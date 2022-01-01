Roxborough restaurants you'll love
Roxborough's top cuisines
Must-try Roxborough restaurants
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
|Ridge Burger
|$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
|White Hart Lane Crowler
|$10.50
extra special bitter | 4.8% | fresh biscuit | floral | subtle fruit
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza 12"
|$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
|Large Pizza 17"
|$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
|Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
More about Union Tap House
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
|Cheesesteak
|$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Lucky's Last Chance
4421 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Original Mak & Cheese
|$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
|Classic
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & of course: bacon. Everything’s better with bacon. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
|Mak Attack
Our best seller: burger topped with American cheese, heaping pile of mak & cheese and more cheese, Simple, comforting, cheesy goodness
More about Unity Taqueria
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|KISS Quesadilla
|$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
|Newcomer
|$10.00
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
More about Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Manayunk
4411 MAIN ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|korean bowl
|$14.00
quinoa, zucchini, carrot, cucumber, burdock, tofu, crispy seaweed, gochujang sauce
|classic caesar
|$11.00
crisp romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
|sweet and hot salmon
|$25.00
grilled salmon, citrus sambal suace, wild rice, roasted asparagus, hollandaise
More about Taqueria Amor
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SWEET PLANTAINS
|$4.95
SWEET PLANTAINS TOPPED WITH MEXICAN CREMA & QUESO FRESCO.
|CAULIFLOWER
|$13.95
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TOPPED WITH A RED CHILE GARBANZO PUREE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AND A HONEY LIME YOGURT DRESSING. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
|FISH " ENSENADA STYLE" (2)
|$13.95
2 TEMPURA BATTERED TILAPIA, AVOCADO, CABBAGE SLAW, AND RADISH SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS. CAN BE GLUTEN FREE IF CORN TORTILLAS ARE SUBSTITUTED.
More about Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout
|$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
|SO CHEESY (PLAIN)
|$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
|DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA
|$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.