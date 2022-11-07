Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Ralph's Pizza

271 Reviews

$

520 Station Ave

Haddon Heights, NJ 08035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Cheese - Large
French Fries
Cheese Steak

Pizza

Welcome to our Pizza Menu! Here at Ralph's, creating the best pizza possible is our passion. We use only the freshest and finest ingredients. Our dough and sauce are made from scratch in our kitchen. We also believe that the freshness and quality of products, make our pizzas’ outstanding. You’ll find… Grande Cheese, Stanislaus Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil are the main ingredients that make our Pizza’s special. Ralph’s Pizza Menu offers a wide variety of gourmet thin crust pizza. Margherita, Bruschetta, Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak, and our famous Garlic & Tomato Pie are just a few of our gourmet pizzas’ you’ll enjoy!

Regular Cheese - Small

$11.00

Thin Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

Sausage-Small

$12.50

Pepperoni-Small

$12.50
Garlic & Tomato - Small

Garlic & Tomato - Small

$14.00

Red, sun ripened tomatoes, freshly minced garlic, herbs & spices on a thin crust sprinkled with grated Mozzarella Cheese.

Bruschetta - Small

Bruschetta - Small

$13.50

Thin Crust, Ralphs Bruschetta Mix (Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze), sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.

Margherita - Small

Margherita - Small

$14.00

Thin Crust pie with Plum Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and fresh Herbs & Spices.

Veggie Works - Small

$16.00

Thin Crust topped with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.

Cheese Steak - Small

$16.00

100% beef Steak on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust, topped with melted American Cheese. Add sliced tomatoes and freshly shredded Iceberg lettuce and enjoy a Cheesesteak Hoagie Pie!

Buffalo Chicken - Small

$16.00

Chicken steak, Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust pie, topped with melted American Cheese.

Chicken Parm - Small

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, homemade Marinara Sauce, fresh Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our Thin Crust.

White - Small

$11.00
Gourmet White - Small

Gourmet White - Small

$14.50

Thin Crust topped with freshly sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, fresh Basil and Mozzarella Cheese.

Broccoli & Tomato (White) - Small

$14.50

White Thin Crust pizza with Broccoli, Tomato and Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.

Tomato Pie -small

$13.00

Tomato Pie Sauce-small

$10.00

Caprese- small

$13.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch- small

$16.00

Plain Cheese - Large

$16.00

Thin Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

Garlic & Tomato - Large

$22.00

Red, sun ripened tomatoes, freshly minced garlic, herbs & spices on a square thin crust sprinkled with grated Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni - Large

$19.00

Sausage - Large

$19.00

Sicilian - Large (One Size)

$21.00

Thick Crust topped with our homemade Tomato Sauce and finest Mozzarella Cheese cooked to perfection!

Margherita - Large

Margherita - Large

$21.00

Thin Crust pie with Plum Tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and fresh Herbs & Spices.

Bruschetta - Large

Bruschetta - Large

$20.00

Thin Crust, Ralphs Bruschetta Mix (Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze), sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese and a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze.

Buffalo Chicken - Large

$22.00

Chicken steak, Hot Sauce and Blue Cheese on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust pie, topped with melted American Cheese.

Cheese Steak - Large

$22.50

100% beef Steak on top of Mozzarella covered Thin Crust, topped with melted American Cheese. Add sliced tomatoes and freshly shredded Iceberg lettuce and enjoy a Cheesesteak Hoagie Pie!

Meat Lover's - Large

$25.00

Homemeade Sausage, Meatballs, Pepperoni and Bacon on top of our Thin Crust, topped with Grated Mozzarella.

Works - Large

$25.00
Veggie Works - Large

Veggie Works - Large

$25.00

Thin Crust topped with Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Spinach, Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Parm - Large

$22.50

Crispy Chicken, homemade Marinara Sauce, fresh Basil, Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese on top of our Thin Crust.

Hawaiian Pizza - Large (One Size)

$22.50

ONE SIZE (Large) Ralph's Thin Crust topped with Marinara Sauce, Ham, Pineapple chunks and Mozzarella Cheese

White Pizza - Large

$15.50
White Gourmet - Large

White Gourmet - Large

$21.00

Thin Crust topped with freshly sliced Tomatoes, Black Olives, fresh Basil and Mozzarella Cheese.

Broccoli & Tomato - Large

$22.50

White Thin Crust pizza with Broccoli, Tomato and Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheeses.

Tomato Pie-Large

$20.00

Tomato Pie Sauce -large

$14.00

Caprese- large

$20.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch- large

$22.50

Special Request - large

$22.50

Breakfast Pizza - large

$20.00

Appetizers

Here You will find a variety of Classic Appetizers, Chicken Fingers, Ralph's Homemade Garlic Knots, Bruschetta Bread, Sauteed Broccoli Rabe and... a NEW addition to our menu... Eggplant Stack!

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00+

Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Broccoli Rabe sauteed with freshly chopped Garlic.

Bruschetta

$7.00

Toasted Bread with a mixture of Tomatoes, Basil and Red Onion drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and sprinkled with Parmigiano Cheese.

Buffalo Fries

$7.50+

Cheese Curly Fries

$6.75+

Cheese Fries

$6.50+

Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$10.00+

6 pieces of breaded Chicken Breast served with French Fries with a side of Honey Mustard.

Curly Fries

$6.50+
Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$9.00

Stack of Breaded Eggplant and Fresh Mozzarella, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and garnished with Fresh Basil.

French Fries

$6.00+

Garlic Bread

$3.50
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$3.00+

Ralph's Garlic Knots - Home tied, home baked and hand tossed in EVOO, freshly chopped Garlic and Ralph's mixture of herbs and spices.

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Long Hots

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

Mega French Fries

$10.00

Potato fries topped with chopped fried Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Pierogies

$7.00

Pizza Fries

$6.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Wings

$11.00

Salads

Welcome to Ralph's Salad Menu! Apart from Caprese and Caesar, all our salads have Ralph's Salad Mix that is a blend of Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce with pieces of shredded Carrots and Cabbage. Remember to pick your Dressing!

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives.

Garden Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce, shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion and Black Olives; all topped with chunks of juicy Grilled Chicken Breast.

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Caesar Salad - Delicious!

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salad Mix of Romaine, Iceebrg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Black Olives; Topped with Buffalo Sauce tossed Chicken Breast (grilled or crispy).

Mango Habanero Chicken Salad

$13.00

Salad Mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Black Olives; Topped with Mango Habanero Sauce tossed Chicken Breast (grilled or crispy).

Ralph's Caprese Salad

Ralph's Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato and Basil, all drizzled with Balsamic Glaze and a sprinkle of Parmigiano Cheese; with a crispy slice of Bruschetta Bread.

Chef's Salad

$13.00

Ham, Turkey and American Cheese on top of Ralph's Salad Mix, served with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers and Black Olives.

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Salad mix of Romaine, Iceberg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Tuna, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoe, Red Onion, Cucumber and Black Olives.

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Roasted Pepper Salad

$13.00

Crispy salad mix of Romaine, Icebreg Lettuce and shredded Carrots and Red Cabbage with Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives and Cucumber; topped with delicious Red Roasted Peppers.

Roasted Pepper Mozzarella Tuna

$15.50

BLT Salad

$13.00

Brushetta Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$13.00

Cheesesteak Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.00

Feta Cheese House Salad

$12.00

Soups

Our Soups are made daily from fresh ingredients in our kitchen. Check our Instagram or Facebook Page for information about which soup(s) is served Today. To order, first pick a Size and then type in just the Name of the soup in the "Special Request" window :)

Small Soup Of Day

$5.50

Large Soup Of Day

$9.50

Steak Sandwiches

Welcome to our Steak Menu! Here at Ralph's all Steak Sandwiches are made with 100% Premium Beef. We use 10" Liscio's Bakery rolls.

Plain Steak Sandwich

$9.00

100% Beef Steak on a 10" roll.

Cheese Steak

$10.00

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.

Pizza Steak

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with Ralphs Marinara sauce and shredded Mozzarella on a 10” roll.

Steak Hoagie

$9.50

100% Beef Steak topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion on a 10” roll.

Mushroom Cheese Steak

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with Mushrooms and creamy American Cheese on a 10” roll.

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.00

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10” roll.

Steak Special

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.

Steak w/ Green Peppers

$9.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with Green Peppers on a 10” roll.

Cheese Steak w/ Green Peppers

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and Green Peppers on a 10” roll.

Cheese Steak Special

$12.00

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.

Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and sliced Pepperoni on a 10” roll.

Bacon Cheese Steak

$10.50

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.

Chicken Steak Sandwiches

Welcome to Ralph's Chicken Steak Menu! All our Chicken Steak Sandwiches are made with 100% Premium Chicken Meat and we use 10" Liscio's Bakery rolls.

Chicken Steak

$9.00

100% Chicken Steak on a 10" roll.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese on a 10" roll.

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Bleu Cheese and Hot Sauce on a 10” roll.

Mango Habanero Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and Hot N Sweet Mango Habanero Sauce on a 10” roll.

Chicken Pizza Steak

$11.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with Ralphs Marinara sauce and shredded Mozzarella on a 10” roll.

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$11.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10” roll.

Chicken Cheese Steak Special

$12.00

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Fried Onions on a 10” roll.

Bacon Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.50

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and crispy, chopped Bacon on a 10” roll.

Pepperoni Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.50

100% Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese and sliced Pepperoni on a 10” roll.

Hoagie

Welcome to our Hoagie Menu! Ralph's Hoagies are made with Premium Quality Meats and Cheeses. We use 10" Liscio's Bakery rolls.

Regular Hoagie

$10.00

Genoa Salami, Ham and American Cheese, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a 10" roll

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Ham, Capicola, Provolone Cheese and Genoa Salami topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.

Tuna Hoagie

$10.00

Tuna mixed with Mayo, topped with Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.

Turkey Hoagie

$10.00

Premium Turkey lunch meat, American and Swiss Cheese, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato Onion and Mayo on a 10" roll.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Premium Ham, American Cheese and Mayo topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.

Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

American, Mozzarella, Swiss and Provolone Cheeses, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.

Spicy Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese and Mayo, topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato on a 10" roll.

VEGGIE

$10.00

PROSCIUTTO

$10.00

ITALIAN w/ PROSCIUTTO

$10.50

Wraps

Welcome to Ralph's Menu of Wraps! We use regular Tortillas and Great Ingredients to make our Wraps. Each of them is served with a side of French Fries .

Wrap Chicken Barbecue w/ French Fries

$13.00

Boneless Chicken Breast with BBQ Sauce, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Red Onion, wrapped in regular Tortilla.

Wrap Chicken Cheesesteak w/ French Fries

$13.00

Premium Chicken Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and wrapped in regular Tortilla.

Wrap Cheesesteak

$13.00

100% Beef Steak tossed with creamy American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomatoe and wrapped in regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken Bruschetta w/ French Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Ralph's Bruschetta Mix (grape tomatoes, red onion, balsamic glaze, fresh basil), fresh Mozzarella, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken Broccoli w/ French Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken Caesar w/ French Fries

$13.00

Caesar tossed Grilled Chicken Breast and Salad Mix (romaine, iceberg, shredded carrot and red cabbage) with shaved Parmesan wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch w/ French Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato, chopped crispy Bacon and Ranch Dressing wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Veggie w/ French Fries

$13.00

Grilled Broccoli, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes and melted Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Buffalo Chicken w/ French Fries

$13.00

Crispy Boneless Chicken Breast with Buffalo Sauce, shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Red Onion, wrapped in regular Tortilla.

Wrap Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak w/ French Fries

$13.00

100% Premium Chicken Steak tossed with American Cheese, Bleu Cheese Dressing and a Hot Sauce with shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Tuna & Cheese w/ French Fries

$13.00

Premium Tuna, Mayo, American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Spinach Prov w/ French Fries

$13.00

Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach and Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Grilled Chicken w/ Fries

$13.00

Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Italian Hoagie w/ French Fries

$13.00

Ham, Capicola, Genoa Salami and Provolone Cheese topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and Onion wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Turkey & Cheese w/ French Fries

$13.00

Premium Turkey, American Cheese, shredded Iceberg Lettuce and sliced Tomato wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap Ham & Cheese w/ French Fries

$13.00

Premium Ham, American Cheese and Mayo topped with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and wrapped in a regular Tortilla

Wrap Grilled Chicken sharp prov & broc Rabe w/ French Fries

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, sauteed Broccoli Rabe and Sharp Provolone Cheese wrapped in a regular Tortilla.

Wrap BLT w/ French Fries

$13.00

Wrap Turkey BLT w/ French Fries

$14.00

Sandwiches

Welcome to our Speciality Sandwiches Menu! They are made with fresh Produce, Premium Quality Meats and Cheeses. We use 10" Liscio's Bakery rolls. Here you will find a wide variety of Parmigiano subs, Egg and Club sandwiches, Broccoli Rabe delights and of course simple sandwiches like BLT and Grilled Cheese are also here. Enjoy!

Meatball Parmigiana

$11.00

Meatballs topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.

Sausage Parmigiana

$11.00

Sausage topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.

Sausage Pepper Parmigiana

$11.00

Sausage topped with Green Peppers, Fried Onion, Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.

Sausage Pepper & Onions

$11.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Breaded Eggplant topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.

Chicken Parmigiana

$11.00

Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and melted Mozzarella Cheese on a 10" roll.

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Fried Egg on a toasted Bread.

Sausage & Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Fried Egg with Sausage on a toast Bread.

Pepper & Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Egg fried with Green Peppers on a toast Bread.

Bacon & Egg Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Egg fried with Bacon on a toast Bread.

Chicken Round Roll w/ Lettuce & Tomato

$8.50

Grilled Chicken with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced tomato and Mayo on Kaiser Roll.

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce (iceberg) and Tomato on a toast Bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Melted American Cheese on a toast Bread.

Turkey Club

$11.00

Premium Turkey, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.

Tuna Club

$11.00

Premium Tuna, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.

Ham & Cheese Club

$11.00

Premium Ham, American Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.

Ham & Turkey Club

$11.00

Premium Ham and Turkey, American Cheese, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato on a toast Bread.

Tuna sandwich

$9.00

Tuna and Mayo on a toast bread.

Broccoli Rabe sharp prov

$10.50

Specialty Chicken

Welcome to our Chicken Speciality Sandwich Menu! All of our Chicken Delights come on a 10" Liscio's Bakery rolls, are served with French Fries. Enjoy!

Grilled Chicken Roasted Pepper Provolone w/FF

$13.00

Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Roasted Peppers and melted Provolone Cheese on a 10" roll.

Specialty Honey Mustard Sandwich w/FF

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed with Honey Mustard, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and melted Provolone Cheese.

Specialty Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich w/FF

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham topped with Bleu Cheese dressing and melted Provolone on a 10" roll.

Specialty Grilled Chicken Ranch sandwich W /FF

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Ranch Dressing, crispy Bacon, topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoe and melted American Cheese.

Specialty Fried Chicken Cutlet Hoagie sandwich w/FF

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Breast with shredded Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato and splash of Mayo on a 10" roll.

Buffalo Chicken w /FF

$13.00

Mango Chicken w /FF

$13.00

Chicken Spinach Mozzarella w /FF

$13.00

Chicken Broccoli Rabe Sharp Provolone w /FF

$13.00

Chicken Bruschetta w FF

$13.00

Burgers

All our Burgers include Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato. We use 100% premium Beef meat and Liscio's Bakery bun.

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$11.00

Cheese Burger with Iceberg Lettuce, sliced Tomato, splash of Mayo and a side of French Fries.

Vegan Burger Deluxe

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Cheese Burger, crispy Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce and Tomato.

Strombolis

Welcome to our Stromboli Menu! All our Pizza Dough wrapped delights are made from scratch and great ingredients. You will find here not only wide variety of Strombolis, but also Calzone, Pizza Turnover and Panzerotti!

Small Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli

$13.00

Small Steak, Green Pepper & Onions Stromboli

$13.00

Small Steak, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Stromboli

$14.00

Small Cheesesteak Stromboli

$14.00

Small Veggie Stromboli

$13.00

Broccoli, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.

Small Cheese Stromboli

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our homemade dough with a side of Ralph's Marinara Sauce.

Large Cheesesteak Stromboli

$22.50

Large Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli

$21.50

Large Steak, Green Pepper & Onions Stromboli

$24.00

Large Steak, Cheddar Cheese & Mozzarella Stromboli

$22.50

Large Veggie Stromboli

$22.50

Broccoli, sliced Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers and Mozzarella Cheese.

Large Cheese Stromboli

$21.50

Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our homemade dough with a side of Ralph's Marinara Sauce.

Calzone

$13.00

Baked Ham, Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheeses.

Pizza Turnover

$12.00

Mozzarella Cheese and homemade Marinara Sauce filling.

Pasta Dish

Here at Ralph's we use high quality semolina pasta. You can choose between Penne and Spaghetti. Tomato Sauce we use is made From Scratch in our kitchen. Enjoy!

Small Penne w/ Sauce

$7.50

Small Penne w/ Sauce & Meatball

$9.50

Large Penne w/ Sauce

$10.50

Large Penne w/ Sauce & Meatball

$11.50

Small Penne w/ Butter

$7.50

Small Penne w/ Butter & Meatball

$9.50

Large Penne w/ Butter

$10.50

Large Penne w/ Butter & Meatball

$12.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$7.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Sauce & Meatball

$9.50

Large Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$10.50

Large Spaghetti w/ Sauce & Meatball

$12.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Butter

$7.50

Small Spaghetti w/ Butter & Meatball

$9.50

Large Spaghetti w/ Butter

$10.00

Large Spaghetti w/ Butter & Meatball

$12.50

CHICKEN PARM SPAG

$16.95

EGGPLANT PARM SPAG

$16.95

BEEF AND PORK

Newest Additions to our Menu. Here you will find (among others) our, now famous, Roast Beef Sandwich.

ROAST PORK WITH CHEESE PROVOLONE

$8.50

ROAST PORK WITH PROV BROC RABE

$11.00

Paninis

Italian panini

$11.00

Cuban panini

$11.00

Caprese panini

$11.00

Veggie panini

$11.00

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bacon, Chicken Tomato Quesadilla

$12.50

COUPONS

LUNCH SPECIAL SAND WITH FF LG DRINK

$14.00

PZ SPEC 2 LG PLAIN 2 LITER

$23.00

Daily Specials

Monday = tuna&cheese wrap w/ff

$12.50

Tuesday = turk BLT sandwich w/ff

$12.50

Wednesday = roast pork w/ provolone and ff

$12.50

Thursday = grill chick w/ spin&prov and ff

$12.50

Special 1 - 1\2 cheese fries and 12 oz soda

$5.00

Special 2 - chick steak wrap w/ff and 12oz soda

$11.00

Soda

We apologize for the incovinience but only bottled beverages are available for the Online Ordering. If you would like a Fountain Soda (Small or Large), you can ask for it while picking up your order.

2Liter - Coke

$3.50

2Liter - Diet Coke

$3.50

2Liter - Sprite

$3.50

2Liter - Root Beer

$3.50

2Liter - Lemonade

$3.50

2Liter- Dr Pepper

$3.50

2Liter- Orange fanta

$3.50

Can soda

$2.48

Gatorae

$2.48

CRSUH

$2.75

Birch beer bottle

$2.75

Water & Juice

Water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.75

Honey H&H Tea Lem

$2.50

Sweet tea

$3.00

Honey Green Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Honey Lemon Tea

$3.00

Honey Peach Tea

$3.00

refills

Large refill

$3.05

Small refill

$2.48
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:03 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ralph’s offers a wide variety of Thin Crust Pizzas, Hoagies, Cheesesteaks, Speciality Sandwiches, Salads, Hamburgers and much more! Our Signature Pizza - Garlic & Tomato Pie was chosen as one of the Top 25 Best Pizzas by New Jersey Monthly Magazine. The Menu is available for Take-Out at this moment, so place your order now, enjoy and share with your friends and loved ones!

Website

Location

520 Station Ave, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035

Directions

