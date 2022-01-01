Restaurant header imageView gallery

North Bowl

539 Reviews

$$

909 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Specials

Phanatic Mule

$10.00Out of stock

powderhorn vodka, jalapeno simple, lime, ginger beer, mint

World Series Dawg

World Series Dawg

$10.00Out of stock

foot long nathan's beef frank, fried peppers & onions, sport peppers, truffled cheddar sauce, side of crabby fries with cheese fondue sauce

Taco Salad

$9.00Out of stock

romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, avocado crema, fire roasted corn, pickled jalapeno, black beans, tortilla strips, salsa rojo vinaigrette

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

6oz crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade sauce on a martin's potato roll, side of crabby fries topped with a side of cheese fondue sauce

Warm Ups

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

romaine, black beans, red onion, corn, tomato, jalapeno, tortilla strips, cilantro and red salsa vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, house made dressing and panko-parm bread crumbs and say hello to mini grilled cheese croutons

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$10.00

fried cauliflower, kung pao sauce, ginger, fresno chilis, cashews

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

baked mini soft pretzels served with cheese sauce & mustard

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

Mediterranean Hummus Platter

$13.00

housemade garlic hummus, zaatar pita, falafel, israeli salad, parsely, seasonal salad

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.00

buffalo: housemade buffalo sauce with blue cheese & celery OR asian: sweet & spicy hoisin sauce with sesame seeds

Veggie Wings

Veggie Wings

$14.00

Buffalo: housemade buffalo sauce with blue cheese & celery Asian: sweet & spicy hoisin sauce & sesame seeds

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

hand cut corn tortilla chips, housemade chipotle salsa

Tots

OG Tots

OG Tots

$6.00

kickin' it old school with ketchup

Spanish Tots

Spanish Tots

$7.00

fried peppers & onions, jalapenos, paprika aioli

Baker Tots

Baker Tots

$7.00

cheddar, bacon, sour cream & scallions

Wake N' Bacon Tots

Wake N' Bacon Tots

$8.00

over e-z egg, house smoked bacon, cheddar

Truffle Tots

Truffle Tots

$7.00

parmesan, herbs, and truffle oil

Wavy Tots

Wavy Tots

$7.00

old bay seasoning & housemade cheese sauce

Nacho Tots

$8.00

cheddar, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, avocado crema

League Play

Curried Fried Rice

Curried Fried Rice

$10.00

jasmine rice, bok choy, edamame, carrot, sunny egg & yellow curry with choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp

Fish N Tots

Fish N Tots

$13.00

beer battered mahi mahi, house made tartar sauce, malt vinegar, side of tots or fries

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$13.00

hand breaded chicken, lettuce, pickle, mayo & hot sauce on mini potato buns served with fresh cut fries

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

a bit more krafty, definitely the cheesiest! topped with crushed cheez-its!

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$13.00

breaded and fried chicken, long hots, broccoli rabe, basil aioli, marinara, long roll, side of tots or fries

The House Burger

The House Burger

$14.00

hand pattied beef burger with fresh herbs and shallots on a seeded bun - cheddar cheese, house smoked bacon and onion jam served with tots or fries

The Big Burger

The Big Burger

$13.00

hand pattied beef burger with fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a seeded bun, served with tots or fries

Tiger Chili Dog

Tiger Chili Dog

$11.00

Foot Long all beef Nathan’s Hot Dog szechuan beef chili, hot mustard, crispy shallots, and cilantro served with tots or fries

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$13.00

mahi mahi breaded and fried with avocado crema, napa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour tortillas.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$13.00

grilled carne asada, queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cilantro & lime

Korean Chicken Tacos

Korean Chicken Tacos

$13.00

korean fried chicken, gochujang, carrot slaw, radish, cilantro & lime

Vegan Steak Tacos

Vegan Steak Tacos

$13.00

grilled vegan "steak", housemade vegan queso fresco, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, cilantro & lime

Vegan Korean Chicken Tacos

Vegan Korean Chicken Tacos

$13.00

korean fried soy chick'n, gochujang, carrot slaw, radish, cilantro & lime

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

powdered sugar and caramel sauce

S'mores Skillet

S'mores Skillet

$6.00

perfectly browned marshmallows, Hershey's chocolate chips & graham crackers for dipping

Peanut Butter Cup Bread Pudding

Peanut Butter Cup Bread Pudding

$6.00

warm bread pudding bakes with peanut butter cups topped with caramel, whipped cream and powdered sugar

Specialty Cocktails

Uptown "Ghoul" Martini

Uptown "Ghoul" Martini

$10.00

Powderhorn Rye Vodka, dry vermouth, orange bitters and bloody mary ice cubes for "chillin" with garlic jalapeno olives and a tajin rim

Ultimate Margarita

Ultimate Margarita

$11.00

Hornitos Plata 100% Blue Agave Tequila with cointreau, house-made sour mix and a squeeze of fresh lime

Malbec Margarita

Malbec Margarita

$10.00

Agavales 100% Blue Agave tequila, orange liqueur, house-made sour mix and OJ, shaken, then topped with a float of Malbec wine

Cranberry Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

hornitos reposado, pama pomegranate liquer, triple sec, house made sour mix, cranberry juice & lime

Mango Cosmo

$11.00

square one organic vodka, grand marnier, mango nectar, cranberry & lime juice, spicy chamoy & tajin rim

Blood Orange Mezcal Paloma

$12.00

bruxo artisinal mezcal, grapefruit juice, blood orange san pellegrino, fresh lime, maldon salt, dehydrated blood orange garnish

Peach Bourbon Sour

$10.00

jim beam black, peach schnapps, house made sour mix, fresh lemon, bitters

Sangria

$9.00

Red Wine, peach, orange & elderflower liqueur, Orange & Cranberry Juice, fresh fruit

Blueberry Violet Limeade

Blueberry Violet Limeade

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry Vodka, Creme de Cassis, blueberries, fresh lime, blueberries

JL Striker

JL Striker

$11.00

Bulliet bourbon, St. Germain Elderflower, basil syrup, ginger beer, dehydrated lemon

Cans

Guinness Nitro

$7.00

Sam Adams Love Conquers Ale

$6.00
Founders All Day IPA

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Session India Pale Ale

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00

the original light beer can

Tecate

Tecate

$4.00

Full-Bodied Mexican Lager

Stateside Vodka Soda Orange Can

Stateside Vodka Soda Orange Can

$10.00

Made with Stateside Vodka, sparkling water, and real fruit juice. The perfect combination of booze and flavor and just 95 calories!

Stateside Surfside Ice Tea + Vodka Can

Stateside Surfside Ice Tea + Vodka Can

$10.00Out of stock

Stateside Vodka with natural iced tea= Sunshine in a can!

Original Sin Pear Cider

Original Sin Pear Cider

$7.00Out of stock

Two parts pear, one part magic. A Dry cider fermented with champagne yeast.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

strawberry guava flavored - the signature mineral water with a boozy twist

Captain Lawrence Orange Crusher

Captain Lawrence Orange Crusher

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz cans of Orange Lager goodness....

Levante Lightly Cloudy

Levante Lightly Cloudy

$6.00Out of stock

this low-calorie version of our favorite hazy IPA. A lot of Taste and under 120 Calories.

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$7.00

The black widow is fruit-forward, yet tart, with a tantalizing complexity, made with blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples.

Drafts

Rogue Dead Guy Ale

$7.00
Allagash White

Allagash White

$6.00

Traditional Belgian-style Witbier

Levante Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA

Levante Cloudy & Cumbersome IPA

$6.00

This haze is pillowy-soft from oats and wheat in the grainbill, while sun-showers of hoppiness shine down through the clouds. Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops burst bright with the citrusy pith flavors reminiscent of tropical passion fruit and freshly peeled grapefruit. Keep your head in the clouds!

Dogfishhead Punkin Ale

Dogfishhead Punkin Ale

$6.00

a full bodied ale with smooth hints of sugar, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and pumpkin.

Stone IPA

Stone IPA

$6.00

One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character.

Yards PPA

Yards PPA

$6.00

Dry-hopped with an abundance of distinctive Simcoe hops, this straw-colored pale ale is more drinkable than bitter, more aromatic than aggressive

2SP Pony Boi Light Lager

2SP Pony Boi Light Lager

$6.00

Pony Boi Golden Light Lager Clean and crisp, less calories, more flavor! A crushable & locally made light option.

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$6.00

Bursting with tropical aromas and juicy fruit flavors from Mosaic and Amarillo hops, this golden IPA is perfectly bitter with a refreshing, sublime finish.

Neshaminy Warehouse Lager

Neshaminy Warehouse Lager

$5.00

Refreshing Mexican style lager, brewed nearby. Grab a lime, and get ready to sip the day away!

Miller High Life

Miller High Life

$4.00

The champagne of beers

Victory Festbier

Victory Festbier

$6.00Out of stock

Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, Victory Festbier gains its impressive body from all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.

Draft Pitchers

Dogfishhead Pitcher

$24.00

Wine

light refreshing rosé 12oz Cans of California grapes + mellow bubbles
90 Plus Old Vine Malbec

90 Plus Old Vine Malbec

$9.00

Deep ruby-purple in color, this wine boasts exquisite aromas of blackberries, blueberries, plum and spice

Lyra Chilean Red

Lyra Chilean Red

$9.00

a smooth and easy drinking red wine with enticing ruby color, and notes of ripe red berries and dark stone fruits.

90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc

90 Plus Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Aromatic and bright with a crisp, clean finish, this wine features flavors of lemon and kiwi

Vodka

House Vodka

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA well rebellion vodka

Titos

Titos

$8.00

the original Texas-distilled vodka

Stateside

Stateside

$8.50Out of stock

Philadelphia micro-distilled, small batch vodka, made with brotherly love

Square One Organic Vodka

Square One Organic Vodka

$9.00

limited-production single grain vodka using certified organic American rye.. with a classic four-column distillation and filtration method to create an incredibly silky, high-quality vodka with a natural richness on the palate.

Pinnacle Peach

Pinnacle Peach

$7.00

Pinnacle Peach Vodka brings a dash of fruity flavor with a mellow vodka finish for a truly refreshing experience

Stoli Blueberi

Stoli Blueberi

$7.00

Plump ripe berries lead the nose, with blueberry, black currant and lemon fruits, and to the back, a medicinal hint of juniper.

Gin

House Gin

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA well rebellion gin

Bluecoat

Bluecoat

$8.00

the original American dry gin

Hendrick's

Hendrick's

$9.00

small batch botanical gin, infused with rose and cucumber

Rum

aged rum combined with a unique mix of nine spices creating a rich amber colored rum that delivers layer after complex layer of taste

House Rum

$6.00

new, locally distilled PA well rebellion gin

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$7.00

Smooth and medium bodied, this spiced rum is a secret blend of Caribbean rums.

Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum

$8.00

Appleton Estate is authentic Jamaican rum that seduces the senses and inspires the soul

Tequila

Agavales Blanco

Agavales Blanco

$8.00

Made from 100% Blue Agave. “Agavales” in Spanish means "The land where the agave plant is grown",

Hornitos Plata

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

A smooth tasting tequila made from 100% blue agave, look no further than our Plata. This tequila has a clean, lively flavor with floral and herbal notes. Enjoyable from start to finish

Hornitos Reposado

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado tequila is a full-bodied spirit rested in oak casks, featuring rich herbal and apple notes with a distinct smoky finish

Granja Nomada Mezcal

Granja Nomada Mezcal

$9.00

smoke notes from the roast, followed by a palate with notes from fresh herbs, red apples and ripe fruit.

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00Out of stock

George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman bring you Casamigos, a small batch, ultra premium tequila made from the finest, hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves, grown in the rich red clay and cool climate of the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico

Patron Silver

Patron Silver

$13.00Out of stock

handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave and carefully distilled in small batches at Hacienda Patrón distillery in Jalisco

Whiskey & Bourbon

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

blended Irish whiskey, sláinte!

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Tennessee whiskey, charcoal mellowed, drop by drop

Jim Beam Black

Jim Beam Black

$7.00

Extra-aged to taste and bottled only when it’s just right. The result is a full-bodied bourbon with an extra level of refinement that’s meant to be sipped and savored.

Tullamore Dew

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

triple distilled blended Irish Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.

Bulliet Rye

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Russet in color, with rich oaky aromas. The taste is exceptionally smooth, with hints of vanilla, honey, and spice.

Rittenhouse Rye

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Bottled-in-Bond, today's Rittenhouse carries the distinct, spicy flavor that is long associated with the brand.

Templeton Rye

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Templeton rye is aged 6 years in charred new american oak. Bold oak flavor with burnt sugar sweetness, mellow and smooth with a vibrant mouth, long and lingering spice.

Knob Creek Rye

Knob Creek Rye

$8.50

small batch Kentucky rye whiskey, aged in deep charred barrels

Knob Creek

Knob Creek

$8.50

Kentucky- Undeniably big, full flavor that strikes your senses with a maple sugar aroma, distinctive sweetness and a rich, woody, caramel flavor. Bottled at 100 proof, it's aged in the deepest charred American Oak barrels.

Angel's Envy

Angel's Envy

$13.00

exceptional Kentucky straight bourbon finished in port wine barrels

Crown Royal Whiskey

Crown Royal Whiskey

$8.00

smooth, blended Canadian whiskey

Wild Turkey Longbranch

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$9.00

made with eight year old Wild Turkey bourbon, using charcoal made of both Kentucky white oak and Texas mesquite to filter the liquid with sweet citrus and spicy notes.

Maker's Mark Bourbon

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$9.00

smooth & approachable kentucky bourbon whiskey

Scotch

Balvenie

Balvenie

$13.00

One of the classic after-dinner malts, Balvenie's extra complexity and richness are a result of a second maturation in fresh sherry casks.

Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal

$8.00

smooth, rich and balanced

Dewars

Dewars

$8.00

a blend of single malt and single grain whiskey, double aged in oak and sherry barrels

Glenlivet 12 Year

Glenlivet 12 Year

$10.00

one of the most famous malts in the world

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

the original Walker family blend, aged 12 years

Laphroaig

Laphroaig

$10.00

smokey Islay scotch with a unique rich flavor

Liqueurs

DiSarrono Amaretto

DiSarrono Amaretto

$8.50

a sweet Italian liqueur made from almonds and apricots that originated in Saronno

Fernet-Branca

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

The Fernet-Branca recipe is a special journey through the 27 herbs, roots and spices that make up its secret and unique special formula.

Grand Marnier

Grand Marnier

$9.00

French orange liqueur blended with cognacs and tropical citrus

Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort

$7.00

whiskey based liqueur with iconic fruit and spice accents

NA Beverages

Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Citrus

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Refuel

$4.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Northern Liberties retro-chic bowling alley. Strinkingly Different!

Location

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

