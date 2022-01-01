Cake in Haddonfield
Haddonfield restaurants that serve cake
More about The Bread Board Plus
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread Board Plus
605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield
|Kiddie Cakes
|$6.95
5 silver dollar sized pancakes for the kids. Choose to add chocolate chips, blueberries, strawberries or banana!
More about Tre Famiglia Ristorante
PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tre Famiglia Ristorante
403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield
|DARK CHOC CAKE
|$11.00
|MINI CRAB CAKES (MIN 8)
|$6.50
Our house made "jumbo lump" crab cakes served with roasted tomato cream sauce
|HOMEMADE APPLE CAKE
|$9.25
Our homemade apple cake with caramel drizzle and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream