Asian Fusion
Chinese

Sampan

5,590 Reviews

$$

124 South 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Order Again

HH Scorpion Bowls

HH Vodka Bowl

$25.00

HH Tequila Bowl

$25.00

HH Rum Bowl

$25.00

Drafts

2SP DelcoFest

$7.00

Troegs Pilsner

$7.00

Yards PPA

$7.00

Love City Unity IPA

$7.00

Victory Classic Lager

$7.00

New Trail White Ale

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Cans

Yards Philthy

$8.00

21st Amendment Pomegranate

$7.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$7.00Out of stock

Mango Cart Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Sapporo 22oz

$14.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Cape May Always Ready

$8.00

Joto Graffiti Cup

$18.00Out of stock

Lucky Dog 'Juice Box'

$24.00

Little Sumo Junmai Genshu

$24.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench

$12.00

Goose Island Game Day Lager

$7.00

High Life 12oz

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Pumpkin Cider

$9.00

Bud Bottle

$5.00

Gin (Copy)

House Gin

$8.00

Barr Hill Gin

$14.00

Beefeater Gin

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$13.00

Roku Gin

$13.00

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Bluecoat Gin

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$13.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

Rum (Copy)

House Rum

$8.00

Brugal Silver Rum

$12.00

Flor de Cana Rum

$10.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$11.00

Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

Diplomatico Anejo

$14.00

Bacardi Rum

$12.00

Bacardi Spiced

$12.00Out of stock

Bacardi Coconut

$12.00

Tequila (Copy)

House Silver Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$19.00

Casamigos Anejo Tequila

$20.00

Don Julio Silver Tequila

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo Tequila

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$29.00

Hornitos Reposado Tequila

$12.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$14.00

Patron Reposado Tequila

$15.00

Patron Anejo Tequila

$16.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$37.00

Monte Alban

$12.00

Cazadores Blanco

$14.00

Bruxo Mezcal

$19.00

Whiskey - Bourbon/Rye/Irish (Copy)

Basil Hayden's Bourbon

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$13.00

Crown Royal Whiskey

$11.00

Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey

$11.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Jim Beam Bourbon Whiskey

$11.00

Knob Creek Bourbon Whiskey

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye Whiskey

$13.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel Whiskey

$22.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon Whiskey

$14.00

Maker's Mark 46 Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00Out of stock

Old Overholt Rye Whiskey

$11.00Out of stock

Seagrass

$42.00Out of stock

WhistlePig Rye Whiskey

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon Whiskey

$16.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$11.00

Legent

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Whisky - Scotch/Japanese (Copy)

Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch

$12.00

Kind Of Blue

$16.00

Ardbeg Scotch

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 Scotch

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 Scotch

$16.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$13.00

Highland Park Scotch

$14.00

Lagavulin 16 Scotch

$19.00

Laphroaig Cairdreas Scotch

$16.00

Macallan 12 Scotch

$15.00

Oban Scotch

$16.00

Nikka Coffey Malt Japanese Whisky

$16.00

Suntory Toki Japanese Whisky

$14.00

Yamazaki 12 YR

$25.00

Cognac & Brandy (Copy)

Hennessy VS Cognac

$12.00

Remy VSOP Cognac

$14.00

Pierre Ferrand Cognac

$17.00

Liqueurs (Copy)

Amaro L'Erborista

$14.00Out of stock

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Amaro Ramazzotti

$11.00Out of stock

Aperol

$11.00

Averna

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Campari

$11.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur

$12.00

Carpano Antica Vermouth

$12.00

Carpano Bianco Vermouth

$12.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartruese Green

$15.00

Chartruese Yellow

$15.00

Cherry Heering

$11.00

Mandarin Napoleon

$16.00

Cynar

$11.00Out of stock

DeKuyper Peachtree Liqueur

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$10.00

Fernet Branca Amaro

$12.00

Frangelico Hazlenut Liqueur

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$10.00Out of stock

Shochu

$13.00

Lairds Applejack

$9.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Lillet

$10.00

Amaro Lucano

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

M&R Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Amaro Meletti

$10.00

Pernod Absinthe

$11.00

Punt e Mes

$10.00

Saliza Amaretto

$12.00

Sambuca White

$11.00

St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

$11.00

Graham's LBV Port

$12.00

Patron XO

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Wine By The Glass

GLS De Perriere Brut

$11.00

GLS Astica Sauv Blanc

$11.00

GLS Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Day Owl Rose

$11.00

GLS Backhouse Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS San Huberto Malbec

$11.00

GLS House Red

$9.00

GLS House White

$9.00

WHITE Bottle

Licia Albarino BTL

$64.00

Chateau Roquefort Bordeaux Blanc BTL

$60.00

Rata Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$62.00

Neal Sauvignon Blanc

$78.00

Ziata Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$140.00

Pike Roads Pinot Gris BTL

$68.00

Clos Pegase Chardonnay

$98.00Out of stock

Ramey Chardonnay BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Torrevento Verdeca BTL

$72.00

Avinyo Petillant Blanc Muscat BTL

$62.00

Prost Riesling BTL

$60.00

Txakolina Xarmont Txakoli BTL

$68.00

Cartlidge And Brown Chardonnay

$60.00

Single Post Riesling

$60.00

ROSE Bottle

Hendry Ranch Rose BTL

$74.00

Tattoo Girl Rose BTL

$68.00

Ameztoi Rubentis BTL

$78.00Out of stock

Haut Vol Rose BTL

$64.00

RED Bottle

Fermina Monastrell BTL

$68.00

Saldo Zinfindel BTL

$96.00

Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$260.00Out of stock

Beringer Quantum Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$148.00

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$74.00

Pigro Chianti Classico BTL

$68.00

Janodet Gamay 'Moulin-a-Vent' BTL

$82.00

Little James Grenache BTL

$60.00

Il Nido Malbec BTL

$54.00

Chateau Tour Renaissance Merlot BTL

$70.00

Glory Days Zinfindel BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Zuccardi Tempranillo BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Unsorted Pinot Noir BTL

$64.00

Penner-Ash Pinot Noir BTL

$230.00Out of stock

Domaine Les Fines Graves BTL

$88.00

Schild Estate Shiraz/Grenache BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Zuccardi Tempranillo BTL

$78.00

Cesari Valpolicella BTL

$78.00

Prisoner 'Saldo' Zinfandel BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Villa Forville Barbera BTL

$68.00

Collier Creek Merlot

$30.00

Carino Rosso Syrah

$78.00

SPARKLING Bottle

Hubert Meyer Cremant Brut

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot 'Yellow Label' Champagne BTL

$125.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon Brut Champagne BTL

$265.00

Tiziano Prosecco BTL

$56.00

BTG Wine Bottles

Le Rime Pinot Grigio

$44.00

De Perriere Brut

$48.00

Astica Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Day Owl Rose

$48.00

Backhouse Pinot Noir

$44.00

San Huberto Malbec

$48.00

Scorpion Bowls

Tequila Bowl

$32.00

Rum Bowl

$32.00

Vodka Bowl

$32.00
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Sampan take out!

124 South 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

