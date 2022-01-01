Spring Garden restaurants you'll love

Spring Garden restaurants
Toast

Spring Garden's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Spring Garden restaurants

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
Fries$3.00
(G, V+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
underground concepts image

 

underground concepts

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
saturday 15th broad hall dinner (invitation only)$60.00
Can’t wait to see you on Saturday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
city wide$8.00
Can’t wait to see you on Friday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
beef brisket$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
More about underground concepts
Sabrina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Side Turkey Bacon$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Umami Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Vegetable Pizza$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
Fried Chicken Leg Quarters$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
Beef Brisket
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and served sliced.
More about The Lucky Well
Mangia Macaroni image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal
More about Mangia Macaroni
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.$6.50
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
More about Brandywine Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Spring Garden

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Brisket

Map

