Philadelphia cafés you'll love

Philadelphia restaurants
Must-try cafés in Philadelphia

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Empanadas$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
Vegan Empanads$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
Turkey Burger$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Toasted Bagel$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
More about The Board and Brew
The Bagel Place image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
Avocado BLT$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
More about The Bagel Place
Franny Lou's Porch image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Franny Lou's Porch

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.50
12 oz, direct trade & organic
Pro-Love$9.25
SEC: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens
Anti-Capitalist$8.75
BEC: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens
More about Franny Lou's Porch
BLOOMSDAY image

PASTRY

BLOOMSDAY

414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Rich Burger (DINNER ONLY not available at brunch)$6.00
our 3oz smash burger w/cooper sharp ´merican cheese, pickles, catsup & mustard on a potato bun.
Legend has it, Rich Villa ate a dozen of these before landing a big project deal! You could too! BELIEVE!!!
Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on Friday nights ONLY! It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
Avocado Toast$12.00
Philly Bread Co. wheat toast, chive oil, sherry reduction, pumpkin seeds
More about BLOOMSDAY
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Italiano$13.00
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese
Truffle fries$8.00
Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt
More about Cafe Carmela
Suraya image

 

Suraya

1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tumeric Rice$5.00
With cilantro
Shish Taouk$18.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kebabs. Served with a small hummous, charred onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
Batata Harra$10.50
Crispy potatoes tossed with long hots, garlic, lemon & cilantro.*spicy
More about Suraya
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Middle Child image

 

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phoagie (Vegan)$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
So Long Sal!$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
The Surfer$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
More about Middle Child
a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Half Chicken$30.00
sumac onions, fresh herbs, sweet potato + fennel gratin, hot sauce
Maine Mussels$18.00
pernod, saffron, fennel confit, garlic, grilled sourdough
Chioggia Beets$15.00
garlic yogurt, chicories, carrots, golden raisins
More about a.kitchen + bar
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations image

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Box of Breakfast$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Old Nelson II Food Co image

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make Your Own Hoagie$7.49
Customize to your liking
Make Your Own Sandwich$6.49
Customize to your liking
#9 - Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Grilled chicken caesar salad on your choice of wrap flavors, served with tortilla chips & pickle on the side
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Citrus Salmon Bowl$11.65
salmon* ponzu, edamame, cucumber
Shoyu Classic Bowl$12.65
ahi tuna*, shoyu, sweet onion,
scallion, sesame
Bulgogi Beef$10.95
More about Malelani Cafe
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16 Oz Fishtown$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Turkey$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
More about Rowhome Coffee
Fuel image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fuel

1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kicked Up Spin Dip$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
Deconstructed Guacamole Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
Spicy Thai Power Bowl$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
More about Fuel
Sabrina's Cafe image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes, Full Stack$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Shrimp and Grits$16.99
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
Side Turkey Bacon$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Fiore image

 

Fiore

757 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
the "Saltie"$9.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
BEC$11.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun
More about Fiore
Walnut Street Cafe image

 

Walnut Street Cafe

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries
More about Walnut Street Cafe
Fuel image

 

Fuel

1225 Walnut street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fuel
The Gold Standard Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Gold Standard Cafe

4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1676 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Gold Standard Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - South Street

443 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Dozen Bagels$23.00
1/2 Dozen Bagels$12.00
More about Spread Bagelry - South Street
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Penn

3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Turkey Club$12.25
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
More about Spread Bagelry - Penn
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Vegan Burrito$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez
Cugines Cafe image

 

Cugines Cafe

2655 s Sheridan st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cugines Cafe

