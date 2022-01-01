- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Northern Liberties
- /
- North Bowl
North Bowl
539 Reviews
$$
909 N 2nd St
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Phanatic Mule
powderhorn vodka, jalapeno simple, lime, ginger beer, mint
World Series Dawg
foot long nathan's beef frank, fried peppers & onions, sport peppers, truffled cheddar sauce, side of crabby fries with cheese fondue sauce
Taco Salad
romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, avocado crema, fire roasted corn, pickled jalapeno, black beans, tortilla strips, salsa rojo vinaigrette
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
6oz crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce on a martin's potato roll, side of crabby fries topped with a side of cheese fondue sauce
Warm Ups
Taco Salad
romaine, black beans, red onion, corn, tomato, jalapeno, tortilla strips, cilantro and red salsa vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, house made dressing and panko-parm bread crumbs and say hello to mini grilled cheese croutons
Kung Pao Cauliflower
fried cauliflower, kung pao sauce, ginger, fresno chilis, cashews
Pretzel Bites
baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard
Mediterranean Hummus Platter
housemade garlic hummus, zaatar pita, falafel, israeli salad, parsely, seasonal salad
Chicken Wings
buffalo: housemade buffalo sauce with blue cheese & celery OR asian: sweet & spicy hoisin sauce with sesame seeds
Veggie Wings
Buffalo: housemade buffalo sauce with blue cheese & celery Asian: sweet & spicy hoisin sauce & sesame seeds
Chips & Salsa
hand cut corn tortilla chips, housemade chipotle salsa
Tots
OG Tots
kickin' it old school with ketchup
Spanish Tots
fried peppers & onions, jalapenos, paprika aioli
Baker Tots
cheddar, bacon, sour cream & scallions
Wake N' Bacon Tots
over e-z egg, house smoked bacon, cheddar
Truffle Tots
parmesan, herbs, and truffle oil
Wavy Tots
old bay seasoning & housemade cheese sauce
Nacho Tots
cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, avocado crema
League Play
Curried Fried Rice
jasmine rice, bok choy, edamame, carrot, sunny egg & yellow curry with choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
Fish N Tots
beer battered mahi mahi, house made tartar sauce, malt vinegar, side of tots or fries
Fried Chicken Sliders
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, pickle, mayo & hot sauce on mini potato buns served with fresh cut fries
Mac N Cheese
a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its!
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
breaded and fried chicken, long hots, broccoli rabe, basil aioli, marinara, long roll, side of tots or fries
The House Burger
hand pattied beef burger with fresh herbs and shallots on a seeded bun - cheddar cheese, house smoked bacon and onion jam served with tots or fries
The Big Burger
hand pattied beef burger with fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a seeded bun, served with tots or fries
Tiger Chili Dog
Foot Long all beef Nathan’s Hot Dog szechuan beef chili, hot mustard, crispy shallots, and cilantro served with tots or fries
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
mahi mahi breaded and fried with avocado crema, napa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour tortillas.
Steak Tacos
grilled carne asada, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cilantro & lime
Korean Chicken Tacos
korean fried chicken, gochujang, carrot slaw, radish, cilantro & lime
Vegan Steak Tacos
grilled vegan "steak", housemade vegan queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cilantro & lime
Vegan Korean Chicken Tacos
korean fried soy chick'n, gochujang, carrot slaw, radish, cilantro & lime
Desserts
Specialty Cocktails
Uptown "Ghoul" Martini
Powderhorn Rye Vodka, dry vermouth, orange bitters and bloody mary ice cubes for "chillin" with garlic jalapeno olives and a tajin rim
Ultimate Margarita
Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave Tequila with cointreau, house-made sour mix and a squeeze of fresh lime
Malbec Margarita
Agavales 100% Blue Agave tequila, orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and OJ, shaken, then topped with a float of Malbec wine
Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita
hornitos reposado, pama pomegranate liquer, triple sec, house made sour mix, cranberry juice & lime
Mango Cosmo
square one organic vodka, grand marnier, mango nectar, cranberry & lime juice, spicy chamoy & tajin rim
Blood Orange Mezcal Paloma
bruxo artisinal mezcal, grapefruit juice, blood orange san pellegrino, fresh lime, maldon salt, dehydrated blood orange garnish
Peach Bourbon Sour
jim beam black, peach schnapps, house made sour mix, fresh lemon, bitters
Sangria
Red Wine, peach, orange & elderflower liqueur, Orange & Cranberry Juice, fresh fruit
Blueberry Violet Limeade
Stoli Blueberry Vodka, Creme de Cassis, blueberries, fresh lime, blueberries
JL Striker
Bulliet bourbon, St. Germain Elderflower, basil syrup, ginger beer, dehydrated lemon
Cans
Guinness Nitro
Sam Adams Love Conquers Ale
Founders All Day IPA
Session India Pale Ale
Miller Lite
the original light beer can
Tecate
Full-Bodied Mexican Lager
Stateside Vodka Soda Orange Can
Made with Stateside Vodka, sparkling water, and real fruit juice. The perfect combination of booze and flavor and just 95 calories!
Stateside Surfside Ice Tea + Vodka Can
Stateside Vodka with natural iced tea= Sunshine in a can!
Original Sin Pear Cider
Two parts pear, one part magic. A Dry cider fermented with champagne yeast.
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
strawberry guava flavored - the signature mineral water with a boozy twist
Captain Lawrence Orange Crusher
16 oz cans of Orange Lager goodness....
Levante Lightly Cloudy
this low-calorie version of our favorite hazy IPA. A lot of Taste and under 120 Calories.
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.
Drafts
Rogue Dead Guy Ale
Allagash White
Traditional Belgian-style Witbier
Levante Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA
This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds!
Dogfishhead Punkin Ale
a full bodied ale with smooth hints of sugar, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and pumpkin.
Stone IPA
One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character.
Yards PPA
Dry-hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw-colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive
2SP Pony Boi Light Lager
Pony Boi Golden Light Lager Clean and crisp, less calories, more flavor! A crushable & locally made light option.
Voodoo Ranger IPA
Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.
Neshaminy Warehouse Lager
Refreshing Mexican style lager, brewed nearby. Grab a lime, and get ready to sip the day away!
Miller High Life
The champagne of beers
Victory Festbier
Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, Victory Festbier gains its impressive body from all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.
Draft Pitchers
Wine
90 Plus Old Vine Malbec
Deep ruby-purple in color, this wine boasts exquisite aromas of blackberries, blueberries, plum and spice
Lyra Chilean Red
a smooth and easy drinking red wine with enticing ruby color, and notes of ripe red berries and dark stone fruits.
90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc
Aromatic and bright with a crisp, clean finish, this wine features flavors of lemon and kiwi
Vodka
House Vodka
new, locally distilled PA well rebellion vodka
Titos
the original Texas-distilled vodka
Stateside
Philadelphia micro-distilled, small batch vodka, made with brotherly love
Square One Organic Vodka
limited-production single grain vodka using certified organic American rye.. with a classic four-column distillation and filtration method to create an incredibly silky, high-quality vodka with a natural richness on the palate.
Pinnacle Peach
Pinnacle Peach Vodka brings a dash of fruity flavor with a mellow vodka finish for a truly refreshing experience
Stoli Blueberi
Plump ripe berries lead the nose, with blueberry, black currant and lemon fruits, and to the back, a medicinal hint of juniper.
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Agavales Blanco
Made from 100% Blue Agave. “Agavales” in Spanish means "The land where the agave plant is grown",
Hornitos Plata
A smooth tasting tequila made from 100% blue agave, look no further than our Plata. This tequila has a clean, lively flavor with floral and herbal notes. Enjoyable from start to finish
Hornitos Reposado
Hornitos Reposado tequila is a full-bodied spirit rested in oak casks, featuring rich herbal and apple notes with a distinct smoky finish
Granja Nomada Mezcal
smoke notes from the roast, followed by a palate with notes from fresh herbs, red apples and ripe fruit.
Casamigos Blanco
George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman bring you Casamigos, a small batch, ultra premium tequila made from the finest, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves, grown in the rich red clay and cool climate of the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico
Patron Silver
handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and carefully distilled in small batches at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco
Whiskey & Bourbon
Jameson Irish Whiskey
blended Irish whiskey, sláinte!
Jack Daniels
Tennessee whiskey, charcoal mellowed, drop by drop
Jim Beam Black
Extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it’s just right. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of refinement that’s meant to be sipped and savored.
Tullamore Dew
triple distilled blended Irish Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.
Bulliet Rye
Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice.
Rittenhouse Rye
Bottled-in-Bond, today's Rittenhouse carries the distinct, spicy flavor that is long associated with the brand.
Templeton Rye
Templeton rye is aged 6 years in charred new american oak. Bold oak flavor with burnt sugar sweetness, mellow and smooth with a vibrant mouth, long and lingering spice.
Knob Creek Rye
small batch Kentucky rye whiskey, aged in deep charred barrels
Knob Creek
Kentucky- Undeniably big, full flavor that strikes your senses with a maple sugar aroma, distinctive sweetness and a rich, woody, caramel flavor. Bottled at 100 proof, it's aged in the deepest charred American Oak barrels.
Angel's Envy
exceptional Kentucky straight bourbon finished in port wine barrels
Crown Royal Whiskey
smooth, blended Canadian whiskey
Wild Turkey Longbranch
made with eight year old Wild Turkey bourbon, using charcoal made of both Kentucky white oak and Texas mesquite to filter the liquid with sweet citrus and spicy notes.
Maker's Mark Bourbon
smooth & approachable kentucky bourbon whiskey
Scotch
Balvenie
One of the classic after-dinner malts, Balvenie's extra complexity and richness are a result of a second maturation in fresh sherry casks.
Chivas Regal
smooth, rich and balanced
Dewars
a blend of single malt and single grain whiskey, double aged in oak and sherry barrels
Glenlivet 12 Year
one of the most famous malts in the world
Johnnie Walker Black
the original Walker family blend, aged 12 years
Laphroaig
smokey Islay scotch with a unique rich flavor
Liqueurs
DiSarrono Amaretto
a sweet Italian liqueur made from almonds and apricots that originated in Saronno
Fernet-Branca
The Fernet-Branca recipe is a special journey through the 27 herbs, roots and spices that make up its secret and unique special formula.
Grand Marnier
French orange liqueur blended with cognacs and tropical citrus
Southern Comfort
whiskey based liqueur with iconic fruit and spice accents
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Northern Liberties retro-chic bowling alley. Strinkingly Different!
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123