Go
Toast

Standard Tap

Eat Drink Local
Home of Local Beer &
Seasonal Sourced Fare
Since 1999

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

901 N 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2270 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Pork$17.00
Pork confit, spiced roasted garlic spread, spinach & provolone. Served on ciabatta. Served with fries.
Breaded Bluefish$18.00
Marinated Vegetable$14.00
Roasted Shiitake mushrooms, turnips, carrot, pickled red onion, Shiitake mayo & cilantro. Served on ciabatta. Served with fries.
Standard Burger$15.00
7 oz. grilled PA Beef, Blend of Brisket and Chuck, w/ Raw red onion, Abundantly Good Cheddar, leaf lettuce, Aioli w/ house pickles, on a brioche bun from Merzbacher’s. Served with fries.
Fries$6.00
Fresh Idaho potatoes, salt & pepper.
Chicken Pie$18.00
Chicken ragout with carrots, celery, onions, and mushrooms served in a puff pastry crust on a bed of mixed greens with red onions dressed in mustard vinaigrette.
Roast Chicken$17.00
Roasted chicken on ciabatta, roasted habanero spread, Lacinato kale, and sharp provolone. Served with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

901 N 2nd Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Abbaye

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Winston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe La Maude

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Suya Suya

No reviews yet

Far in distance, close in heart. As a kid growing up in West Africa, I remember the days my Father would come home from work with Suya for my whole family. My siblings and I would save up our appetites in anticipation of the spicy savory grilled Suya. I fell in love with the flavor and the memories it brought, sharing a plate with my family and friends.

Since moving to America, I have dreamed of the day I could share my culture and our Suya with the world.

At Suya Suya, we pride ourselves on bringing our best to the table; authentic ethnic Suya spice, fresh grilled meats and vegetables.

Let's eat like family :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston