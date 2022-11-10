Urban Village Brewing
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.
1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia, PA 19123
