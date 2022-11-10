Urban Village Brewing

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Caesar
Smoked Wings
Nashville Chicken

Share Plates

$ SD Bread

$3.00

Asian Spare Ribs

$14.00

slow roasted spare ribs, sweet garlic chili sauce, toasted sesame seeds

Brussels Sprout

$10.00

pan roasted with pancetta, chili oil & garlic topped with ricotta salata

Chubbies

$8.00

deep fried dough tossed with everything spice & served with house mustard

Croquettes

$10.00

Fried rice balls with sweet corn, chipotle and parmesan, over manchego cheese sauce and basil puree, finished with cured chorizo

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

creamy manchego & cheddar cheese sauce topped with toasted brioche crumb

Mussels

$16.00

Perogies

$10.00

house-made, stuffed with potato and pepperjack cheese served with house kraut, carmelized fennel & onions, and sour cream

Smoked Wings

$14.00

served with house bleu cheese dressing

Spicy Cauliflower

$12.00

house fermented chili sauce, miso, fresh basil & scallion

Sweet Potato Hummus

$12.00

crispy sourdough pita, goat cheese & olives

Whipped Ricotta

$12.00

truffle-honey, toasted pistachio, sliced apple sourdough bread

Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Beer Fries

$10.00

served with manchego beer cheese

Truffle Fries

$10.00

parmesan, truffle oil, rosemary & garlic mayo

Village Fries

$14.00

braised brisket, chili relish & manchego beer cheese sauce

Pizza

Becca

$20.00

braised brisket, sundried tomato, roasted garlic, basil with mozzarella, cream & pecorino

Belle

$18.00

white pie with brussels sprouts, pancetta, sunny egg & truffle oil

Betty White

$18.00

white pie topped with burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil puree & roasted garlic

Bianca

$15.00

white pie with mozzarella, parm, manchego, ricotta salata & chili flakes

Brooklyn

$20.00

pastrami spiced brisket, spicy tomato sauce & mozzarella

Cecilia

$15.00

tomato pie with chorizo spiced seitan, pickled jalapenos, & green onions

Celeste

$17.00

spicy cauliflower, sliced garlic, basil & tomato sauce

Oriana

$17.00

caramelized onions, roasted fennel, pickled onions, basil pesto, ricotta salata, mozzarella, cream & pecorino

Pamela

$20.00

prosciutto, arugula, tomato sauce, pecorino & mozzarella

Penelope

$20.00

house-made pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh ricotta & basil pesto

Regina

$16.00

straight up cheese pie with manchego, parmesan, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Rita

$13.00

red pie with house mozzarella and fresh basil

Rosa

$13.00

tomato pie with shaved garlic and olive oil

Sofia

$18.00

spicy fennel sausage, broccoli rabe pesto, tomato sauce, mozzarella & finished with sharp provolone

Sosie

$17.00

white pie with house italian pork sausage, oregeno & peperoncini

Tara

$18.00

truffle cream, kennett mushrooms, watermelon radishes, pickled banana peppers, mozzarella, & pecorino

Salads

Beet

$15.00

sweet potato hummus, spinach, arugula, goat cheese, pickled veggies, crispy chick peas, herb viniagrette

Burrata

$15.00

market greens, spiced walnuts, pickled cranberries, apple cider balsamic viniagrette

Caesar

$13.00

romaine hearts, pork lardons, pecorino & croutons

Small Caesar

$7.00

romaine hearts, pork lardons, pecorino & croutons

Small Salad

$6.00

farm greens, apple, balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Fairmount

$16.00

free range chicken breast, thick cut bacon, avocado, basil pesto, brie & arugula dressed with balsamic vinaigrette on a sesame seed brioche bun

Fried Chicken

$16.00

topped with baby arugula, pickled onions, pepper jack cheese, pickles & spicy ranch on a brioche bun

Jerk Mahi

$16.00

pan seared with house jerk seasoning, fruit chutney, chili sauce, pickled jalapenos, brioche bun

Nashville Chicken

$15.00

country fried chicken breast, nashville hot dip, ranch and pickles

Vegan Burger

$14.00

house-made made chickpea & arborio rice burger topped with tomato, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette, pickles, house vegan mayo & romaine lettuce, on a merzerbacher’s sweet potato bun

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

served with blackberry sauce

Fried Dough

$7.00

covered in cinnamon and sugar served ancho chili chocolate ganache & whipped cream

Oreo Cheese Cake

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.

Location

1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Directions

