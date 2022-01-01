Northern Liberties restaurants you'll love
Northern Liberties's top cuisines
Must-try Northern Liberties restaurants
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|Connecticut Lobster Roll
|$18.00
butter poached lobster, hoagie roll
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
|New England Lobster Roll
|$18.00
chilled lobster, mayo, celery, pickled onion
More about North Bowl
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
|The Burger
|$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
|OG Tots
|$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca, chipotle Mayo-Ketchup
|Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
mexican chorizo, cherry-chipotle gastrique, crispy sprout leaves
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Blackbird
PIZZA
Blackbird
614 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Italian Hoagie
|$13.00
Marinated seitan, smoked tofu, violife provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled sweet and hot peppers, vegenaise and hoagie dressing (oil and vinegar) on a long roll
|Seitan Parm
|$11.00
Breaded seitan cutlet, tomato sauce, violife mozz on a long roll
|Country Fried
|$11.00
Breaded seitan cutlet, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cucumber ranch on a long roll
More about Silk City Diner
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Standard Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Standard Tap
901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom Barley Risotto
|$33.00
Porcini, Maitake, Beech, King Trumpet & Cremini mushrooms braised with arborio rice, roasted turnips & Cipollini onions. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano.
|Grilled Ribeye
|$41.00
12 oz. Allen Brothers Black Angus Ribeye, grilled King Trumpet mushrooms, pan roasted fingerling potatoes & beef jus.
|Standard Burger
|$15.00
7 oz. grilled PA Beef, Blend of Brisket and Chuck, w/ Raw red onion, Abundantly Good Cheddar, leaf lettuce, Aioli w/ house pickles, on a brioche bun from Merzbacher’s. Served with fries.
More about GG & Vesper Dayclub
GG & Vesper Dayclub
1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|6 Piece Tenders
|$15.99
|3 Piece Tenders
|$8.99
|Chino's Fries
|$5.00
More about Suya Suya
Suya Suya
400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Steak Suya
|$12.50
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage and onion *Contains peanut
|Roasted Brussel Sprout Suya Bowl
|$13.89
Roasted brussel sprouts marinated in Nigerian yaji* spice *Contains peanut
|Steak Suya Bowl
|$13.89
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut
More about Bardot Cafe
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bourbon & Branch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
|Fries
|$5.00
Vegan
|Smash Burger
|$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
More about El Camino Real
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chipotle Roasted Chicken
|$12.00
|Fries
|$3.00
|Spicy Shrimp
|$14.00
More about Jerry's Bar
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jerry's Bar
129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
|Pierogies
|$16.00
Sour Cream, Apple Sauce, Caramelized Onion (V)
|Vanilla Brioche French Toast
|$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)
More about North Third
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
North Third
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wings - One Pound
|$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
|Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken
|$22.00
Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Spinach, Rosemary Chicken Jus
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.