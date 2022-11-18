- Home
Tortilla Press Cantina Tortilla Press Cantina, Pennsauken, NJ
580 Reviews
$$
7716 Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
Appetizers
Classic Guacamole
Made to order with fresh diced onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and lime
Queso Dip & Chips
Our Creamy Blend of Mixed Cheeses, Tomato, Onions and Peppers served warm with House Fried Chips
Salsa Trio
Chips and Red Salsa
Mexican Pizza
Twin Crispy Flour Tortillas, stacked with Chihuahua & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Mexican BBQ Sauce, Rajas Poblano, Chorizo and Chicken served with a side of Guacamole
Fried Sweet Plantains
Ripe plantains fried golden brown and garnished with queso fresco and Mexican creme for dipping
Tropical Plantains
Ripe plantains fried golden brown and garnished with mango salsa and served with coconut habanero dipping sauce.
Loaded Nachos
House Fried Chips topped with Pinto Beans & Cheese. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeno and Olives on the sided. Add Chicken, Taco Beef, Pork or Chorizo for additional charge
Nachos Lydia
Tio Edgars Mac & Cheese
Empanada ~ Cheesesteak
Flaky Pastry Shell stuffed with Chile Seasoned Cheesesteak Meat, Fried Onions, and Cheese served with Three Pepper Dipping Sauce
Twin ChixFajita Emp
Empanada ~ Goat Cheese & Veggie
Spanish Fries
Crispy Fries tossed with salt, vinegar, cheddar~jack, roasted peppers, jalapenos and onions. Served with three pepper sauce and mexican creme
Chicken Tinga Tostada
Honey Cholula Wings
Crispy Fried Wings tossed with our Honey Cholula Sauce and served with our Garlic Chile Dipping Sauce
Vegan Boneless Wings
Crispy Fried Mock Duck Bites tossed with your choice of Sweet Chile or Vegan Buffalo Sauce
Sweet and Spicy Wings
Crispy Fried Wings tossed with our Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Skewers
Chicken Skewers
Pork Skewer
Mixed Skewers
Corn, grilled 1 ear
Corn, grilled, 3 ears
Salsa Trio, BAR
Chips & Salsa, BAR
Mussels & Clams Jalapeno
BACON Fries Nachos
Duck Quesadilla
Fries with Queso fundido
Mesa Board
Cantina Ceviche
Roasted Beet Salad
Quesadillas
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken Breast and Cheddar Jack Cheese, griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.
Chicken, Mango, Brie Quesadilla
Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken, Brie Cheese & Mango Salsa, griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla and served with a side of Mango Salsa.
Steak & Avocado Quesadilla
Grilled Steak, Cheese and Avocado with Chipotle puree on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and Mexican creme on the side
Mushroom & Spinach Quesadilla
Fresh Spinach, Chile Roasted Mushrooms and Cheddar Jack Cheese griddle baked on a Flour Tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.
Crab & Avocado Quesadilla
Crabmeat, Chihuahua Cheese and Sliced Avocado griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pico de gallo and Mexican creme.
Chicken & Avocado Quesadilla
Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado and Cheddar Jack Cheese, griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican creme.
Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla
Tender Shrimp and Smokey Bacon with Chihuahua Cheese, griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Jack and Chihuahua Cheese griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.
PorkBelly Quesadilla
Vegan Mushroom & Spinach Quesadilla
Vegan Cheese, Fresh Spinach and Chile Roasted Mushrooms griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Side of Pico de Gallo.
Vegan Jackfruit Quesadilla
Pumpkin BB Goat Cheese Quesadilla
Duck Quesadilla
Drinks
Enchiladas
Taco Beef Enchiladas
Chicken Enchiladas
Steak Enchiladas
Three warm corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, cheese and onion smothered in guajillo chile sauce. Served with red rice, black beans and mexican creme
Cheese ONLY Enchiladas
Pork Enchiladas
Seafood Enchiladas
Salmon Enchiladas
Duck Enchiladas
Salmon/Spinach Enchiladas
Entrees
Salmon/Chile Butter
Carne Asada
Grilled sirloin steak drizzled with garlic chile butter and topped with rajas poblano, blistered jalapeno, sliced avocado and queso fresco cubes. Served with red rice & black beans.
Carne & Shrimp Combo
Chiles Rellenos
Two poblano peppers stuffed with mexican cheese, battered and lightly fried and topped with tomato cilantro sauce and mexican creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans
Pulled Pork Platter
Our National Award Winner! Tender pulled pork in our chipotle peanut bbq sauce. Served with spinach poblano rice, green beans & sweet plantains.
5 Bone Ribs
Chile and coffee rubbed, braised until they're fall off the bone tender! Drizzled with our house bbq sauce and served with fresh cilantro slaw and sweet potato fries
10 Bone Ribs
Chile and coffee rubbed, braised until they're fall off the bone tender! Drizzled with our house bbq sauce and served with fresh cilantro slaw and sweet potato fries
Mango BBQ Salmon
Coconut Habanero Shrimp
Paella for 2
Paella for 1
Scallops
Birria/Chili Combo
432 Platter
Arroz con Pollo for 1
Arroz con Pollo for 2
Chipotle Garlic Shrimp
Tender shrimp drizzled with a garlic chile butter and topped with our tomato-chipotle salsa. Served with a fresh vegetable medley and poblano spinach rice
Sea Bass
Brisket Burrito Bowl
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Shrimp & Scallop Burrito Bowl
Braised Lamb Guisado
Pork Loin Al Pastor
Pork Chiliquiles
Tierra Y Mar
Salmon de la casa
Chuleta Especial
Fajitas
Burritos
Mole Poblano Burrito
Chicken Sweet Potato Burrito
Mushroom Sweet Potato Burrito
Chicken Classic Burrito
Steak Classic Burrito
Brandito Burrito
Jalapeno Brisket Burrito
The Fab-5 Pound Burrito
Shrimp & Scallop Burrito
Shrimp & Scallop Burrito Smother W\ Verde
Vegetarian Burrito, Classic
Beef Classic Burrito
Pork Classic Burrito
La Prenza Pork Burrito
La Prenza Chicken Burrito
La Prenza Beef Burrito
Super Burrito Bowl
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
Tacos
Birria Tacos
Tacos al Pastor
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed chipotle marinated shrimp, guacamole, zesty slaw, lime wedges & tomatillo-avocado salsa.
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Chile coated mahi mahi filet served in 3 warm corn tortillas with zesty slaw, avocado lime sauce, spinach poblano rice and sautéed green beans.
Pork Carnitas Tacos
Three warm corn tortillas with our chile braised pork topped with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with tomatillo-avocado salsa, red rice and pinto beans.
Crunchy Beef Tacos
Four Crunchy Corn Tortillas with Taco Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mexican Creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans
Soft Beef Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas with taco beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.
Soft Chicken Tacos
Three soft tortillas with our red chile chicken filling, cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mexican creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.
Crunchy Chicken Tacos
Four Crunchy Corn Tortillas with Taco Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mexican Creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.
Buffalo Califlower Tacos (V)
Crispy Fried Cauliflower tossed in our vegan Buffalo Sauce, served in three warm flour tortillas with shredded lettuce and topped with vegan blue cheese dressing. Served with red rice and pinto beans.
Steak Tacos
Three warm corn tortillas with our chile grilled steak and onions topped with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with tomato-jalapeno salsa, red rice and pinto beans.
Achiote Fish Tacos
Roast Veg Taco Dinner
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos (V)
Slow Roasted Jack fruit in Chipotle Peanut BBQ Sauce served in three warm flour tortillas. Topped with Zesty Slaw and Pickled Red Onion. Served with red rice and pinto beans.
Pork Belly Taco
Duck Tacos
Chicken Birria
Lamb Taco Dinner
Salmon Tacos, Crispy
Seabass Tacos
Brussell Sprout Tacos
Sandwiches
Salad/Soups
Seasonal Soup Cup
Seasonal Soup Bowl
Mexican Caesar Salad
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Spiced Corn Tortilla Croutons, Queso Fresco and Roasted Red Peppers in our Ancho Chile Ceasar Dressing
Taco Salad
Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl with Mixed Lettuce, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grated Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Mexican Creme
Pineapple Jicama Salad
House Salad
Mixed Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Olives, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers
Roasted Beet Salad
Baby Spin Salad/Apple
Dessert Menu
Coconut Flan
Key Lime Pie
Mexican Brownie
Churro Sundae
Banana Burrito
Cheesecake Chimichanga
Tres Leches
Churro, Single
Scoop Ice Cream
Dessert Empanada
Blueberry Nacho
Seasonal Bread Pudding
Combo--banana burrito/churro
StrawberryTangle
Rice Pudding (arroz con Leche)
BYO Cake Service Charge
Kid's Menu
Take Out Deals
Fajitas & Fixings
Tasty Taco Table
Quesadilla Crazy
Choose any 8 Quesadillas
Box Full of Burritos
Super Salsa Sampler
Rice & Beans for 5
Bag of Churros
1/2 Pint Black Beans
Chips & salsa for ToGo
1/2 Pint Red Salsa
1/2 Pint Black Bean Dip
1/2 Pint Tomatillo Salsa
1/2 Pint Pico de Gallo
Bag Chips
Cantina Mix Qt ToGo
Cantina Mix Quart
Margarita Package Cuervo
Take-out plastic bag
To Go Sides
Family Meals
Family Arroz Con Pollo
Family Ribs, Pork and Wings
Family Chix & Steak Fajita Dinner
Family Taco Dinner
Family Pork Sandwiches
Family Arroz Con Camarones
Bag of Churros
Guacamole
HH Margarita TOGO
HH Red Sangria TOGO
Family Burrito Dinner
Family Chicken Fajitas Dinner
Mexican Brunch Favorites
Cinnamon Chips
Huevos Rancheros
Brunch Quesadilla
Breakfast Wrap
Pan Perdida
Pan Perdida & Mixed Berry Syrup
Breakfast Enchiladas
Breakfast Sandwich
Chorizo Hash & Eggs
Omelet-Chorizo Rajas
Omelet-Spinach, Mushroom & Goat Cheese
Omelet-3 Cheese Cheese
Omelet-Steak Avocado
4 slices Of Bacon, side
Blueberry Panqueques
Americana
Chix Breast/CocoGlaze
TOFU al Pastor Tocos
Seafood Enchiladas/Brunch
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
The fresh flavors of classic Mexican food with an American touch...and a bar where margaritas are made with fresh limes...you'll fall in love with the fun and flavor of Tortilla Press Cantina
7716 Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109