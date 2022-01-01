Philadelphia cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Philadelphia
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Beef Empanadas
|$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Vegan Empanads
|$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
|Latte
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
|Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
|Avocado BLT
|$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Franny Lou's Porch
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.50
12 oz, direct trade & organic
|Pro-Love
|$9.25
SEC: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens
|Anti-Capitalist
|$8.75
BEC: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens
PASTRY
BLOOMSDAY
414 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|The Rich Burger (DINNER ONLY not available at brunch)
|$6.00
our 3oz smash burger w/cooper sharp ´merican cheese, pickles, catsup & mustard on a potato bun.
Legend has it, Rich Villa ate a dozen of these before landing a big project deal! You could too! BELIEVE!!!
|Fish n Chips (FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL) *Gluten-Free
|$25.00
Hey HEY! This is our special that we prepare on Friday nights ONLY! It is vodka-battered hake, deep-fried and served with twice-fried kennebec potatoes. It comes with curry aioli, malt vinegar, tartar sauce and a 16oz can of good local beer. (and yes, it is gluten-free minus the malt vinegar and sub in cider for the beer)
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Philly Bread Co. wheat toast, chive oil, sherry reduction, pumpkin seeds
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Italiano
|$13.00
Chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, long hot or roasted peppers
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
Breaded Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano tomato, grana padano cheese
|Truffle fries
|$8.00
Hand cut fries, grana padano cheese, parsley, sea salt
Suraya
1528 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tumeric Rice
|$5.00
With cilantro
|Shish Taouk
|$18.00
Yogurt marinated chicken kebabs. Served with a small hummous, charred onions, tomatoes, and peppers.
|Batata Harra
|$10.50
Crispy potatoes tossed with long hots, garlic, lemon & cilantro.*spicy
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Sesame Heirloom Salad
|$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
Middle Child
248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Phoagie (Vegan)
|$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
|So Long Sal!
|$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
|The Surfer
|$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Grilled Half Chicken
|$30.00
sumac onions, fresh herbs, sweet potato + fennel gratin, hot sauce
|Maine Mussels
|$18.00
pernod, saffron, fennel confit, garlic, grilled sourdough
|Chioggia Beets
|$15.00
garlic yogurt, chicories, carrots, golden raisins
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
|Box of Breakfast
|$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Make Your Own Hoagie
|$7.49
Customize to your liking
|Make Your Own Sandwich
|$6.49
Customize to your liking
|#9 - Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap - Grilled chicken caesar salad on your choice of wrap flavors, served with tortilla chips & pickle on the side
SANDWICHES
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Citrus Salmon Bowl
|$11.65
salmon* ponzu, edamame, cucumber
|Shoyu Classic Bowl
|$12.65
ahi tuna*, shoyu, sweet onion,
scallion, sesame
|Bulgogi Beef
|$10.95
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16 Oz Fishtown
|$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
|Turkey
|$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fuel
1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kicked Up Spin Dip
|$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
|Deconstructed Guacamole Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
|Spicy Thai Power Bowl
|$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pancakes, Full Stack
|$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.99
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
Fiore
757 S Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|the "Saltie"
|$9.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
|BEC
|$11.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun
Walnut Street Cafe
2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brioche bun, slaw, spicy mayo & fries
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Gold Standard Cafe
4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia
Spread Bagelry - South Street
443 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Dozen Bagels
|$23.00
|1/2 Dozen Bagels
|$12.00
Spread Bagelry - Penn
3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Turkey Club
|$12.25
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
Cugines Cafe
2655 s Sheridan st, Philadelphia