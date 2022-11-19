Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

The Juice Room

274 Reviews

$

7127 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Che Che Cole Smoothie
The Urban Athlete
Chicken Pesto Panini

Sandwiches / Paninis / Wraps

Mediteranean Wrap

Mediteranean Wrap

$8.00

Hummus, spinach, Israeli salad: cucumber, tomato, red pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, spices, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice (NO omissions or substitutions to Isreali salad), on a spinach wrap.

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, roasted tomato, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, on Lebus herb foccacia

Vegan BLT w/ Avocado

$11.00

Marinated tempeh 'bacon', Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, salt, pepper. Toasted on LeBus multigrain bread.

Turkey Bacon BLT w/ Avocado

Turkey Bacon BLT w/ Avocado

$11.00

Turkey Bacon, Avocado, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, mayo, salt, pepper. On toasted LeBus multigrain bread.

Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$10.50

Sliced roasted turkey, muenster cheese, choice of spread (cranberry, sriracha mayo, mayo, pesto, dijon), arugula, on LeBus sourdough bread. Pressed.

Chicken Pesto Panini

Chicken Pesto Panini

$11.00

Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Curry Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken breast, curry, dried apricots, red onion, mayo, and arugula. Cold on Lebus multigrain Ciabatta.

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$10.50

Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, salt, and pepper. Cold on Lebus herb Focaccia.

Tuna MELT

Tuna MELT

$11.00

Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Choose your own grilled cheese

CUSTOM Sandwich

CUSTOM Sandwich

$3.00

Create your own sandwich

CUSTOM - WRAP

$3.00

Salads

Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$4.50

Pasta, tahini, soy sauce, rice vinegar, peanut butter, sesame oil, garlic, palm sugar, scallions, and sesame seeds.

Chicken Curry salad 8oz.

$6.00

Chicken breast, celery, dried apricots, red onion, red wine vinegar, curry, spices mayo. 6oz. deli container (not over greens)

Spinach Salad

$8.00

Baby Spinach, grape tomatoes, carrot, walnuts, craisins, Gorgonzola cheese, balsamic vinegrette

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped Romaine, house made croutons, yogurt Caesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.00

Roasted chicken, chopped Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, yogurt Cesar dressing shaved parmesan cheese.

CUSTOM Salad

$6.50
Quinoa & Pomegranate

Quinoa & Pomegranate

$6.00Out of stock

Quinoa , kale, cucumber, tomato, pomegranate seeds, sun flour seeds, red onion, parsley, mint, orange Dijon vinaigrette.

Soup(s) of the day

Morrocan Spiced Chickpea

$4.50+Out of stock

Chickpeas, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, onion, garlic, cinnamon, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

Spicy Aztec Chicken Soup

$5.25+Out of stock

Chicken, black beans, corn, tomato, jalepenos, onion , chipotle peppers, veggie broth, garlic, spices

Coconut Curry Lentil

$4.50+Out of stock

Lentils, green beans, carrot, celery, house veggie broth, onion, spinach, coconut milk, ginger, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

Black Bean

$4.50+

Black beans, red peppers, celery, onion, house veggie broth, garlic, Sriracha, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

African Coconut Curry

$4.50+

Chickpeas, red peppers, tomato, jalapeños, coconut milk, veggie broth, curry, spices Vegan - Gluten free

Potato Corn Chowda

$4.50+Out of stock

Potatoes, corn, red peppers, onion, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil garlic, and Cajun spices.

Blackeyed Peas & Sweet Potato

$4.50+Out of stock

Onion, black eyed peas, sweet potato, tomato, red pepper, house made house veggie stock, extra virgin olive, spices.

3 Bean Veggie Chili

$4.50+Out of stock

Kidney, garbanzo, black beans, tomato, celery, onion, jalapenos, garlic, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil and spices.

Vegetarian West African

$4.50+Out of stock

Sweet potato, tomato, chickpeas, onion, house veggie broth, peanut butter, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

Mexican Quinoa Bean & Corn

$4.50+Out of stock

Quinoa, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, house made veggie broth, chipotle, extra virgin olive oil spices.

Cashew Chickpea Veggie

$4.50+Out of stock

Cashews creamed, carrots, chickpeas, celery, onion, kale, brown rice, house veggie broth, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

Veggie Lentil

$4.50+Out of stock

Lentils, onion, carrot, celery, tomato, spinach, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, spices.

Curried Cauliflower w/ Chickpeas

$4.50+Out of stock

Cauliflower, chickpeas, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, coconut milk. GF, Vegan.

Chicken Veggie & Brown Rice

$5.25+Out of stock

Pulled chicken, brown rice, carrots, celery, onion, house chicken stock, extra virgin olive oil.

Black Bean & Sweet Potato

$4.50+Out of stock

Black beans, sweet potato, celery, onion, house veggie broth, lime juice, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and spices.

Tuscan White Bean

$4.50+Out of stock

Cannellini Beans, tomato, celery, onion, spinach, carrot, basil, house veggie broth, extra virgin olive oil, spices

Chicken & Potato Curry

$5.25+Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, potatoes, red pepper, carrot, ginger, onion, house made broth, garlic, spices

Ancient Grain Minestrone

$4.50+Out of stock

Baked Goods

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.25

Whole wheat & white flours, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.

Morning Glory Muffin - Gluten Free

Morning Glory Muffin - Gluten Free

$3.50Out of stock

Gluten free flour blend, walnut, carrot, apple, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, raisins, coconut flakes, orange juice and brown sugar. Vegan.

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Bar - Gluten Free

$3.25

With chocolate chips, oats, peanut butter, coconut flakes, walnuts, palm sugar, gluten free flour.

Banana Bread Slice

$2.75
Jane's Healthy Banana Bread \ Bar

Jane's Healthy Banana Bread \ Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Bananas, whole wheat flour, raw honey, sliced almonds, cacao nibs

Pumpkin Bread

$2.75Out of stock
Trail mix Cookies - Gluten Free

Trail mix Cookies - Gluten Free

$2.50Out of stock

Action packed cookie with pistachios, cranberry, sunflower seeds, oats, peanuts and peanut butter, chocolate chips, flax seed. Delicious. Gluten free.

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Corn Bread

$2.75Out of stock

Banana Crunch Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Lil MG Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Sea Moss (wild crafted) 16oz.

Sea Moss (raw, gold, wild crafted) 16oz. Sourced from Guyana & St Lucia. Glass jar when available.
Sea Moss GLASS 16oz.

Sea Moss GLASS 16oz.

$15.50Out of stock

Sea Moss Gel - wild crafted, raw, gold, small batch. Moss sourced from Guyana & St. Lucia. 16 oz. glass jar.

Sea Moss PLASTIC 16oz

$14.50Out of stock

Chips

Sun Chips

Sun Chips

$1.25
Skinny Pop

Skinny Pop

$1.25Out of stock
Miss Vickie's

Miss Vickie's

$1.25
Veggie Straws

Veggie Straws

$1.25
Baked

Baked

$1.25

Cheez-it Snap'd

$1.25

Rap Snacks

$3.00

Shots

Lemon-Ginger-Cayenne Shot

$3.50

Orange-Ginger Shot

$3.50

Grapefruit-Ginger-Turmeric Shot

$3.50

Straight Ginger Shot

$4.25

Wheatgrass Shot

$2.25+

Lime Shot

$2.25+Out of stock

Smoothies

Che Che Cole Smoothie

$5.00

Nutella, all natural peanut butter, banana, milk**

Mocha Java Smoothie

$4.50

Coffee, Nutella, banana, milk

Uncle Matt Smoothie

$5.00

Coffee, Nutella, granola, all natural peanut butter, banana

Morning Rush Smoothie

$5.25

Blueberry, strawberry, granola, honey, milk

PB & J Smoothie

$5.25

Mango, blueberry, granola, all natural peanut butter, honey

Acai Smoothie

$5.00

Organic Acai powder, banana, blueberry, org lowfat vanilla yogurt, milk

The Urban Athlete

$6.00

Strawberry, banana, all natural peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, almond milk

Solrise Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, mango, banana, org lowfat vanilla yogurt

To Be Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry, banana, plain yogurt, honey

Creamsickle

$5.00

Pineapple, banana, orange, coconut milk

Pinada Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple, banana, coconut milk, palm sugar

Mango Lassi Smoothie

$5.00

Mango, plain lowfat organic yogurt, milk*, palm sugar, and cardamom

Choose Your Own Smoothie

$5.00

Choose Your Own Adventure

Green Smoothies

Classic Green Smoothie

Classic Green Smoothie

$5.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey

Tropical Green Smoothie

$5.75

Spinach, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Orange, Unsweetened Coconut milk

Spicy Green Smoothie

Spicy Green Smoothie

$5.00

Kale, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Ginger

420 Green Smoothie

$6.00

Kale, Mango, Banana, Granola, All Natural Peanut Butter, Vanilla Hemp Protein

Green Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Spinach, Kale, Banana x2, Honey, Unsweetened Almond Milk

Green Pinada Smoothie

$5.00

Kale, Pineapple, Banana, Unsweetened Coconut milk, Palm sugar

Chia Green Smoothie

$5.50

Spinach, Granola, Organic Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberry, Chia seeds, Apple

Juice

Straight Green

$5.00

Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Celery, Cucumber, Lime

Green #1

$5.00

kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon

Green #2

$5.00

kale, apple, celery, lemon

Green Ike

$5.00

Apple, Cucumber, Lemon, Kale, Ginger

Refresher

$5.00

Pear, Apple, Cucumber

Mojito

$5.00

Fresh Mint leaves, apple, lime, cucumber, over a little ice.

Liver & Blood Love

$5.00

Beet, carrot, spinach, ginger

La Playa

$5.00

Beet, carrot, apple, lime, ginger

Cleanser

$5.00

Beet, carrot, cucumber, apple

Immune #1

$5.00

carrot, kale, cucumber

Immune #2

$5.00

Carrot, orange, ginger

Immune #3 (sunshine)

$5.00

Grapefruit, orange, apple, carrot, turmeric

Trio

$5.00

carrot, apple, ginger

Slim

$5.25

Carrot, Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple (blended), Parsley, Lemon

Hang Up

$5.50

Pear, Cucumber, Spinach, Blueberry, Lemon, Ginger

Straight Up Juice - 1 Juice only

$5.00

Your Choice 1 Juice: APPLE - CELERY - CARROT - ORANGE - GRAPEFRUIT - PEAR

Choose Your Own Juice

$5.00

Choose Your Own Adventure

Upcharge Bottle Cleaning

$0.50

COLD Pressed Juice 16oz bottle

If ordering more then 3 bottles please contact the store directly to place orders, 215.248.1122. Prep time for this item is extended.

Green #1 - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Green #2 - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Green Ike - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Straight Green - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Trio - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Immune #1 - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Immune #2 - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Sunshine - Cold Pressed

$8.00

La Playa - Cold Pressed

$8.25

Liver & Blood Love - Cold Pressed

$8.25

Cleanser - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Hang Up - Cold Pressed

$8.25

Mojito - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Refresher - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Choose Your Own - Cold Pressed

$8.00

Coffee Etc

Coffee

$2.00+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.25+Out of stock

Chai Latte

$3.25+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Directions

Gallery
The Juice Room image
The Juice Room image
The Juice Room image
The Juice Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Greg's Kitchen - 4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127
orange star4.3 • 513
4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127 Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
The Couch Tomato Cafe - Manayunk
orange starNo Reviews
102 Rector Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
FoodChasers’ Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Gaul & Co MaltHouse - 704 Huntingdon Pike
orange starNo Reviews
704 Huntingdon Pike Rockledge, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
M2O Burgers and Salads - Wynnewood
orange starNo Reviews
50 East Wynnewood Road Wynnewood, PA 19096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Malelani Cafe
orange star4.5 • 535
6734 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurantnext
DOHO Taqueria - 18 West Hortter Street
orange star4.9 • 231
18 west hortter street Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Bella Vista
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston