauce, fresh Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our Thin Crust.
Hawaiian Pizza - Large (One Size)
ONE SIZE (Large) Ralph's Thin Crust topped with Marinara Sauce, Ham, Pineapple chunks and Mozzarella Cheese
White Pizza - Large
White Gourmet - Large
Thin Crust topped with freshly sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, fresh Basil and Mozzarella Cheese.
Broccoli & Tomato - Large
White Thin Crust pizza with Broccoli, Tomato and Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.
Tomato Pie-Large
Tomato Pie Sauce -large
Caprese- large
Chicken Bacon Ranch- large
Special Request - large
Breakfast Pizza - large
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Broccoli Rabe
Broccoli Rabe sauteed with freshly chopped Garlic.
Bruschetta
Toasted Bread with a mixture of Tomatoes, Basil and Red Onion drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and sprinkled with Parmigiano Cheese.
Buffalo Fries
Cheese Curly Fries
Cheese Fries
Chicken Fingers w/Fries
6 pieces of breaded Chicken Breast served with French Fries with a side of Honey Mustard.
Curly Fries
Eggplant Stack
Stack of Breaded Eggplant and Fresh Mozzarella, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and garnished with Fresh Basil.
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Garlic Knots
Ralph's Garlic Knots - Home tied, home baked and hand tossed in EVOO, freshly chopped Garlic and Ralph's mixture of herbs and spices.
Jalapeno Poppers
Long Hots
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mega French Fries
Potato fries topped with chopped fried Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Pierogies
Pizza Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Wings
Salads
Garden Salad
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives.
Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives; all topped with chunks of juicy Grilled Chicken Breast.
Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad - Delicious!
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad Mix of Romaine, Iceebrg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Black Olives; Topped with Buffalo Sauce tossed Chicken Breast (grilled or crispy).
Mango Habanero Chicken Salad
Salad Mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Black Olives; Topped with Mango Habanero Sauce tossed Chicken Breast (grilled or crispy).
Ralph's Caprese Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil, all drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and a sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese; with a crispy slice of Bruschetta Bread.
Chef's Salad
Ham, Turkey and American Cheese on top of Ralph's Salad Mix, served with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and Black Olives.
Antipasto Salad
Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Tuna, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoe, Red Onion, Cucumber and Black Olives.
Tuna Salad
Roasted Pepper Salad
Crispy salad mix of Romaine, Icebreg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives and Cucumber; topped with delicious Red Roasted Peppers.
Roasted Pepper Mozzarella Tuna
BLT Salad
Brushetta Chicken Salad
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
Cheesesteak Salad
BBQ Chicken Salad
SIDE OF CHICKEN
Feta Cheese House Salad
Soups
Steak Sandwiches
Plain Steak Sandwich
100% Beef Steak on a 10" roll.
Cheese Steak
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.
Pizza Steak
100% Beef Steak tossed with Ralphs Marinara sauce and shredded Mozzarella on a 10” roll.
Steak Hoagie
100% Beef Steak topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion on a 10” roll.
Mushroom Cheese Steak
100% Beef Steak tossed with Mushrooms and creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.
Cheese Steak Hoagie
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10” roll.
Steak Special
100% Beef Steak tossed with Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.
Steak w/ Green Peppers
100% Beef Steak tossed with Green Peppers on a 10” roll.
Cheese Steak w/ Green Peppers
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and Green Peppers on a 10” roll.
Cheese Steak Special
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.
Pepperoni Cheese Steak
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and sliced Pepperoni on a 10” roll.
Bacon Cheese Steak
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.
Chicken Steak Sandwiches
Chicken Steak
100% Chicken Steak on a 10" roll.
Chicken Cheese Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10" roll.
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce on a 10” roll.
Mango Habanero Chicken Cheese Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and Hot N Sweet Mango Habanero Sauce on a 10” roll.
Chicken Pizza Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with Ralphs Marinara sauce and shredded Mozzarella on a 10” roll.
Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10” roll.
Chicken Cheese Steak Special
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.
Bacon Chicken Cheese Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.
Pepperoni Chicken Cheese Steak
100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and sliced Pepperoni on a 10” roll.
Hoagie
Regular Hoagie
Genoa Salami, Ham and American Cheese, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a 10" roll
Italian Hoagie
Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese and Genoa Salami topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
Tuna Hoagie
Tuna mixed with Mayo, topped with Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
Turkey Hoagie
Premium Turkey lunch meat, American and Swiss Cheese, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato Onion and Mayo on a 10" roll.
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Premium Ham, American Cheese and Mayo topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
Cheese Hoagie
American, Mozzarella, Swiss and Provolone Cheeses, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
Spicy Italian Hoagie
Spicy Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Mayo, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.
VEGGIE
PROSCIUTTO
ITALIAN w/ PROSCIUTTO
Wraps
Wrap Chicken Barbecue w/ French Fries
Boneless Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Red Onion, wrapped in regular Tortilla.
Wrap Chicken Cheesesteak w/ French Fries
Premium Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and wrapped in regular Tortilla.
Wrap Cheesesteak
100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoe and wrapped in regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Bruschetta w/ French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast with Ralph's Bruschetta Mix (grape tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, fresh basil), fresh Mozzarella, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Broccoli w/ French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Caesar w/ French Fries
Caesar tossed Grilled Chicken Breast and Salad Mix (romaine, iceberg, shredded carrot and red cabbage) with shaved Parmesan wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato, chopped crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Veggie w/ French Fries
Grilled Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes and melted Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken w/ French Fries
Crispy Boneless Chicken Breast with Buffalo Sauce, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Red Onion, wrapped in regular Tortilla.
Wrap Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak w/ French Fries
100% Premium Chicken Steak tossed with American Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing and a Hot Sauce with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Tuna & Cheese w/ French Fries
Premium Tuna, Mayo, American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Spinach Prov w/ French Fries
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Grilled Chicken w/ Fries
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Italian Hoagie w/ French Fries
Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Turkey & Cheese w/ French Fries
Premium Turkey, American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap Ham & Cheese w/ French Fries
Premium Ham, American Cheese and Mayo topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and wrapped in a regular Tortilla
Wrap Grilled Chicken sharp prov & broc Rabe w/ French Fries
Grilled Chicken Breast, sauteed Broccoli Rabe and Sharp Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.
Wrap BLT w/ French Fries
Wrap Turkey BLT w/ French Fries
Sandwiches
Meatball Parmigiana
Meatballs topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Sausage Parmigiana
Sausage topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Sausage Pepper Parmigiana
Sausage topped with Green Peppers, Fried Onion, Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Sausage Pepper & Onions
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Eggplant topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.
Egg Sandwich
Fried Egg on a toasted Bread.
Sausage & Egg Cheese Sandwich
Fried Egg with Sausage on a toast Bread.
Pepper & Egg Cheese Sandwich
Egg fried with Green Peppers on a toast Bread.
Bacon & Egg Cheese Sandwich
Egg fried with Bacon on a toast Bread.
Chicken Round Roll w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomato and Mayo on Kaiser Roll.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce (iceberg) and Tomato on a toast Bread.
Grilled Cheese
Melted American Cheese on a toast Bread.
Turkey Club
Premium Turkey, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.
Tuna Club
Premium Tuna, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.
Ham & Cheese Club
Premium Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.
Ham & Turkey Club
Premium Ham and Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.
Tuna sandwich
Tuna and Mayo on a toast bread.
Broccoli Rabe sharp prov
Specialty Chicken
Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Provolone w/FF
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Roasted Peppers and melted Provolone Cheese on a 10" roll.
Specialty Honey Mustard Sandwich w/FF
Crispy Chicken Breast tossed with Honey Mustard, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and melted Provolone Cheese.
Specialty Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich w/FF
Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham topped with Bleu Cheese dressing and melted Provolone on a 10" roll.
Specialty Grilled Chicken Ranch sandwich W /FF
Grilled Chicken Breast with Ranch Dressing, crispy Bacon, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoe and melted American Cheese.
Specialty Fried Chicken Cutlet Hoagie sandwich w/FF
Crispy Chicken Breast with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and splash of Mayo on a 10" roll.
Buffalo Chicken w /FF
Mango Chicken w /FF
Chicken Spinach Mozzarella w /FF
Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sharp Provolone w /FF
Chicken Bruschetta w FF
Burgers
Strombolis
Small Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli
Small Steak, Green Pepper & Onions Stromboli
Small Steak, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Stromboli
Small Cheesesteak Stromboli
Small Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.
Small Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our homemade dough with a side of Ralph's Marinara Sauce.
Large Cheesesteak Stromboli
Large Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli
Large Steak, Green Pepper & Onions Stromboli
Large Steak, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Stromboli
Large Veggie Stromboli
Broccoli, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.
Large Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our homemade dough with a side of Ralph's Marinara Sauce.
Calzone
Baked Ham, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheeses.
Pizza Turnover
Mozzarella Cheese and homemade Marinara Sauce filling.
Pasta Dish
Small Penne w/ Sauce
Small Penne w/ Sauce & Meatball
Large Penne w/ Sauce
Large Penne w/ Sauce & Meatball
Small Penne w/ Butter
Small Penne w/ Butter & Meatball
Large Penne w/ Butter
Large Penne w/ Butter & Meatball
Small Spaghetti w/ Sauce
Small Spaghetti w/ Sauce & Meatball
Large Spaghetti w/ Sauce
Large Spaghetti w/ Sauce & Meatball
Small Spaghetti w/ Butter
Small Spaghetti w/ Butter & Meatball
Large Spaghetti w/ Butter
Large Spaghetti w/ Butter & Meatball
CHICKEN PARM SPAG
EGGPLANT PARM SPAG
BEEF AND PORK
Quesadilla
Daily Specials
Soda
Water & Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
Ralph’s offers a wide variety of Thin Crust Pizzas, Hoagies, Cheesesteaks, Speciality Sandwiches, Salads, Hamburgers and much more! Our Signature Pizza - Garlic & Tomato Pie was chosen as one of the Top 25 Best Pizzas by New Jersey Monthly Magazine. The Menu is available for Take-Out at this moment, so place your order now, enjoy and share with your friends and loved ones!
520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035