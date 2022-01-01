Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

High Point Cafe - ALLENS LANE TRAIN STATION

review star

No reviews yet

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd

Philadelphia, PA 19119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CANDY

STEPHIE Snacks

$6.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pastry Shop, Creperie, Coffee Roaster. The High Point of Your Day!

Location

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19119

Directions

Gallery
High Point STATION image
High Point STATION image
High Point STATION image
High Point STATION image

Similar restaurants in your area

Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7725 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cafe - Germantown
orange star4.5 • 219
5227 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144
View restaurantnext
Locals Coffee & Eatery
orange star4.7 • 134
909 East Willow Grove Ave. Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Silvia's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
2530 North 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19133
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Franny Lou's Porch
orange star4.6 • 238
2400 Coral St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston