Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

Mei Mei Philadelphia

review star

No reviews yet

33 S 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Miso Caesar Salad

$12.00

chopped romaine • caesar dressing • parmesan served with wontons on top

Spring Rolls

$11.00

Edamame

$12.00

Scallops & Shortrib

$28.00

Spare Ribs

$21.00

Pan-Seared Edamame Dumplings

$15.00

Chicken Dumplings

$18.00

Bao Buns

$18.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Dragon Fire Shrimp

$28.00

Shumai Dumplings

$20.00

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

Crab Cake

$20.00

Shishito Peppers

$15.00

Entrees

Black Pepper Chicken

$28.00

General Tso's Chicken

$28.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$28.00

Orange Chicken

$28.00

Pineapple Thai Shrimp

$35.00

Salmon

$30.00

Chili Pepper Shrimp

$35.00

Snapper

$48.00

Tai Pei Chicken

$28.00

Taiwanese Pepper Steak

$38.00

Wok Tossed Eggplant

$22.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

Shareables

Lo Mein

$17.00

Mei Mei Fried Rice

$16.00

Kimchi Fried Rice

$24.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$32.00

Pad Thai

$25.00

Sides

Extra Side of Wonton Chips

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side of Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side of Kimchi

$7.00

Side of Scallion Fried Rice

$5.00

Side of Scallion Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Side of short rib

$10.00

Side of shrimp

$10.00

Side of tofu

$7.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Side of Wok Seared Broccoli

$8.00

Side of steamed broccoli

$5.00

Side of steamed bok choy

$5.00

Side of extra egg

$3.00

Sauce Sides

Side of boom boom sauce

$3.00

Side of charsui sauce

$3.00

Side of chili oil

$3.00

Side of dumpling sauce

$3.00

Side of lamb sauce

$3.00

Side of demi glaze

$3.00

Side of garlic sauce

$3.00

Side of general tso sauce

$3.00

Side of sweet chili sauce

$3.00

Side of kung pao sauce

$3.00

Side of orange sauce

$3.00

Side of yuzu aioli

$3.00

side of soy sauce

$3.00

Side of miso caesar dressing

$3.00

Desserts

Cheesecakes

Henny Cheesecake

$14.00

Classic Cheesecake

$12.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Fun

Cake Fee Per Person

$3.00

Sparkler Fee

$1.00

Celebration

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern Twist on Taiwanese Cuisine

Website

Location

33 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery
Mei Mei image
Banner pic
Mei Mei image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sassafras - 48 S. 2nd St.
orange star4.5 • 739
48 S. 2nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Lucha Cartel Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 355
207 Chestnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 280
126 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
orange star3.7 • 1,154
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Race Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,085
208 Race St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Forsythia - Olde City
orange star5.0 • 1,787
233 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
The Plough & the Stars
orange star4.1 • 1,547
123 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Race Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 1,085
208 Race St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
National Mechanics
orange star4.6 • 971
22 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
orange star4.7 • 867
228 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Roxborough
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Washington Square West
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston