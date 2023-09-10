STARTERS

Jalapeno Poppers

$12.00

Hand Made and House Breaded, Cream Cheese, Smoked Cheddar, Panko Breading, Buttermilk Ranch for dipping!

Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Pink Peppercorn Caesar Dressing, Fried Capers, Garlic Breadcrumbs

Cheesesteak Empanadas

$12.00

House Made, Chopped Ribeye Steak, Fried Onions, Cooper Sharp, Beer Whiz. Sriracha Ketchup to dip! 3 to an order!

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Hand Breaded and Fried, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sharp White Cheddar, Shaved Parmesan, Korean Chili Mayo to Dip!

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

House Made Guacamole and Tortilla Chips

Nachos

$15.00

House Made Tortilla Chips, Refried Beans, Chihuahua Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Peppers, Lime Crema

Chicken Wings

$16.00

8 to an order, Fried Crispy Tossed In The Sauce Of Your Choice! Come with Ranch or Blu Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Crispy Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Shredded Chicken. Comes with Pico De Gallo, Lime Crema, Guacamole

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Coconut Milk and Chili Marinade, Cornflake and Shredded Coconut Breading, Green Onion, Chili Paste to Dip!

SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Brined Thighs, Twice Fried Crispy, Buttermilk Ranch, Pickle Monster Garlic Onions Pickles, Seeded Milk Bun

Hangover Burger

$17.00

Local Beef Patty, American Cheese, Pickled Peppers, Thick Cut Bacon, Sunny Egg, Chipotle Aioli, Seeded Milk Bun

Wild Wild West Burger

$16.00

Local Beef Patty, American Cheese, Fried Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Chipotle BBQ Glaze, Seeded Milk Bun

Veggie Vibes

$17.00

Grilled Beyond Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Choice of Cheese, Seeded Milk Bun

MilkBoy Burger

$15.00

Local Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Choice of Cheese, Seeded Milk Bun

CHEESESTEAKS

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Choice of Ribeye Steak or Shaved Chicken, Garlic Aioli, Fried Onions, Cooper Sharp, Seeded Hoagie Roll

Beyond Cheesesteak

$16.00

Grilled Beyond Burger Crumbles, Fried Onions, Garlic Aioli, Cooper Sharp, Seeded Hoagie Roll

FRIES

Fries

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Add on Fries to Sandwich

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

SAUCES

Chipotle BBQ

$0.65

Beer Wiz

$2.00

Blu Cheese Dressing

$0.65

Buffalo Sauce

$0.65

Korean Chili Mayo

$0.65

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.65

Sour Cream

$0.65

Sriracha Ketchup

$0.65

Garlic Aioli

$0.65

Mayo

$0.65

Pico De Gallo

$1.50

Guacamole

$2.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

Elote Fries

$13.00

RAVENS MENU

Wings

$12.00

Pit Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Ravens Fries

$10.00

HH Burger Combo

$10.00