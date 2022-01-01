Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Sandwiches

The Couch Tomato Cafe - Manayunk

review star

No reviews yet

102 Rector Street

Philadelphia, PA 19127

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Personal Craft your own
Personal Backyard BBQ
Lemonade

Large Pizzas (16")

16" Craft your own Pizza

16" Craft your own Pizza

$21.99
16" Plain Jane

16" Plain Jane

$19.99
16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.99
16" Godfather

16" Godfather

$23.99
16" Italian Stallion

16" Italian Stallion

$23.99
16" Signature Margherita

16" Signature Margherita

$22.99

16" Standard Pepperoni

$20.99
16" Veggie House Special

16" Veggie House Special

$22.99

16" Coach Tony

$23.99

16" Florentine

$22.99

16" Green Monster

$22.99
16" Back Yard BBQ

16" Back Yard BBQ

$22.49
16" American Pie

16" American Pie

$21.49

Personal Pizzas

Personal Craft your own

Personal Craft your own

$12.99
Personal Buffalo Chicken

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$13.49
Personal Godfather

Personal Godfather

$13.49
Personal Italian Stallion

Personal Italian Stallion

$13.49
Personal Signature Margherita

Personal Signature Margherita

$13.29

Personal Standard Pepperoni

$12.79
Personal Plain Jane

Personal Plain Jane

$11.99
Personal Veggie House Special

Personal Veggie House Special

$13.29

Personal Coach Tony

$13.49

Personal Florentine

$12.99
Personal Green Monster

Personal Green Monster

$12.99

Margherita sauce, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke, farmers cheese with pesto drizzle

Personal American Pie

Personal American Pie

$13.29

Roasted garlic spread, roma tomato, Grana Padano, ricotta, farmers cheese, rosemary, & agave drizzle

Personal Backyard BBQ

Personal Backyard BBQ

$13.29

Our smokey BBQ sauce, bell pepper mix, caramelized onion, smoked cheddar, farmers cheese, and your choice of chicken or pork

Soups & Sides

8oz Soups.

8oz Soups.

$4.99
16oz Soups

16oz Soups

$7.49

32oz Family Size Soup

$13.99
Apple

Apple

$1.99
Cheesy Breadsticks

Cheesy Breadsticks

$11.99
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$11.99

Roll

$0.49
Kettle-cooked chips (GF)

Kettle-cooked chips (GF)

$2.50

8oz Dressings

$2.49

16oz Dressings

$4.49

Cook off Trays of Focaccia

Salads

Anchor Cobb

Anchor Cobb

$12.99
Food Pyramid

Food Pyramid

$12.99
Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$10.99
Holy Chipotle

Holy Chipotle

$12.99
La Fiesta

La Fiesta

$12.99
Pear Fection

Pear Fection

$12.49
Demeter

Demeter

$12.49
What About Cobb

What About Cobb

$12.99

Porty Pig

$12.49

CYO Salad

CYO SALAD

$9.49

Sandwich

Atomic Veggie

Atomic Veggie

$10.49

The Baja

$10.49
Couch Club

Couch Club

$10.49
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99
Grilled Cheese Combo

Grilled Cheese Combo

$12.49
Kickin Chicken

Kickin Chicken

$10.49
Perky Turkey

Perky Turkey

$10.49
Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$10.49

Vernazza

$10.49

Chickaletta

$10.49

CYO Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$10.49

For Kids

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Personal Plain Jane

$8.99

Drinks

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.99

2 Liter 7-Up

$4.99

BerryTea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$3.49

Black Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Black Cherry

$2.99

Cola

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Lemon Lime

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Ginger Brew

$2.99

Half Gallon Lemonade

$6.99

Half Gallon Tea

$6.99

Kombucha

$4.99

Spindrift

$2.49

Dessert

Cookies

Cookies

$3.49
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$3.49
Vegan Maddie Bar

Vegan Maddie Bar

$3.99

Gelato

$5.50

Merchandise

Uniform T Shirts

$7.00+

Customer T Shirts

$12.00+

Sweatshirt Hoodies

$24.00+

Tomato Beanie

$14.00

Trucker Hats

$15.00

Catering T Shirts (WE CATER)

$11.00+

New EE T Shirt

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly Featuring - Fresh | Local | Organic - For CATERING needs, please call our catering department directly at (215) 483-2278

Website

Location

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Directions

Gallery
The Couch Tomato Cafe image
The Couch Tomato Cafe image
The Couch Tomato Cafe image
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
orange star4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
4317 Fleming Street Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Zagafen
orange starNo Reviews
370 Montgomery Ave. Merion Station, PA 19066
View restaurantnext
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
orange star4.3 • 634
8100 Ridge ave philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
701 Cathedral Road Philadelphia, PA 19124
View restaurantnext
M2O Burgers and Salads - Wynnewood
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
orange star4.7 • 1,563
4410 Main Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Scanlon's Saloon - 4201 Manayunk Ave
orange star4.3 • 118
4201 Manayunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Unity Taqueria
orange star4.0 • 41
5420 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston