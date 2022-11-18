Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tortilla Press Cantina Tortilla Press Cantina, Pennsauken, NJ

580 Reviews

$$

7716 Maple Avenue

Merchantville, NJ 08109

Appetizers

Classic Guacamole

$10.00

Made to order with fresh diced onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno and lime

Queso Dip & Chips

$8.00

Our Creamy Blend of Mixed Cheeses, Tomato, Onions and Peppers served warm with House Fried Chips

Salsa Trio

$5.00

Chips and Red Salsa

$3.00
Mexican Pizza

$9.00

Twin Crispy Flour Tortillas, stacked with Chihuahua & Cheddar Jack Cheese, Mexican BBQ Sauce, Rajas Poblano, Chorizo and Chicken served with a side of Guacamole

Fried Sweet Plantains

$6.50

Ripe plantains fried golden brown and garnished with queso fresco and Mexican creme for dipping

Tropical Plantains

$8.00

Ripe plantains fried golden brown and garnished with mango salsa and served with coconut habanero dipping sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

House Fried Chips topped with Pinto Beans & Cheese. Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Jalapeno and Olives on the sided. Add Chicken, Taco Beef, Pork or Chorizo for additional charge

Nachos Lydia

$8.00

Tio Edgars Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Empanada ~ Cheesesteak

$6.00

Flaky Pastry Shell stuffed with Chile Seasoned Cheesesteak Meat, Fried Onions, and Cheese served with Three Pepper Dipping Sauce

Twin ChixFajita Emp

$9.00

Empanada ~ Goat Cheese & Veggie

$6.00
Spanish Fries

$6.00

Crispy Fries tossed with salt, vinegar, cheddar~jack, roasted peppers, jalapenos and onions. Served with three pepper sauce and mexican creme

Chicken Tinga Tostada

$11.00
Honey Cholula Wings

$11.00

Crispy Fried Wings tossed with our Honey Cholula Sauce and served with our Garlic Chile Dipping Sauce

Vegan Boneless Wings

$9.50

Crispy Fried Mock Duck Bites tossed with your choice of Sweet Chile or Vegan Buffalo Sauce

Sweet and Spicy Wings

$8.50

Crispy Fried Wings tossed with our Sweet and Spicy Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Skewers

$13.00

Chicken Skewers

$9.00

Pork Skewer

$9.00

Mixed Skewers

$15.00

Corn, grilled 1 ear

$4.00

Corn, grilled, 3 ears

$11.00

Salsa Trio, BAR

$5.00

Chips & Salsa, BAR

$2.00

Mussels & Clams Jalapeno

$13.00

BACON Fries Nachos

$8.00

Duck Quesadilla

$10.00

Fries with Queso fundido

$5.95

Mesa Board

$22.50

Cantina Ceviche

$11.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken Breast and Cheddar Jack Cheese, griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.

Chicken, Mango, Brie Quesadilla

$12.50

Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken, Brie Cheese & Mango Salsa, griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla and served with a side of Mango Salsa.

Steak & Avocado Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled Steak, Cheese and Avocado with Chipotle puree on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo and Mexican creme on the side

Mushroom & Spinach Quesadilla

$10.00

Fresh Spinach, Chile Roasted Mushrooms and Cheddar Jack Cheese griddle baked on a Flour Tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.

Crab & Avocado Quesadilla

$13.50

Crabmeat, Chihuahua Cheese and Sliced Avocado griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of pico de gallo and Mexican creme.

Chicken & Avocado Quesadilla

$11.00

Sliced Cumin Marinated Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado and Cheddar Jack Cheese, griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican creme.

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$12.50

Tender Shrimp and Smokey Bacon with Chihuahua Cheese, griddle baked in a flour tortilla. Served with side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheddar Jack and Chihuahua Cheese griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with a side of Pico de Gallo and Mexican Creme.

PorkBelly Quesadilla

$14.00

Vegan Mushroom & Spinach Quesadilla

$12.00

Vegan Cheese, Fresh Spinach and Chile Roasted Mushrooms griddle baked in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Side of Pico de Gallo.

Vegan Jackfruit Quesadilla

$12.00

Pumpkin BB Goat Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Duck Quesadilla

$10.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mango Margarita

$8.50

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Horchata

$4.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

Taco Beef Enchiladas

$14.00
Chicken Enchiladas

$15.50
Steak Enchiladas

$15.50

Three warm corn tortillas stuffed with grilled steak, cheese and onion smothered in guajillo chile sauce. Served with red rice, black beans and mexican creme

Cheese ONLY Enchiladas

$15.50

Pork Enchiladas

$15.50

Seafood Enchiladas

$19.00

Salmon Enchiladas

$19.00

Duck Enchiladas

$19.00

Salmon/Spinach Enchiladas

$19.00

Entrees

Salmon/Chile Butter

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$21.50

Grilled sirloin steak drizzled with garlic chile butter and topped with rajas poblano, blistered jalapeno, sliced avocado and queso fresco cubes. Served with red rice & black beans.

Carne & Shrimp Combo

$25.50
Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos

$16.95

Two poblano peppers stuffed with mexican cheese, battered and lightly fried and topped with tomato cilantro sauce and mexican creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans

Pulled Pork Platter

$17.00

Our National Award Winner! Tender pulled pork in our chipotle peanut bbq sauce. Served with spinach poblano rice, green beans & sweet plantains.

5 Bone Ribs

$16.50

Chile and coffee rubbed, braised until they're fall off the bone tender! Drizzled with our house bbq sauce and served with fresh cilantro slaw and sweet potato fries

10 Bone Ribs

$24.00

Chile and coffee rubbed, braised until they're fall off the bone tender! Drizzled with our house bbq sauce and served with fresh cilantro slaw and sweet potato fries

Mango BBQ Salmon

$20.00
Coconut Habanero Shrimp

$19.00

Paella for 2

$35.00

Paella for 1

$19.00
Scallops

$24.00

Birria/Chili Combo

$20.00

432 Platter

$19.00

Arroz con Pollo for 1

$15.00

Arroz con Pollo for 2

$26.00Out of stock
Chipotle Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Tender shrimp drizzled with a garlic chile butter and topped with our tomato-chipotle salsa. Served with a fresh vegetable medley and poblano spinach rice

Sea Bass

$22.00

Brisket Burrito Bowl

$18.50

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$18.50

Shrimp & Scallop Burrito Bowl

$18.50

Braised Lamb Guisado

$20.00

Pork Loin Al Pastor

$18.00

Pork Chiliquiles

$17.00

Tierra Y Mar

$23.95

Salmon de la casa

$20.00

Chuleta Especial

$19.00

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.50
Chicken Fajitas

$17.00
Shrimp Fajitas

$19.50
Steak & CHICKEN Fajitas

$19.50
Steak & SHRIMP Fajitas

$20.00
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Burritos

Mole Poblano Burrito

$16.50
Chicken Sweet Potato Burrito

$14.75
Mushroom Sweet Potato Burrito

$14.75
Chicken Classic Burrito

$14.95
Steak Classic Burrito

$16.50
Brandito Burrito

$14.00

Jalapeno Brisket Burrito

$16.00
The Fab-5 Pound Burrito

$42.00
Shrimp & Scallop Burrito

$17.50

Shrimp & Scallop Burrito Smother W\ Verde

$19.00

Vegetarian Burrito, Classic

$13.50
Beef Classic Burrito

$14.95

Pork Classic Burrito

$14.95

La Prenza Pork Burrito

$11.50

La Prenza Chicken Burrito

$11.50

La Prenza Beef Burrito

$11.50

Super Burrito Bowl

$19.50

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$18.50

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$17.50

Tacos al Pastor

$15.50
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Three soft corn tortillas, sautéed chipotle marinated shrimp, guacamole, zesty slaw, lime wedges & tomatillo-avocado salsa.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Chile coated mahi mahi filet served in 3 warm corn tortillas with zesty slaw, avocado lime sauce, spinach poblano rice and sautéed green beans.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Three warm corn tortillas with our chile braised pork topped with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with tomatillo-avocado salsa, red rice and pinto beans.

Crunchy Beef Tacos

$14.50

Four Crunchy Corn Tortillas with Taco Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mexican Creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans

Soft Beef Tacos

$14.50

Three soft flour tortillas with taco beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.

Soft Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Three soft tortillas with our red chile chicken filling, cheese, lettuce, tomato and Mexican creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.

Crunchy Chicken Tacos

$14.50

Four Crunchy Corn Tortillas with Taco Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mexican Creme. Served with red rice and pinto beans.

Buffalo Califlower Tacos (V)

$14.50

Crispy Fried Cauliflower tossed in our vegan Buffalo Sauce, served in three warm flour tortillas with shredded lettuce and topped with vegan blue cheese dressing. Served with red rice and pinto beans.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Three warm corn tortillas with our chile grilled steak and onions topped with chopped onion, cilantro and lime wedge. Served with tomato-jalapeno salsa, red rice and pinto beans.

Achiote Fish Tacos

$19.00

Roast Veg Taco Dinner

$14.00
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos (V)

$13.50

Slow Roasted Jack fruit in Chipotle Peanut BBQ Sauce served in three warm flour tortillas. Topped with Zesty Slaw and Pickled Red Onion. Served with red rice and pinto beans.

Pork Belly Taco

$15.00

Duck Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Birria

$16.00

Lamb Taco Dinner

$18.00

Salmon Tacos, Crispy

$17.00

Seabass Tacos

$17.50

Brussell Sprout Tacos

$15.00

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00
Cheeseburger

$12.00
Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger

$13.50
BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.50
Chicken Avocado Wrap

$11.50
Shrimp & Scallop Wrap

$15.00
Brandito Burrito

$14.00

Cuban Sandwhich

$15.00

Salad/Soups

Seasonal Soup Cup

$4.50

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$6.50
Mexican Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Spiced Corn Tortilla Croutons, Queso Fresco and Roasted Red Peppers in our Ancho Chile Ceasar Dressing

Taco Salad

$9.00

Fried Flour Tortilla Bowl with Mixed Lettuce, Pinto Beans, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Grated Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole and Mexican Creme

Pineapple Jicama Salad

$8.00
House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Olives, Grated Carrots, Cucumbers

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Baby Spin Salad/Apple

$11.00Out of stock

Dessert Menu

Coconut Flan

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Mexican Brownie

$5.00

Churro Sundae

$5.00

Banana Burrito

$6.00

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$5.00

Tres Leches

$6.00

Churro, Single

$2.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Dessert Empanada

$6.00

Blueberry Nacho

$6.00

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$6.50

Combo--banana burrito/churro

$7.00

StrawberryTangle

$7.00

Rice Pudding (arroz con Leche)

$5.00

BYO Cake Service Charge

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken & Cheese Ques

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Mexican Pizza

$6.95

Kids Nachos

$6.95

Kids Tacos

$6.95

Kids Twin Burger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Take Out Deals

Fajitas & Fixings

$49.00

Tasty Taco Table

$49.00

Quesadilla Crazy

$42.00

Choose any 8 Quesadillas

Box Full of Burritos

$45.00

Super Salsa Sampler

$19.00

Rice & Beans for 5

$12.50
Bag of Churros

$16.00
1/2 Pint Black Beans

$2.50
Chips & salsa for ToGo

$5.00
1/2 Pint Red Salsa

$3.00
1/2 Pint Black Bean Dip

$3.00
1/2 Pint Tomatillo Salsa

$4.00
1/2 Pint Pico de Gallo

$4.00
Bag Chips

$2.00

Cantina Mix Qt ToGo

$8.00

Cantina Mix Quart

$8.00
Margarita Package Cuervo

$49.99

Take-out plastic bag

$0.20

To Go Sides

Side Crunchy Beef Taco

$4.00
Side Soft Chicken Taco

$4.00
Side Chile Relleno

$8.95
Side Guacamole

$2.00
Side Crema

$1.00
Bag Chips

$2.00
Large French Fries

$3.95

Enough fries to share unless you are really hungry

Large Spicy Fries

$3.95
Large Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Family Meals

Family Arroz Con Pollo

$32.95

Family Ribs, Pork and Wings

$44.95

Family Chix & Steak Fajita Dinner

$44.95

Family Taco Dinner

$39.95

Family Pork Sandwiches

$29.95

Family Arroz Con Camarones

$42.95
Bag of Churros

$16.00

Guacamole

$9.50

HH Margarita TOGO

$5.00

HH Red Sangria TOGO

$5.00

Family Burrito Dinner

$32.50

Family Chicken Fajitas Dinner

$37.95

To-GO Drinks

HH Margarita TOGO

$5.00

HH Red Sangria TOGO

$5.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Fountain Drink TOGO

$2.50

Mexican Brunch Favorites

Cinnamon Chips

$3.00

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Brunch Quesadilla

$11.50

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Pan Perdida

$10.00

Pan Perdida & Mixed Berry Syrup

$11.00

Breakfast Enchiladas

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Chorizo Hash & Eggs

$10.00

Omelet-Chorizo Rajas

$11.00

Omelet-Spinach, Mushroom & Goat Cheese

$11.00

Omelet-3 Cheese Cheese

$11.00

Omelet-Steak Avocado

$11.00

4 slices Of Bacon, side

$3.00

Blueberry Panqueques

$13.00

Americana

$13.00

Chix Breast/CocoGlaze

$18.00

TOFU al Pastor Tocos

$16.00

Seafood Enchiladas/Brunch

$18.00

Special Menus

Ratatouille Empanada

$6.00

Tomato & Avocado Salad

$11.00

Corn Chowder

$6.00

Eggplant MIlanasa

$18.00

Chicken Acorn Squash

$19.00

Scallops Kale

$24.00

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$7.00

Donut Sundae

$8.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

The fresh flavors of classic Mexican food with an American touch...and a bar where margaritas are made with fresh limes...you'll fall in love with the fun and flavor of Tortilla Press Cantina

Website

Location

7716 Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109

Directions

