American
Breakfast & Brunch

Bourbon & Branch

1,040 Reviews

$$

705 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pan
Seitan Wings
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Starters

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Vegan Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Vegan Chili

$7.00+

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$12.00

Vegan Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Seitan Wings

$15.00

Shells & Cheese

$10.00

Vegan Shells & Cheese

$12.00

Nachos

$14.00

Vegan Nachos

$15.00

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.00

Vegan Taco Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Vegan Caesar Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$21.00

Harvest Salad

$15.00

baby spinach, sweet potato, shaved brussel sprouts, candied onions, raisins, walnuts, goat cheese, honey mustard

Vegan Harvest Salad

$15.00

Handhelds

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Vegan Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Double Smash Burger

$15.00

Vegan Double Smash Burger

$16.00

Bourbon Burger

$18.00

Vegan Bourbon Burger

$19.00

Bourbon Burrito

$17.00

Vegan Bourbon Burrito

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Vegan Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon Cheesesteak

$20.00

Cheesesteak

$18.00

Vegan Cheesesteak

$18.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$17.00

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$18.00

Tex-Mex Tacos

$13.00

Vegan Tex-Mex Tacos

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken & Waffle

$16.00

Vegan Chicken & Waffle

$18.00

Tender Braised Beef

$21.00

red wine braised beef, whipped potatoes, red wine demi, candied carrots

Blackened Hot Honey Glazed Salmon

$25.00

blackened salmon filet, hot honey, sweet potato mash, sauteed garlicky spinach

THAI RED CURRY RICE

$18.00

jasmine rice in a sweet and spicy coconut red curry sauce, with sweet potatoes, candied carrots, roasted red pepper, ginger and cilantro

SEITAN CHURRASCO

$21.00

marinated and seared seitan tips, sweet potato mash, garlicky spinach and chimichurri

Pan Pizzas

Tomato Pan

$12.00

Cheese Pan

$15.00

Vegan Cheese Pan

$17.00

White Pan

$16.00

Vegan White Pan

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Pan

$20.00

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Pan

$21.00

Pesto Pan

$20.00

Vegan Pesto Pan

$21.00

Cheeseburger Pan

$20.00

Vegan Cheeseburger Pan

$21.00

Spicy Boy

$20.00

mozzarella, sauce, double pepperoni, long hots, hot honey

Vegan Spicy Boy

$21.00

mozzarella, sauce, double vegan pepperoni, long hots, hot honey

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Vegan Cheese Fries

$6.50

Onion Rings

$8.00

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Vegan Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Sauces

Side Ketchup

Side Honey Mustard (vegan)

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Side Vegan Mayo

$0.75

Side Chipotle Aioli (vegan)

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Vegan Ranch

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Vegan Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Vegan Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Late Night

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Specials

Bacon Grilled Cheese and Lentil Soup

$13.00

Vegan Bacon Grilled Cheese and Lentil Soup

$13.00

BBQ Pork Belly Pizza

$20.00

Bowl Lentil Soup

$8.00

Cup Lentil Soup

$5.00

Spicy Beyond Double Smash

$16.00

Taco Fries

$10.00

Vegan Taco Fries

$10.00

Gameday Food

Taco Fries

$9.00

Vegan Taco Fries

$9.00

World Series Party Trays

Ultimate Snack Box

$55.00

Half Tray Wings

$45.00

Full Tray Wings

$85.00

Half Tray Nuggets

$55.00

Full Tray Nuggets

$100.00

Half Tray Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$60.00

Half Tray Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$60.00

Half Tray Nachos Grande

$45.00

Full Tray Nachos Grande

$85.00

Half Tray Chicken Caeser Wraps

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken Caeser Wraps

$110.00

Half Tray Twice Baked Mac n Cheese

$40.00

Full Tray Twice Baked Mac n Cheese

$75.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Bourbon & Branch image

