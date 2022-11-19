- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Mount Airy
- /
- Juice & Smoothies
- /
- The Juice Room
The Juice Room
274 Reviews
$
7127 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwiches / Paninis / Wraps
Mediteranean Wrap
Hummus, spinach, Israeli salad: cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, spices, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice (NO omissions or substitutions to Isreali salad), on a spinach wrap.
Caprese Panini
Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, on Lebus herb foccacia
Vegan BLT w/ Avocado
Marinated tempeh 'bacon', Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, salt, pepper. Toasted on LeBus multigrain bread.
Turkey Bacon BLT w/ Avocado
Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, mayo, salt, pepper. On toasted LeBus multigrain bread.
Turkey Panini
Sliced roasted turkey, muenster cheese, choice of spread (cranberry, sriracha mayo, mayo, pesto, dijon), arugula, on LeBus sourdough bread. Pressed.
Chicken Pesto Panini
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich
Chicken breast, curry, dried apricots, red onion, mayo, and arugula. Cold on Lebus multigrain Ciabatta.
Tuna Sandwich
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, salt, and pepper. Cold on Lebus herb Focaccia.
Tuna MELT
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
Grilled Cheese
Choose your own grilled cheese
CUSTOM Sandwich
Create your own sandwich
CUSTOM - WRAP
Salads
Cold Sesame Noodles
Pasta, tahini, soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut butter, sesame oil, garlic, palm sugar, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Chicken Curry salad 8oz.
Chicken breast, celery, dried apricots, red onion, red wine vinegar, curry, spices mayo. 6oz. deli container (not over greens)
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, grape tomatoes, carrot, walnuts, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinegrette
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, house made croutons, yogurt Caesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Roasted chicken, chopped Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, yogurt Cesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.
CUSTOM Salad
Quinoa & Pomegranate
Quinoa , kale, cucumber, tomato, pomegranate seeds, sun flour seeds, red onion, parsley, mint, orange Dijon vinaigrette.
Soup(s) of the day
Morrocan Spiced Chickpea
Chickpeas, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, onion, garlic, cinnamon, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
Spicy Aztec Chicken Soup
Chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, jalepenos, onion , chipotle peppers, veggie broth, garlic, spices
Coconut Curry Lentil
Lentils, green beans, carrot, celery, house veggie broth, onion, spinach, coconut milk, ginger, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
Black Bean
Black beans, red peppers, celery, onion, house veggie broth, garlic, Sriracha, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
African Coconut Curry
Chickpeas, red peppers, tomato, jalapeños, coconut milk, veggie broth, curry, spices Vegan - Gluten free
Potato Corn Chowda
Potatoes, corn, red peppers, onion, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil garlic, and Cajun spices.
Blackeyed Peas & Sweet Potato
Onion, black eyed peas, sweet potato, tomato, red pepper, house made house veggie stock, extra virgin olive, spices.
3 Bean Veggie Chili
Kidney, garbanzo, black beans, tomato, celery, onion, jalapenos, garlic, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil and spices.
Vegetarian West African
Sweet potato, tomato, chickpeas, onion, house veggie broth, peanut butter, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
Mexican Quinoa Bean & Corn
Quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, house made veggie broth, chipotle, extra virgin olive oil spices.
Cashew Chickpea Veggie
Cashews creamed, carrots, chickpeas, celery, onion, kale, brown rice, house veggie broth, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
Veggie Lentil
Lentils, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spices.
Curried Cauliflower w/ Chickpeas
Cauliflower, chickpeas, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, coconut milk. GF, Vegan.
Chicken Veggie & Brown Rice
Pulled chicken, brown rice, carrots, celery, onion, house chicken stock, extra virgin olive oil.
Black Bean & Sweet Potato
Black beans, sweet potato, celery, onion, house veggie broth, lime juice, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.
Tuscan White Bean
Cannellini Beans, tomato, celery, onion, spinach, carrot, basil, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, spices
Chicken & Potato Curry
Roasted Chicken, potatoes, red pepper, carrot, ginger, onion, house made broth, garlic, spices
Ancient Grain Minestrone
Baked Goods
Morning Glory Muffin
Whole wheat & white flours, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.
Morning Glory Muffin - Gluten Free
Gluten free flour blend, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free
With chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, coconut flakes, walnuts, palm sugar, gluten free flour.
Banana Bread Slice
Jane's Healthy Banana Bread \ Bar
Bananas, whole wheat flour, raw honey, sliced almonds, cacao nibs
Pumpkin Bread
Trail mix Cookies - Gluten Free
Action packed cookie with pistachios, cranberry, sunflower seeds, oats, peanuts and peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seed. Delicious. Gluten free.
Pumpkin Muffin
Corn Bread
Banana Crunch Muffin
Lil MG Muffin
Sea Moss (wild crafted) 16oz.
Chips
Shots
Smoothies
Che Che Cole Smoothie
Nutella, all natural peanut butter, banana, milk**
Mocha Java Smoothie
Coffee, Nutella, banana, milk
Uncle Matt Smoothie
Coffee, Nutella, granola, all natural peanut butter, banana
Morning Rush Smoothie
Blueberry, strawberry, granola, honey, milk
PB & J Smoothie
Mango, blueberry, granola, all natural peanut butter, honey
Acai Smoothie
Organic Acai powder, banana, blueberry, org lowfat vanilla yogurt, milk
The Urban Athlete
Strawberry, banana, all natural peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
Solrise Smoothie
Strawberry, mango, banana, org lowfat vanilla yogurt
To Be Smoothie
Strawberry, banana, plain yogurt, honey
Creamsickle
Pineapple, banana, orange, coconut milk
Pinada Smoothie
Pineapple, banana, coconut milk, palm sugar
Mango Lassi Smoothie
Mango, plain lowfat organic yogurt, milk*, palm sugar, and cardamom
Choose Your Own Smoothie
Choose Your Own Adventure
Green Smoothies
Classic Green Smoothie
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
Tropical Green Smoothie
Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk
Spicy Green Smoothie
Kale, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Ginger
420 Green Smoothie
Kale, Mango, Banana, Granola, All Natural Peanut Butter, Vanilla Hemp Protein
Green Banana Smoothie
Spinach, Kale, Banana x2, Honey, Unsweetened Almond Milk
Green Pinada Smoothie
Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut milk, Palm sugar
Chia Green Smoothie
Spinach, Granola, Organic Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberry, Chia seeds, Apple
Juice
Straight Green
Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Lime
Green #1
kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon
Green #2
kale, apple, celery, lemon
Green Ike
Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Kale, Ginger
Refresher
Pear, Apple, Cucumber
Mojito
Fresh Mint leaves, apple, lime, cucumber, over a little ice.
Liver & Blood Love
Beet, carrot, spinach, ginger
La Playa
Beet, carrot, apple, lime, ginger
Cleanser
Beet, carrot, cucumber, apple
Immune #1
carrot, kale, cucumber
Immune #2
Carrot, orange, ginger
Immune #3 (sunshine)
Grapefruit, orange, apple, carrot, turmeric
Trio
carrot, apple, ginger
Slim
Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple (blended), Parsley, Lemon
Hang Up
Pear, Cucumber, Spinach, Blueberry, Lemon, Ginger
Straight Up Juice - 1 Juice only
Your Choice 1 Juice: APPLE - CELERY - CARROT - ORANGE - GRAPEFRUIT - PEAR
Choose Your Own Juice
Choose Your Own Adventure
Upcharge Bottle Cleaning
COLD Pressed Juice 16oz bottle
Green #1 - Cold Pressed
Green #2 - Cold Pressed
Green Ike - Cold Pressed
Straight Green - Cold Pressed
Trio - Cold Pressed
Immune #1 - Cold Pressed
Immune #2 - Cold Pressed
Sunshine - Cold Pressed
La Playa - Cold Pressed
Liver & Blood Love - Cold Pressed
Cleanser - Cold Pressed
Hang Up - Cold Pressed
Mojito - Cold Pressed
Refresher - Cold Pressed
Choose Your Own - Cold Pressed
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119