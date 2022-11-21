Restaurant header imageView gallery

Malelani Cafe

535 Reviews

$$

6734 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Order Again

Popular Items

Falafel Platter
Build Your Own Bowl
Chicken Shawarma Platter

Bowls

Add Utensils

Chicken and Rice Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Bowl

$9.95

Build your own Malelani bowl! Choice of white rice, brown rice, or mixed greens as a base. Delicious protein options. Up to 5 toppings free!

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Marinated grilled chicken over choice of base. Served with cucumber, pico de gallo, pickled onions, greens, feta, and tzatziki.

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$13.55

Marinated grilled chicken and eggplant on choice of base. Served with pickled cabbage, tabouleh, and tahini sauce.

Falafel Bowl

$12.55

Falafel balls and grilled eggplant on choice of base. Served with pickled cabbage, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, greens, and tahini sauce.

Cured Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Vodka and dill cured salmon on choice of base. Served with cucumber, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, tzatziki, and masago.

Shoyu Tuna Bowl

$14.45

Poke tuna, shoyu, scallion, sweet onion, sesame seeds, cucumber, masago.

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$15.20

Spicy tuna bowl with poke tuna, spicy aioli, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, and crispy onions.

Pitas

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled onion, and tzatziki served on pita.

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$13.55

Grilled chicken breast, eggplant, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled cabbage, and tahini served on pita.

Falafel Pita

$11.95

Fried falafel balls, eggplant, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled cabbage, and tahini served on pita.

Cured Salmon Pita

$13.95

Cured Salmon, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled cabbage, feta and tzatziki served on pita.

Vegan Pita

$11.95

Hummus, tabouleh, lettuce, diced tomato salad, pickled veggies, roasted red peppers and tahini served on pita.

Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, tzatziki and feta. Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, skorthalia, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast, eggplant and tahini. Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, skorthalia, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.

Falafel Platter

$15.95

5 falafel balls, grilled eggplant, and tahini. Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, skorthalia, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.

Cured Salmon Platter

$19.95

Cured Salmon, tzatziki and feta. Served with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, skorthalia, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.

Dolma Platter

$14.95

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and spices. Served with hummus, black bean hummus, avocado, tabouleh, pickled cabbage, pickled onion, pico de gallo, cucumbers, skorthalia, roasted red peppers, olives and pita.

Pita Platter

$11.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.95

Greens, pico de gallo, pickled veggies, roasted red pepper, cucumber, feta, olives and tzatziki.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, cucumber, olives, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, shredded carrot, stuffed grape leaves and tahini.

Sides

Extra Pita

$1.00

Hummus and Pita

$4.95

Hummus, black bean hummus, cucumber and pita.

Side of Falafel w/ Tahini

$4.95

5 falafel balls and tahini

Side of Dolma

$3.95

6 grape leaves stuffed with rice and spices. Vegan

Side of Marinated Potatoes

$3.50

Diced red potatoes marinated in garlic, roasted red pepper, oil and vinegar

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Tzatziki

$0.50

Side of Tahini

$0.50

Side Of Spicy Aioli

$0.50

Side of Shoyu

$0.50

Side of Ponzu

$0.50

Side of Wasabi Shoyu

$0.50

Side of Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Of King's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Americano (Iced/Hot)

$3.50

Double-shot Lavazza espresso over hot water 8oz

Double-Shot Espresso

$3.00

Lavazza coffee

Lapsang Souchong Smoky Black Tea (Iced/Hot)

$3.00

Chinese Lapsang Souchong Black Tea, Smoked, a unique flavor, leaves are dried on bamboo over smoking pinewood fires, developed a unique deep, rich, smoky flavor. Contains caffeine 16 oz

House Choice Herbal Tea (Iced/Hot)

$3.00

Choose from our options in-store or let us surprise you! Craft Tea herbal blends made in philly 16oz

Hibiscus Herbal Tea (Iced/Hot)

$3.00

Rose hips, hibiscus flowers, goji berries, orange peel, lemongrass leaf, peppermint leaf, red raspberry leaf. Caffeine Free 16 oz

Chocolate Mate Tea

$3.00

Ginger root, cinnamon chips, rose hips, chamomile flowers, marshmallow root, passionflower herb, skullcap herb, rosemary leaf. Caffeine free 16 oz

Roibos Red Tea - Caffeine Free

$3.25

Organic Black Tea

$3.00

Organic Lemon Grass Tea

$3.00

Graffi-tea Herbal Floral Tea

$3.25

Sore Before Herbal Ginger Tea

$3.25

Psycho Kitty Herbal Catnip, Butterfly Pea Flower Tea

$3.25

Specialty Drinks

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot Lavazza espresso with steamed milk 8oz

Latte

$4.25

Double-shot Lavazza espresso with steamed milk 16oz

Mocha Latte

$4.75

Double-shot Lavazza espresso, steamed milk and chocolate 16oz

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Steamed milk and chocolate

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Mango

$7.00

Island Colada

$7.00

Banana, pineapple and blueberries.

Banana Mocha

$7.00

DESSERT

Baklava

$4.00Out of stock

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Pound Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.00Out of stock

Crumb Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookies

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Party Platters

Party Platter

$75.00

Comes with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, skorthalia, olives, pico, feta, and lots of pita. Serves 5-10 people.

Party Platter w/ Chicken

$90.00

Comes with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, skorthalia, olives, pico, feta, and lots of pita. Grilled chicken served separately with choice of sauce! Serves 5-10 people.

Party Platter w/ Falafel

$90.00

Comes with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, skorthalia, olives, pico, feta, and lots of pita. Falafel balls served separately with choice of sauce! Serves 5-10 people.

Party Platter w/ Chicken and Falafel

$100.00

Comes with hummus, black bean hummus, tabouleh, roasted red peppers, pickled veggies, skorthalia, olives, pico, feta, and lots of pita. Grilled chicken and falafel served separately with tzatziki and tahini on the side! Serves 5-10 people.

Party Salads

Greek Party Salad

$60.00

Comes with cucumbers, pickled veggies, roasted red peppers, pico, olives, feta, and tzatziki. Serves 5-10 people.

Medi Party Salad

$60.00

Comes with cucumbers, pickled veggies, roasted red peppers, pico, olives, shredded carrot, and tahini. Serves 5-10 people.

Singles Party Dec 9th

Please save your receipt for entry to Singles Party at Malelani Cafe on Decemeber 9th.

Event Ticket - Singles Party Dec 9th

$20.00

Please save your receipt for entry to Singles Party at Malelani Cafe on December 9th.

Pajama Party Dec 16th

Event Ticket - Pajama Party Dec 16th

$20.00

Please save your receipt for entry to the Pajama Party at Malelani Cafe on December 9th.

check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Fast, fresh, healthy food! Mediterranean food with a twist. Bowls, pitas, platters. Also have poke bowls and build your own bowls! Coffee, tea, art, live music!

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119

