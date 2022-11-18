Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Tria Cafe - Wash West

908 Reviews

$$

1137 Spruce Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta
Mozzarella Panino
Smoked Turkey Panino

Food

Olives

Olives

$6.00

Rosemary and Fennel Marinated Olives

Olive Oil Potato Chips

Olive Oil Potato Chips

$5.00

Olive Oil Rosemary Potato Chips with Truffle-herb Aioli

Fennel Almonds

Fennel Almonds

$4.00

Fennel-Roasted Almonds

Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta

Ricotta and Honey Bruschetta

$7.00

Pistachio Herbed Ricotta with Lavender Honey Bruschetta

Mushroom Bruschetta

Mushroom Bruschetta

$7.00

Truffled Mushroom with Fontina Bruschetta

Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta

Goat Cheese and Pesto Bruschetta

$7.00

Goat Cheese with Basil Pesto Bruschetta

Burrata and Pear Toast

Burrata and Pear Toast

$9.00

Burrata and Perry-Poached Pear Toast with Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries and Rosemary Maple Syrup

Figs with Gorgonzola

Figs with Gorgonzola

$9.00

Warm Poached Black Mission Figs with Gorgonzola and Prosciutto di Parma

Artichoke Hearts

Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Artichoke Hearts with Pecorino and Black Trumpet Vinaigrette

Artichoke and Asparagus Salad

Artichoke and Asparagus Salad

$16.00

Artichoke and Asparagus Panzanella Salad with Gigante Beans, Pine Nuts, and Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Hickory-Smoked Salmon with Baby Spinach, Fregola Sarda, Feta, Fennel and Lemon-Dill Vinaigrette

Fig and Gorgonzola Salad

Fig and Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

Black Mission Figs and Gorgonzola with Prosciutto di Parma, Pine Nuts and Balsamic Vinaigrette

Roast Duck Salad

Roast Duck Salad

$16.00

Roast Duck Salad with Spinach, Poached Cherries, Pistachios, Grana Padano and Citrus-Mint Vinaigrette

Smoked Turkey Panino

Smoked Turkey Panino

$16.00

Koch’s Smoked Turkey Panino with Cabot Cheddar, North Country Bacon, Tuscan Kale and Cranberry Mayo

Mozzarella Panino

Mozzarella Panino

$15.00

Claudio Mozzarella Panino with Crispy Prosciutto, Roasted Tomato, Pesto and Garlic Vinaigrette

Spanish White Tuna Sandwich

Spanish White Tuna Sandwich

$15.00

Spanish White Tuna Sandwich with Black Olive Tapenade, Piquillo Pepper, Arugula and Lemon Mayo

Truffled Mushroom Panino

Truffled Mushroom Panino

$15.00

Truffled Mushroom Panino with Fontina, Lemon Spinach and Thyme

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Charcuterie Board with Cured Italian Meats, Provolone-Stuffed Peppadews, Cornichons, Mostarda, and Pickled Pepper Oil

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte with Honey Mascarpone and Raspberries

Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake

Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Pistachio Ricotta Cheesecake with Cherry Compote and Pistachio Crumb

Cheese

PA Playlist Cheese Board

$24.00

A trio of award-winning Pennsylvania artisans Goat Rodeo Bamboozle (Allison Park, PA · Goat–P) Clover Creek Grateful Ched (Williamsburg, PA · Cow–R) Hidden Hills Dairy Old Gold (Everett, PA · Cow–R)

Fall Harvest Board

$24.00

Three autumnal cheeses to celebrate the season Oldwick Shepherd Shepherd’s Basket (Long Valley, NJ · Sheep–R) 5 Spoke Creamery Harvest Moon (Goshen, NY · Cow–R) Birbablu (Piedmont, Italy · Cow–P)

Westfield Capri

$8.00

(Hubbardston, MA · Goat–P) Eminently lemony and fresh, with custardy, fluffy texture

Valley Milkhouse Witchgrass

$8.50

(Oley, PA · Cow–P) Spectacular local bloomy with a whipped consistency, rolled in ash

Calkins Creamery Noble Road

$8.00

(Honesdale, PA · Cow–P) Bright, buttery all-American brie from 125-year-old family farm

Chaseholm Farm Nimbus

$8.50

(Pine Plains, NY · Cow–P) Delicate and fluffy like a cloud, this buttery treat comes from the small farmstead’s own herd

Perrystead Dairy Moonrise

$8.50

Perrystead Dairy Atlantis

$8.50

Lively Run Shire

$8.50

Misty Creek Kidchego

$8.00

Misty Creek Kidchego (Leola, PA · Goat–R) Sweet, salty, savory and umami, we’re not kidding when we say this sumptuous snack has it all

Meadow Creek Mountaineer

$8.50

(Galax, VA · Cow–R) A crunchy Appalachian treat with notes of brisket and roasted walnuts, reminiscent of Gruyere

Montgomery's Cheddar

$8.00

(Somerset, England · Cow-R) Cheddar as the Gods intended: toffee, toasted nuts and a hint of horseradish

Birchrun Hills Farm Blue

$8.00

Cambozola Black Label

$8.50

Wine - Wash West (Pickup Only)

Btl Sparkling Wine - Prosecco, Extra Dry, Acinum, NV

$25.00

(Veneto, Italy) Charmant charmer that bubbles over with refreshing pink grapefruit and granny smith apple PICKUP ONLY

Btl Sparkling Wine - Rosé Spumante Brut Lacrima di Morro d’Alba “Special,” Lucchetti, NV

$30.00

(Marche, Italy) Sparkling berries and cream showcase this powerful and rare grape of the Adriatic PICKUP ONLY

Btl Sparkling Wine - Sparkling Brut, Valle de Bernal, El Bajio, NV

$43.00

Btl Rosé Wine - Chiaretto di Bardolino Classico Rosato, Marchesini Family, ’21

$28.00

Btl Amber Wine - Rkatsiteli/Mtsvane blend "Amber Wine," Teliani

$33.00

Btl Sparkling Wine - Pétillant-Naturel “Cinino Rosato” La Segreta, ’21

$35.00

Btl White Wine - Grüner Veltliner, Niederösterreich, Brunn, ’21

$36.00

Btl White Wine - Sauvignon Blanc “L’Escale,” Touraine, Vincent Roussely, ’20

$33.00

Btl White Wine - Verdejo “Galerna,” Dominio de Punctum, ’21

$28.00

Btl White Wine - Merseguera “Pampolut,” Can’ Leandro, ’20

$35.00

(Valencia, Spain) White Burgundy vibes from this special Spanish sipper offering elements of Marcona almonds, and spice with lush fruit PICKUP ONLY

Btl White Wine - Chardonnay, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Lelie van Saron, ’20

$43.00

Btl White Wine - Gewürztraminer “Stone Cellar,” Galen Glen Winery, ’21

$28.00

(Andreas, PA) You’ll be tickled pink with this German grape from the home of the Pennsylvania Dutch: rose, lychee, and cardamom PICKUP ONLY

Btl White Wine - Riesling, Piesporter, Michelsberg, Selbach, ’19

$30.00

(Mosel, Germany) Willy Wonka’s factory full of lime candy, lavender gummies, and peach rings, all with the finish of an everlasting gobstopper PICKUP ONLY

Btl White Wine - Moscato d’Asti, La Morandina, ’21

$28.00

Btl Red Wine - Beaujolais Nouveau, Domaine des Marrans, ’22

$30.00

Btl Red Wine - Gamay “Reggie,” Domaine Rochette, ’21

$30.00

Btl Red Wine - Cru Beaujolais, “Les Marrans,” Fleurie, Domaine des Marrans, ’20

$38.00

Btl Sparkling Wine - Méthode Ancestral Rosé "FRV 100," Terres Dorées, NV

$35.00

Btl Côtes du Rhône Villages Sablet, Domaine Bertrand Stehelin, ’15

$35.00

Btl Red Wine - Merlot/Barbera “Rosel Riserva,” Regio X Wines, ’18

$30.00

Btl Red Wine - Malbec “Obrera,” Aguijón de Abeja, ’19

$33.00

Btl Red Wine - Red Blend “Tintito,” Somos, ’21

$35.00

Btl Red Wine - Babeasca Neagra, La Sapata, ’21

$30.00

Btl Red Wine - Liatiko, Lyrarakis, ’21

$35.00

Btl Red Wine - Cabernet blend “Cain Cuvée NV,” Cain Vineyard and Winery, NV

$43.00

(Napa Valley, California) A Bordeaux blend so decadent, one vintage couldn’t contain it: notes of bourbon, vanilla, and black cherry PICKUP ONLY

Btl Red Wine - Syrah Blend “Jade Red,” Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Lelie van Saron, ’20

$35.00

Btl Red Wine - Shiraz “Field Street,” S.C. Pannell

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Philadelphia's original wine, cheese and beer bar. Since 2004.

Website

Location

1137 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Tria Cafe Wash West image
Tria Cafe Wash West image
Tria Cafe Wash West image
Tria Cafe Wash West image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bud & Marilyn's
orange star4.5 • 5,375
1234 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
orange star4.6 • 1,779
262 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Strangeloves
orange star4.3 • 1,203
216 S. 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Attico
orange starNo Reviews
219 South Broad Street Rooftop Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Tria Cafe - Rittenhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,029
123 S. 18th Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Condesa
orange star4.5 • 1,759
1830 Ludlow St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Bud & Marilyn's
orange star4.5 • 5,375
1234 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Little Nonna's
orange star4.5 • 3,750
1234 Locust St #2 Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
orange star4.2 • 2,596
1225 sansom st philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
orange star4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
District Taco - Center City
orange star4.1 • 1,218
1140 Market Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston