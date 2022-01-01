Go
Bardot Cafe

447 poplar street

SANDWICHES

447 Poplar St • $$

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheeseteak Eggrolls$11.00
Cheesesteak egg rolls served with spicy ketchup.
Side of fries$6.00
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Five breaded tenders with fries and a side of honey bbq.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
D’s Wings$14.00
Eight wings with a side of blue cheese or ranch.
Beyond Cheesesteak$15.00
Impossible meat with housemade wiz and fried onions on a seeded Sarcone's roll. Served with fries.
Pierogies$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
Chicken Cheesesteak$14.00
Chopped chicken breast with house made wiz and fried onions on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and garlic garlic aioli. Served with a side of fries.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

447 Poplar St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
