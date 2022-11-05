Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Curds N Whey

21 Reviews

$$

817 Old York Rd

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Caesar Salad
Honey Glazed Carrots
Maryellen Salad

Soup

Tomato Bisque (Pint) (Hot Soup Of The Day)

$5.99

Tomato Bisque (Quart) (Hot Soup Of The Day)

$11.98

Split Pea (Pint) (Hot Soup Of The Day)

$5.99

Split Pea (Quart) (Hot Soup Of The Day)

$11.98

Beef Barley (Pint) (Heat @ Home)

$5.99

Beef Barley (Quart) (Heat @ Home)

$11.98

Dinners

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.99Out of stock

Teriyaki Salmon Dinner

$20.99

Pistachio Salmon Dinner

$24.99Out of stock

Salmon Cake Dinner

$12.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$15.49

Bbq Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Lemon Chicken w. Spinach Dinner

$14.99

BBQ Meatloaf Dinner

$15.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$12.99

Stuffed Cabbage Dinner

$16.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Chicken w. Proscioutto, Dijon & Fontina Cheese

$14.99

Salmon Burger Dinner

$14.99

Flounder Dinner (w. Basil Tartar Sauce)

$18.99

Chickpea Chili Dinner

$13.99

Italian Sausage w. Peppers & Onions

$13.99

Italian Meatball Dinner (3pc)

$14.99

Honey Apple Pork Chop Dinner

$18.49

Grilled Lemon Swai Dinner

$15.99

Salads

½ Lb. Chicken Salad

$7.49

1 Lb. Chicken Salad

$14.99

½ Lb. Tuna Salad

$6.49

1 Lb. Tuna Salad

$12.99

½ Lb. Coleslaw

$3.49

1 Lb. Coleslaw

$6.99

½ Lb. Feta Pasta Salad

$4.49

1 Lb. Feta Pasta Salad

$8.99

½ Lb. Egg Salad

$4.49Out of stock

1 Lb. Egg Salad

$8.99Out of stock

½ Lb. Shrimp Salad

$8.49

1 Lb. Shrimp Salad

$16.99

½ Lb. Broccoli Salad

$5.50

1 Lb. Broccoli Salad

$10.99

½ Lb. Grilled Shrimp

$8.49

1 Lb. Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

½ Lb. Sliced Turkey Breast

$8.49

1 Lb. Sliced Turkey Breast

$16.99

½ Lb. Pasta Primavera

$4.49

1 Lb. Pasta Primavera

$8.99

Dessert

Lemon Mascarpone (Slice)

$4.99

Brownie

$3.49

Lemon Bar

$2.99

Jewish Apple (Slice)

$2.99

Lemon Pound Cake (Slice)

$2.99

Banana Chocolate Chip (Slice)

$2.99

Mini Banana Loaf

$5.99

Mini Chocolate Cake w. Vanilla Icing

$5.99

Mini Lemon Loaf Cake

$5.99

Mini Chocolate Chip Cake

$5.99

Kossar's Chocolate Babka

$14.99Out of stock

(4) Mixed Kamish

$6.99

6 Traditional Schnecken (Cinnamon Raisin & Walnut)

$8.50

6 Traditional Chocolate Chip

$3.69

6 Shortbread Cookies

$4.69

6 Chocolate Swirls

$2.99

6 Raspberry Schnecken

$7.99

6 Chocolate Schnecken

$7.99

6 Crispy Chocolate Chip

$6.75

6 Thumbprints

$2.69

6 Snickerdoodle

$2.69

(6) Lemon Cookies

$3.99Out of stock

6 Raspberry Walnut Swirl

$3.49Out of stock

(1) Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$1.00

(4) Dark Chocolate Marshmallows

$4.69

Lunch Menu (Available 11am - 3:45pm)

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, Parmesan & House Made Croutons

House Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix or Romaine, Shaved Carrots, Cabbage, Cucumbers & Tomatoes

California Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Avocado, Onion, Cucumber & Tomato

Chesapeake Salad

$16.99

Shrimp Salad, Spring Mix, Sunflower Seeds, Cucumber & Tomato

Poached Pear Salad

$12.99

Poached Pears, Spring Mix, Sugar Toasted Almonds and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Maryellen Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Honey Goat Cheese & Sugar Toasted Almonds

Philadelphia Salad

$11.99

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Cabbage, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds & Mushrooms.

Wedge Salad (Romaine Or Spring Mix)

$11.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Tomato & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Citrus Salad

$14.99

Roasted Turkey, Spring Mix, Mandarin Oranges & Sugar Toasted Almonds

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Hard-Boiled Egg & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Southwest Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Black Beans, Monterrey Jack Cheddar, Cucumbers & Tomatoes

Tapas Trio Salad

$13.99

Choose 1 - Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Egg Salad Choose 2 - Broccoli Salad, Pasta Salad or Coleslaw

Washington Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Apples, Seasonal Fruit, Cucumbers, Nuts & Honey Goat Cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$13.99

Roasted Red Peppers, Spring Mix, Feta, Black Olives, Tomatoes & Cucumbers

Design Your Own Salad

$14.99

Choose 1: Lettuce Choose 1: Protein Choose 4: Toppings

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar tossed in a BBQ Sauce

BLT

$11.99

BLT w. Cheese

$11.99

Turkey Club

$16.99

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Grated Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.99

house-made white meat

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Corned Beef Special

$16.99

coleslaw & russian

Egg Salad Sandwich

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$15.99

red onion, provolone cheese & tomato add bacon - 2.00

Grilled Salmon Club

$16.99

grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian

Ham Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, Brie, Apples & Honey Mustard

$14.99

Rich's Sandwich

$13.99

grilled chicken, provolone & marinara

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

house-made eye roast

Roast Beef Signature Sandwich

$16.99

roast beef, caramelized onions, asiago & horseradish sauce

Roast Beef Special

$16.99

house-made eye roast with coleslaw & russian

Ron's Wrap

$14.99

grilled chicken, portabellos, spinach & provolone

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$15.99

shrimp salad, spring mix & tomato; served with broccoli salad

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Smoked Salmon Club

$16.99

smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian

Steve's Club

$15.99

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & Russian dressing

Three Cheese Melt

$9.99

Provolone, Swiss, American & honey mustard

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.99

house-made albacore tuna

Turkey Avocado Melt

$15.99

house-made roasted turkey breast with avocado, provolone & honey mustard (served hot)

Turkey Cranberry & Swiss

$15.99

house-made roasted turkey breast with swiss cheese & cranberry sauce

Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Turkey Special

$16.99

coleslaw & russian

Veggie Melt

$11.99

Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, spinach, & roasted red peppers. served with or without provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Basic Burger

$12.99

Basic Burger w. Cheese

$13.99

Bacon & Cheese Burger

$14.99

BBQ Sauce & Caramelized Onions

$14.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions Burger

$14.99

Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Cheesesteak

$12.99

Pizza Steak

$13.49

chopped steak with your choice of cheese, marinara & fried onions

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$13.49

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99

Chicken Pizza Steak

$14.49

chopped chicken breast topped with your choice of cheese, marinara & fried onions

Nova Platter

$15.99

Nova Lox, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onion served on a bagel

Dave's Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

BBQ Meatloaf

$15.99

home-made bbq meatloaf served with mashed potatoes

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.99

eggplant topped marinara, parmesan cheese & spinach

Quiche Of The Day

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Monterrey Jack Cheddar Chz, Tomato & Caramelized Onions

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp, Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Tomato, Black Beans, Avocado & Caramelized Onions

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.99

Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Mushrooms, Tomato, Black Beans & Caramelized Onions

Chopped Steak Quesadilla

$14.99

Monterrey Jack, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions & Tomato

Coleslaw

$3.50

Side House Salad

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

Vegetable of the Day

$3.50

Toast w. Butter

$1.99

Bag Of Chips

$0.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

A La Carte

(1) Teriyaki Salmon

$13.49

(1) Grilled Salmon

$12.99

(1) Salmon Cake

$6.99

½ Lb. Grilled Shrimp

$8.49

(1) Crab Cake

$13.99

(1) Salmon Burger

$8.99

(1) Flounder w. Basil Tartar Sauce

$11.99

(1) Grilled Lemon Swai

$8.99

(1) BBQ Chicken

$7.49

(1) Lemon Chicken w. Spinach

$7.49

(1) Grilled Chicken w. Proscioutto, Dijon Sauce & Fontina

$7.99

(1) BBQ Meatloaf

$9.99

(1) Stuffed Cabbage (Available @ 12pm)

$5.99

(1) Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.99

½ Lb. BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.49

½ Lb. Brisket w. Gravy

$12.49

½ Lb. Italian Sausage w. Peppers & Onions

$6.99

½ Lb. Chickpea Chili

$5.49

(3) Italian Meatballs

$6.99

(1) Honey Apple Pork Chop

$12.49

½ Flank Steak Quesadilla

$7.99

½ Lb. Pasta Bolognese (Beef)

$6.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Twice Baked Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.99

Sweet Mashed Potatoes

$4.29

Mac N' Cheese

$5.99

Sliced Potatoes & Onions & Peppers

$3.99

(3) Potato Latkes

$4.39

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Yellow Rice

$3.99

Cajun Roasted Potatoes

$3.99

Quinoa W Veggies

$4.49

Cauliflower "Rice"

$3.99

Rice w. Mushrooms

$3.99

Boursin Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.99

Brussels Sprouts

$4.69

Mixed Roasted Veggies

$3.99

Roasted Zucchini & Squash

$3.99

String Beans w Peppers

$4.29

Spaghetti Squash

$3.99

Butternut Squash, Cranberries & Pecans

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.49

Asparagus Portobellos & Tomatoes

$4.29

String Beans w. Crispy Onions

$4.29

Blanched Asparagus w Lemon Zest & Lemon Vinaigrette

$4.49

Curried Cauliflower

$3.49

Quiche(s) of the Day

Spinach Tomato Quiche

$8.99Out of stock

Asparagus, Tomato & Boursin Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Roasted Salmon & Spinach Quiche

$8.99

Squash & Tomato Quiche

$8.99

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$8.99Out of stock

Chips, Crackers, Etc.

Fig & Almond Crackers (Olina's Bakehouse)

$6.99

Cashew & Rosemary Crackers

$7.99

Cranberry + Pumpkin Seed Crisps (Olina's Bakehouse)

$7.99

Carrs Original Crackers (Plain)

$4.49

Carrs - Sesame Crackers

$4.99

Laiki Crackers

$4.99

1/2 Lb. Honey Goat Cheese

$8.49

1 Lb. Honey Goat Cheese

$16.99

1/2 Lb. American Cheese

$4.49

1 Lb. American Cheese

$8.99

Classic Hummus

$5.99Out of stock

Baba Ghanoush

$5.99

Pretzels

$4.49

Citrus Ginger & Thyme Artisan Crisps

$7.99

Apricot Honey Phyllo Crisps

$5.99

Apple Cinnamon Phyllo Crisps

$5.99

Homemade Dressings & Sauces

½ Pint of Kevin's Homemade Marinara

$3.99

1/2 Pint Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$3.99

Pint Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$7.99

1/2 Pint Maple Walnut Dressing

$5.99

Pint Maple Walnut Dressing

$11.99

½ Pint Caesar Dressing

$4.99

½ Pint - BBQ Sauce

$2.99

Bread

Baguette

$3.99

Rye Bread 8 Slices

$3.99

1/2 Baguette

$2.99

Rye Bread - 14 Slices

$6.99

Drinks

Coke (Can)

$1.49

Diet Coke (Can)

$1.49

Bottle Of Water

$1.99

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.99

Peach Snapple

$2.99

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.29

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.99

Strawberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemon Snapple

$2.99Out of stock

Raspberry Snapple

$2.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale (Can)

$1.49Out of stock

Sprite (Can)

$1.49Out of stock

Hanks Black Cherry Soda

$2.99

Arnold Palmer (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Organic Black Tea (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Organic Green Tea w Coconut (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Organic Peach Tea (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Organic Orange Mango Tea (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Supreme Green Tea (Harney & Sons)

$2.99

Mexican Cola (Maine Root)

$2.99

Mini Canada Dry Tonic Water

$0.79

Pellegrino

$2.99

Mixed Nuts & Fruits

1/2 LB. Prunes

$3.49

1 Lb. Prunes

$6.99

1/2 LB. Peaches

$3.99

1 LB. Peaches

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lunch, Prepared Foods & Catering available for delivery! cookie trays, gift baskets & certificates. family owned for 48 years.

Website

Location

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Directions

