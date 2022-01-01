Spring Garden restaurants you'll love
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
|Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
|Fries
|$3.00
(G, V+)
More about underground concepts
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|saturday 15th broad hall dinner (invitation only)
|$60.00
Can’t wait to see you on Saturday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
|city wide
|$8.00
Can’t wait to see you on Friday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
|beef brisket
|$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
More about Sabrina's Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Side Bacon
|$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Umami Pizza
|$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|Vegetable Pizza
|$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
|Fried Chicken Leg Quarters
|$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
More about The Lucky Well
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
|Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
|Beef Brisket
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and served sliced.
More about Mangia Macaroni
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal