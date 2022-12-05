A map showing the location of Cantina Dos Segundos 931 n second stView gallery

Cantina Dos Segundos 931 n second st

931 n second st

philadelphia, PA 19123

FOOD SPECIALS

Pescado Del Dia

$14.00

panco crusted victorian perch, guacamole, roasted red pepper escabeche, huancaina crema, served on heirloom homemade corn tortillas

Enchiladas De Mole

$15.00

shredded chicken, jack cheese, queso fresco, crema, cilantro, onions, rolled in corn tortillas, served with mexican rice & refried beans

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

braised pork belly, crunchy slaw, jalapeno aioli, cilantro, served on corn tortillas

Vegan Cheesesteak Burrito

$14.00

Botanas

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

salsas roja & verde served with fresh cut corn tortilla chips

Mexican Hot Dog

$7.00

bacon, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, queso fresco, mayo, served on a potato roll

Plantanos Machos

$9.00

fried sweet plantain, queso fresco, sweet chili glaze, agave-crema, & scallions

Empanadas De Pollo

$10.00

House smoked chicken, roasted corn, jack cheese & crema

Empanadas Vegano

$10.00

black beans, roasted corn, onion, vegan mozzarella & vegan chipotle crema

Antojitos

Guacamole con Chips

$11.00

avocado, jalapeno, diced onion, tomato, & cilantro

Guacamole Pina Asada

$14.00

avocado, grilled pineapple, bacon, aji amarillo, & cilantro

Esquites

$8.00

roasted corn off the cob, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, lime & chili

Brussels Sprouts Frito

$11.00

Peanut & agave glaze, chipotle creme fraiche, pickled red onion, & queso fresco (make it vegan!)

Alas De Pollo

Served with celery & vegan ranch

Tacos Americanos

$14.00

Ground beef picadillo made with carrots, potato, peas, topped with lettuce, crema & queso fresco three to an order, served on hard corn tortilla shells

Nachos

$13.00

roasted corn, black beans, chihuahua cheese, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, & crema (make it vegan!)

Tacos Dorados

$9.00

Potato, cheese, lettuce, enchilada sauce, crema, queso fresco, & cilantro

Quesadillas

$9.00+

Ensaladas & Sopa

Kale Ceasar

$10.00

butternut squash, roasted cauliflower, red onion, quinoa, fennel, radish, pickled raisins, cashew parmesan & roasted garlic dressing *VEGAN*

Tortilla Soup

$8.00

shredded chicken, guajillo broth, chihuahua cheese, crispy tortilla strips, avocado, crema, & cilantro *Made with Chicken Broth*

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Black bean, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, avocado & crema (make it vegan!)

Taqueria

Tacos

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

Chimichangas

Fried burrito stuffed with rice, beans, cilantro, & jack cheese made with flour tortilla, can be made vegan!

Fajitas

sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, epazote, cumin, arbol chili oil, served with your choice of protien, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, white rice, lettuce & flour tortillas

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Tres Leches

$9.00

Vegan Carrot Cake

$9.00

Churros

$7.00

Para Acompanar (Sides)

SD Black Beans

$3.00

SD Refied Beans

$4.00

SD White Rice

$3.00

SD Mexican Rice

$4.00

SD Fried Plantain

$4.00

SD Garlic Kale

$4.00

SD Sliced Avocado

$2.00

SD Sour Cream

$2.00

SD Guacamole

$3.00

SD Roasted Corn

$1.00

SD Jack Cheese

$2.00

SD Vegan Cheese

$2.00

SD Vegan Wiz

$3.00

SD Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SD Fresh Jalapeno

$1.00

SD Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

SD Pickled Red Onion

$1.00

SD Rajas

$2.00

SD Diced Tomato

$1.00

SD Grilled Pineapple

$1.00

SD Grilled Napales

$2.00

SD Lettuce

$1.00

SD Roja Salsa

$1.00

SD Verde Salsa

$1.00

SD Corn Tortillas

$1.00

SD Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Brunch Food

Sausage & Bacon Omelet

$12.00

Fried onion, chihuahua cheese, tomatoes, flour tortillas, & breakfast potato

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Tofu Scramble

$12.00

Crispy yucca, rajas, white rice, black beans, three corn tortillas, spicy ketchup & chipotle crema

Huevos Dos Segundos

$12.00

Two eggs poached, bacon, refried beans, english muffin, chipotle hollandaise, & breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Torta

$13.00

Bacon, scrambled egg, jack cheese, avocado, rajas, grilled cactus, served on house made telera bread & breakfast potatoes

Weekend Omelet

$11.00

Spinach, mushroom, chihuahua cheese, flour tortillas & breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Numero Uno

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, white rice, black beans, chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, breakfast potatoes & choice of protein : Bacon, Sausage, Vegan Sausage, Vegan Beef or Chorizo Can be made vegan!

Banana Churro Pancakes

$11.00

Cinnamon, banana, berry compote, mini marshmallow, & whipped cream

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

931 n second st, philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

