Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Craft Hall

review star

No reviews yet

901 North Delaware Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Cheeseburger
Al Pastor Pizza
Pork Shoulder

Snacks

Brisket Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Brisket Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Caramelized Onions, Cooper Sharp, Chipotle Ketchup

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.00

choice of Buffalo or Red bbq, served with celery (GF)

Crispy Spare Ribs

Crispy Spare Ribs

$13.00

Bourbon bbq glaze, peanuts, scallions

Green Salad

Green Salad

$10.00

local greens, seasonal vegetables, pretzel crouton, herb vinaigrette (V)

Jalapeno Corn Fritters

Jalapeno Corn Fritters

$8.00

chipotle sour cream, cilantro (VG)

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.00

served with spicy mustard (V)

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.00

cheese sauce, crispy pork belly, jalapeno, sour cream

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$13.00

brisket, horseradish cream, cheddar, scallion (GF)

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Side cheese sauce

$2.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pizza

Al Pastor Pizza

Al Pastor Pizza

$14.00

Marinated Pork, Morita Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

jersey tomato, mozzarella, basil (VG)

Smokehouse

Smokehouse

$15.00

bbq tomato sauce, brisket, pulled pork, lancaster cheddar, crispy onions

Sandwiches

Brisket

Brisket

$17.00

jalapeno aioli, pepperjack cheese, onion rings, pub roll NO FRIES

Craft Hall Burger

Craft Hall Burger

$14.00

Homemade Jalapeño Relish, Spicy Bacon Fat Aioli, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Seeded Brioche Bun NO FRIES

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$15.00

bacon, fontina, avocado mayo, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, seeded milk bun. Served a pickle spear. NO FRIES

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

sourdough, colby, cheddar (VG). Served with a pickle spear. NO FRIES

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

coleslaw, b&b pickles, bbq, seeded milk bun. Served with a pickle spear. NO FRIES

BBQ Platters

Brisket

Brisket

$24.00

black pepper rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each

Chicken Leg Quarter

Chicken Leg Quarter

$14.00

jerk rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each

Jon's Almost Famouse BBQ Tower

Jon's Almost Famouse BBQ Tower

$55.00

choice of 3 meats and 3 sides

Pork Shoulder

Pork Shoulder

$15.00

mopped and pulled. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$18.00

classic dry rub. Served with sliced milk bread, coleslaw and pickles / add additional sides for $4 each

Whole Smoked Cauliflower

$13.00

sundried tomato pesto, pita, jalapeno aioli

Sides

Cornbread

Cornbread

$6.00

(VG)

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

(GF, V)

Mac'n'Cheese

Mac'n'Cheese

$6.00

(VG)

Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00

(VG)

Mexican Baked Beans

$6.00

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Apple Pie

$12.00

feeds two

Fried Apple Pies

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$10.00
Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$10.00
Kid Pulled Pork

Kid Pulled Pork

$10.00
Kids Hotdog

Kids Hotdog

$10.00

Weekly Special Food

Kale Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade Apple Pie

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, & Play at Craft Hall! Expertly crafted food, drink, and fun.

Location

901 North Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

Gallery
Craft Hall image
Craft Hall image
Craft Hall image

