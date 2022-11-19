Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
American

BRIDGET FOY'S

No reviews yet

200 south street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

East Philly Burger
Kids Tender & Fries
Baked Chicken Meatballs

SOUP & SALAD

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Focaccia crouton, Parmesan, Anchovy *Dressing served on the side *Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,

Honeycrisp apple salad

Honeycrisp apple salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Poppyseed Vinaigrette

Soup Du Jour

$10.00

Chicken Tortilla

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Dipper

Grilled Cheese Skewer

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

SHARES

Baked Chicken Meatballs

Baked Chicken Meatballs

$10.00

Blue Crab Fries

$12.00

Brussel Sprout Carbonara

$12.00

French Fries

$6.00

Rosemary Salt, Malt Aioli

French Onion Bruschetta

$8.00

gruyere, thyme

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

feta Greek salad, grilled pita

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$12.00

Crab, Remoulade

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00
PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

cheese sauce, everything spice

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

pickled cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Side Garlic Toast

$1.00

Side mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Pita

$1.00

Side Toast

$1.00

SANDWICHES

East Philly Burger

$17.00

7 oz Dry age blend, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese, House Sauce

Cheeseburger Royale

Cheeseburger Royale

$19.00

Bacon, Fried Onions, Smoked Cheddar, BBQ Sauce

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

B & B Pickles, Honey Mustard, Lettuce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, American cheese

Blackened Grouper

Blackened Grouper

$16.00

coleslaw, spicy mayo

KIDS MENU

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kids Tender & Fries

$8.00

BEV TOGO

Can Virgin Paloma

Can Virgin Paloma

$6.00

Can N/A Groni

$6.00

Can San Pellgrino Soda

$3.00

Hanks Root Beer Bottle

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble Pie (A La Mode)

Apple Crumble Pie (A La Mode)

$11.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

ganache, chocolate pearls

Scoop Mango Sorbet

Pumpkin Roll

$11.00

pumpkin cake, fall spice cream cheese icing, candied pepitas

Scoop Peanut Butter Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND OUTDOOR DINING UNDER OUR HEATED COVERED PATIO. WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY 4-9PM

Location

200 south street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

BRIDGET FOY'S image
BRIDGET FOY'S image

