Bacon cheeseburgers in Roxborough
Roxborough restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Union Tap House
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Tap House Bacon Burger
|$11.00
Beef & Cheese & Bacon. Yum. Oh, and lettuce, tomato, & onion.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Lucky's Last Chance
4421 Main Street, Philadelphia
|PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.