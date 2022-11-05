- Home
Curds N Whey
21 Reviews
$$
817 Old York Rd
Jenkintown, PA 19046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Soup
Dinners
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Teriyaki Salmon Dinner
Pistachio Salmon Dinner
Salmon Cake Dinner
Crab Cake Dinner
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Bbq Chicken Dinner
Lemon Chicken w. Spinach Dinner
BBQ Meatloaf Dinner
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Stuffed Cabbage Dinner
BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner
Grilled Chicken w. Proscioutto, Dijon & Fontina Cheese
Salmon Burger Dinner
Flounder Dinner (w. Basil Tartar Sauce)
Chickpea Chili Dinner
Italian Sausage w. Peppers & Onions
Italian Meatball Dinner (3pc)
Honey Apple Pork Chop Dinner
Grilled Lemon Swai Dinner
Salads
½ Lb. Chicken Salad
1 Lb. Chicken Salad
½ Lb. Tuna Salad
1 Lb. Tuna Salad
½ Lb. Coleslaw
1 Lb. Coleslaw
½ Lb. Feta Pasta Salad
1 Lb. Feta Pasta Salad
½ Lb. Egg Salad
1 Lb. Egg Salad
½ Lb. Shrimp Salad
1 Lb. Shrimp Salad
½ Lb. Broccoli Salad
1 Lb. Broccoli Salad
½ Lb. Grilled Shrimp
1 Lb. Grilled Shrimp
½ Lb. Sliced Turkey Breast
1 Lb. Sliced Turkey Breast
½ Lb. Pasta Primavera
1 Lb. Pasta Primavera
Dessert
Lemon Mascarpone (Slice)
Brownie
Lemon Bar
Jewish Apple (Slice)
Lemon Pound Cake (Slice)
Banana Chocolate Chip (Slice)
Mini Banana Loaf
Mini Chocolate Cake w. Vanilla Icing
Mini Lemon Loaf Cake
Mini Chocolate Chip Cake
Kossar's Chocolate Babka
(4) Mixed Kamish
6 Traditional Schnecken (Cinnamon Raisin & Walnut)
6 Traditional Chocolate Chip
6 Shortbread Cookies
6 Chocolate Swirls
6 Raspberry Schnecken
6 Chocolate Schnecken
6 Crispy Chocolate Chip
6 Thumbprints
6 Snickerdoodle
(6) Lemon Cookies
6 Raspberry Walnut Swirl
(1) Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel
(4) Dark Chocolate Marshmallows
Lunch Menu (Available 11am - 3:45pm)
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan & House Made Croutons
House Salad
Spring Mix or Romaine, Shaved Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Tomatoes
California Salad
Grilled Chicken or Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Avocado, Onion, Cucumber & Tomato
Chesapeake Salad
Shrimp Salad, Spring Mix, Sunflower Seeds, Cucumber & Tomato
Poached Pear Salad
Poached Pears, Spring Mix, Sugar Toasted Almonds and Blue Cheese Crumbles
Maryellen Salad
Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Honey Goat Cheese & Sugar Toasted Almonds
Philadelphia Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cabbage, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds & Mushrooms.
Wedge Salad (Romaine Or Spring Mix)
Iceberg Lettuce, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato & Blue Cheese Crumbles
Citrus Salad
Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Mandarin Oranges & Sugar Toasted Almonds
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg & Blue Cheese Crumbles
Southwest Salad
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheddar, Cucumbers & Tomatoes
Tapas Trio Salad
Choose 1 - Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Egg Salad Choose 2 - Broccoli Salad, Pasta Salad or Coleslaw
Washington Salad
Spring Mix, Apples, Seasonal Fruit, Cucumbers, Nuts & Honey Goat Cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Roasted Red Peppers, Spring Mix, Feta, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Cucumbers
Design Your Own Salad
Choose 1: Lettuce Choose 1: Protein Choose 4: Toppings
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar tossed in a BBQ Sauce
BLT
BLT w. Cheese
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich
house-made white meat
Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned Beef Special
coleslaw & russian
Egg Salad Sandwich
Tuna Melt
red onion, provolone cheese & tomato add bacon - 2.00
Grilled Salmon Club
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian
Ham Sandwich
Ham, Brie, Apples & Honey Mustard
Rich's Sandwich
grilled chicken, provolone & marinara
Roast Beef Sandwich
house-made eye roast
Roast Beef Signature Sandwich
roast beef, caramelized onions, asiago & horseradish sauce
Roast Beef Special
house-made eye roast with coleslaw & russian
Ron's Wrap
grilled chicken, portabellos, spinach & provolone
Shrimp Salad Wrap
shrimp salad, spring mix & tomato; served with broccoli salad
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Smoked Salmon Club
smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian
Steve's Club
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Russian dressing
Three Cheese Melt
Provolone, Swiss, American & honey mustard
Tuna Salad Sandwich
house-made albacore tuna
Turkey Avocado Melt
house-made roasted turkey breast with avocado, provolone & honey mustard (served hot)
Turkey Cranberry & Swiss
house-made roasted turkey breast with swiss cheese & cranberry sauce
Turkey Sandwich
Turkey Special
coleslaw & russian
Veggie Melt
Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, & roasted red peppers. served with or without provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Basic Burger
Basic Burger w. Cheese
Bacon & Cheese Burger
BBQ Sauce & Caramelized Onions
Sauteed Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions Burger
Steak Sandwich
Cheesesteak
Pizza Steak
chopped steak with your choice of cheese, marinara & fried onions
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Pizza Steak
chopped chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, marinara & fried onions
Nova Platter
Nova Lox, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onion served on a bagel
Dave's Mac & Cheese
Grilled Cheese
BBQ Meatloaf
home-made bbq meatloaf served with mashed potatoes
Eggplant Parmesan
eggplant topped marinara, parmesan cheese & spinach
Quiche Of The Day
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Monterrey Jack Cheddar Chz, Tomato & Caramelized Onions
Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled Shrimp, Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Tomato, Black Beans, Avocado & Caramelized Onions
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Tomato, Black Beans & Caramelized Onions
Chopped Steak Quesadilla
Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions & Tomato
Coleslaw
Side House Salad
French Fries
Sweet Potato Wedges
Broccoli Salad
Vegetable of the Day
Toast w. Butter
Bag Of Chips
Side Caesar Salad
A La Carte
(1) Teriyaki Salmon
(1) Grilled Salmon
(1) Salmon Cake
½ Lb. Grilled Shrimp
(1) Crab Cake
(1) Salmon Burger
(1) Flounder w. Basil Tartar Sauce
(1) Grilled Lemon Swai
(1) BBQ Chicken
(1) Lemon Chicken w. Spinach
(1) Grilled Chicken w. Proscioutto, Dijon Sauce & Fontina
(1) BBQ Meatloaf
(1) Stuffed Cabbage (Available @ 12pm)
(1) Eggplant Parmigiana
½ Lb. BBQ Pulled Pork
½ Lb. Brisket w. Gravy
½ Lb. Italian Sausage w. Peppers & Onions
½ Lb. Chickpea Chili
(3) Italian Meatballs
(1) Honey Apple Pork Chop
½ Flank Steak Quesadilla
½ Lb. Pasta Bolognese (Beef)
Mashed Potatoes
Twice Baked Potato
Sweet Potato Wedges
Sweet Mashed Potatoes
Mac N' Cheese
Sliced Potatoes & Onions & Peppers
(3) Potato Latkes
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
Yellow Rice
Cajun Roasted Potatoes
Quinoa W Veggies
Cauliflower "Rice"
Rice w. Mushrooms
Boursin Mashed Potatoes
Honey Glazed Carrots
Brussels Sprouts
Mixed Roasted Veggies
Roasted Zucchini & Squash
String Beans w Peppers
Spaghetti Squash
Butternut Squash, Cranberries & Pecans
Broccoli
Asparagus Portobellos & Tomatoes
String Beans w. Crispy Onions
Blanched Asparagus w Lemon Zest & Lemon Vinaigrette
Curried Cauliflower
Quiche(s) of the Day
Chips, Crackers, Etc.
Fig & Almond Crackers (Olina's Bakehouse)
Cashew & Rosemary Crackers
Cranberry + Pumpkin Seed Crisps (Olina's Bakehouse)
Carrs Original Crackers (Plain)
Carrs - Sesame Crackers
Laiki Crackers
1/2 Lb. Honey Goat Cheese
1 Lb. Honey Goat Cheese
1/2 Lb. American Cheese
1 Lb. American Cheese
Classic Hummus
Baba Ghanoush
Pretzels
Citrus Ginger & Thyme Artisan Crisps
Apricot Honey Phyllo Crisps
Apple Cinnamon Phyllo Crisps
Homemade Dressings & Sauces
Drinks
Coke (Can)
Diet Coke (Can)
Bottle Of Water
Diet Raspberry Snapple
Peach Snapple
Diet Lemon Snapple
Diet Peach Snapple
Strawberry Iced Tea
Lemon Snapple
Raspberry Snapple
Ginger Ale (Can)
Sprite (Can)
Hanks Black Cherry Soda
Arnold Palmer (Harney & Sons)
Organic Black Tea (Harney & Sons)
Organic Green Tea w Coconut (Harney & Sons)
Organic Peach Tea (Harney & Sons)
Organic Orange Mango Tea (Harney & Sons)
Supreme Green Tea (Harney & Sons)
Mexican Cola (Maine Root)
Mini Canada Dry Tonic Water
Pellegrino
Mixed Nuts & Fruits
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Lunch, Prepared Foods & Catering available for delivery! cookie trays, gift baskets & certificates. family owned for 48 years.
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046