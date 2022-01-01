Tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tacos
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened Mahi, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Pickled Red Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo. Served with House Greens
|TACOS - Chicken Tinga
|$15.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Steak Taco
|$12.00
Twin corn tortillas, grilled flat iron steak, queso fresco, caramelized onion, aji aioli and a cilantro-green onion-jalapeno garnish severd with french fries. (g)
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Asada Tacos
|$12.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$11.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
|Pollo Tinga Tacos
|$11.00
Chipotle braised chicken, shaved lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and queso fresco. Three per order.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
(2) crispy fried haddock fillet with jalapeño, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro and carrots slaw with chipotle pepper aioli
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
|Korean Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
fried chicken, kimchi & house slaw
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
|Carnitas Tacos
|$14.00
crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$15.00
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free on corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos
|$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
|Mushroom Tacos
|$14.00
Pineapple- arbol chili glaze, snow peas, lime aioli, micro pea shoots
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Carnitas Taco (Pork)
|$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Pollo Tinga Tacos
|$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
|Korean Tacos
|$13.00
Korean-style short ribs, guajillo chile paste, kimchi, radish, and chipotle mayo. Three per order.
|Bistec Tacos
|$11.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
|Birria Tacos
|$14.00
Consome included of course!
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three corn
tortillas
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia
|3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
|3 Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$9.00
3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Suya Suya
400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tacos (3)
|$12.50
Thinly sliced slow grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken (breast) Taco
|$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Three Tacos
|$9.00
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings on three tacos.
|Street Taco
Grab one of our tried and true street style tacos! Protein, Cilantro + Onions + Queso Fresco only.
|Single Taco
|$3.25
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings.
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Soy Chorizo Taco
|$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Carnitas Taco (Pork)
|$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Breakfast Taco
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
|$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
|$3.00
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|4 Carnitas Tacos
|$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
|4 Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
|4 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos
|$16.00
4 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Crispy Cod Tacos
|$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
|Soft Tacos
|$10.00
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.
Revolution Taco
2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Smoked Pork Pastor Tacos
|$7.95
Topped with Charred Pineapple Salsa, Red Pepper Crema, and Red Cabbage; Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (Gluten-free)