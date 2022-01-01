Go
Toast

SET NoLibs

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1030 N 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1030 N 2nd St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

HIROKI 宏樹

No reviews yet

Soulful Japanese

Deli at Dwell

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Urban Village Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.

Pizzeria Beddia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston