Northern Liberties restaurants you'll love

Toast

Northern Liberties's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Caterers
Vegan
Gastropubs
Must-try Northern Liberties restaurants

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Connecticut Lobster Roll$18.00
butter poached lobster, hoagie roll
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
New England Lobster Roll$18.00
chilled lobster, mayo, celery, pickled onion
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
North Bowl image

 

North Bowl

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
The Burger$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
OG Tots$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
More about North Bowl
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuca Frita$7.00
Fried yuca, chipotle Mayo-Ketchup
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
mexican chorizo, cherry-chipotle gastrique, crispy sprout leaves
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Blackbird image

PIZZA

Blackbird

614 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Hoagie$13.00
Marinated seitan, smoked tofu, violife provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickled sweet and hot peppers, vegenaise and hoagie dressing (oil and vinegar) on a long roll
Seitan Parm$11.00
Breaded seitan cutlet, tomato sauce, violife mozz on a long roll
Country Fried$11.00
Breaded seitan cutlet, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cucumber ranch on a long roll
More about Blackbird
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Silk City Diner
Standard Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Standard Tap

901 N 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Barley Risotto$33.00
Porcini, Maitake, Beech, King Trumpet & Cremini mushrooms braised with arborio rice, roasted turnips & Cipollini onions. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano.
Grilled Ribeye$41.00
12 oz. Allen Brothers Black Angus Ribeye, grilled King Trumpet mushrooms, pan roasted fingerling potatoes & beef jus.
Standard Burger$15.00
7 oz. grilled PA Beef, Blend of Brisket and Chuck, w/ Raw red onion, Abundantly Good Cheddar, leaf lettuce, Aioli w/ house pickles, on a brioche bun from Merzbacher’s. Served with fries.
More about Standard Tap
GG & Vesper Dayclub image

 

GG & Vesper Dayclub

1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 Piece Tenders$15.99
3 Piece Tenders$8.99
Chino's Fries$5.00
More about GG & Vesper Dayclub
Suya Suya image

 

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Suya$12.50
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with sliced cabbage and onion *Contains peanut
Roasted Brussel Sprout Suya Bowl$13.89
Roasted brussel sprouts marinated in Nigerian yaji* spice *Contains peanut
Steak Suya Bowl$13.89
Thinly sliced, grilled steak marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) *Contains peanut
More about Suya Suya
Bardot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
Pierogies$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bardot Cafe
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
Fries$5.00
Vegan
Smash Burger$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
More about Bourbon & Branch
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chipotle Roasted Chicken$12.00
Fries$3.00
Spicy Shrimp$14.00
More about El Camino Real
Jerry's Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jerry's Bar

129 W Laurel St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot-N-Honey Sauce, Charred Scallion Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato
Pierogies$16.00
Sour Cream, Apple Sauce, Caramelized Onion (V)
Vanilla Brioche French Toast$14.00
Delicious Brioche French Toast w/ Vanilla & Cinnamon (V)
More about Jerry's Bar
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North Third

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings - One Pound$16.00
One pound of N. 3rd's famous wings with your choice of sauce
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Blue Cheese, N. 3rd’s Famous Buffalo Sauce (Buffalo & Blue Cheese on side)
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
Roasted Organic Free Range Chicken$22.00
Mashed Potatoes, Garlic Spinach, Rosemary Chicken Jus
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North Third
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Wings$12.00
choice of veganaise, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream
Cauliflower$10.00
local cheddar cauliflower tempura, lime chili sauce, sesame seeds
More about The Abbaye

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northern Liberties

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Pierogies

Fish Tacos

Pretzels

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

