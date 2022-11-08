Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse

1,199 Reviews

$$

920 Kings Highway

Haddon Heights, NJ 08035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

920 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse image
Kunkel's Seafood & Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys - 228 South Street
orange starNo Reviews
228 South Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Little Fish BYOB - 746 S. 6th Street
orange starNo Reviews
746 s. 6th street philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Frame - Frame
orange starNo Reviews
222 market st Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
orange star3.7 • 1,154
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Gabriella's Viet-Thai Grillhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E Passyunk Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Haddon Heights

Ralph's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 271
520 Station Ave Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Haddon Heights
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Somerdale
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Blackwood
review star
No reviews yet
Clementon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston