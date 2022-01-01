Roxborough restaurants you'll love

Must-try Roxborough restaurants

New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
Ridge Burger$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
White Hart Lane Crowler$10.50
extra special bitter | 4.8% | fresh biscuit | floral | subtle fruit
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Pizza 12"$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
Large Pizza 17"$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
Cheesesteak$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
Cheese Fries$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
More about Union Tap House
Lucky's Last Chance image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

4421 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Original Mak & Cheese$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
Classic
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Mak Attack
Our best seller: burger topped with American cheese, heaping pile of mak & cheese and more cheese, Simple, comforting, cheesy goodness
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Unity Taqueria image

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
KISS Quesadilla$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
Burrito Bowl$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
Newcomer$10.00
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
More about Unity Taqueria
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk

4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.7 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
korean bowl$14.00
quinoa, zucchini, carrot, cucumber, burdock, tofu, crispy seaweed, gochujang sauce
classic caesar$11.00
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
sweet and hot salmon$25.00
grilled salmon, citrus sambal suace, wild rice, roasted asparagus, hollandaise
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SWEET PLANTAINS$4.95
SWEET PLANTAINS TOPPED WITH MEXICAN CREMA & QUESO FRESCO.
CAULIFLOWER$13.95
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TOPPED WITH A RED CHILE GARBANZO PUREE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AND A HONEY LIME YOGURT DRESSING. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
FISH " ENSENADA STYLE" (2)$13.95
2 TEMPURA BATTERED TILAPIA, AVOCADO, CABBAGE SLAW, AND RADISH SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS. CAN BE GLUTEN FREE IF CORN TORTILLAS ARE SUBSTITUTED.
More about Taqueria Amor
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen image

 

Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
SO CHEESY (PLAIN)$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.
More about Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Veggie House Special$22.99
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe

