Tacos in Philadelphia

9e27a592-17d0-4f93-bb42-e803242638f9 image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Tacos$15.00
Blackened Mahi, Flour Tortillas, Avocado, Pickled Red Cabbage, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo. Served with House Greens
TACOS - Chicken Tinga$15.00
More about Hawthornes Cafe
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$12.00
Twin corn tortillas, grilled flat iron steak, queso fresco, caramelized onion, aji aioli and a cilantro-green onion-jalapeno garnish severd with french fries. (g)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Fish Tacos image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Asada Tacos image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asada Tacos$12.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$11.00
Chipotle braised chicken, shaved lettuce, sour cream, cilantro and queso fresco. Three per order.
More about JUNO
Fish Tacos image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.00
(2) crispy fried haddock fillet with jalapeño, tomato, red bell pepper, red onion, cilantro and carrots slaw with chipotle pepper aioli
More about National Mechanics
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

North Bowl

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Korean Chicken Tacos$9.00
fried chicken, kimchi & house slaw
More about North Bowl
Item pic

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
Carnitas Tacos$14.00
crispy braised pork topped with salsa verde, onion and cilantro on corn tortillas
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
grilled mahi mahi with chipotle aioli, pickled cabbage and avocado on flour tortillas *gluten-free on corn tortillas* *dairy-free*
More about El Poquito
Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
Mushroom Tacos$14.00
Pineapple- arbol chili glaze, snow peas, lime aioli, micro pea shoots
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Pez Taco (Fish) image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
More about Loco Pez
Pollo Tinga Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Korean Tacos$13.00
Korean-style short ribs, guajillo chile paste, kimchi, radish, and chipotle mayo. Three per order.
Bistec Tacos$11.00
Verde-marinated beef, peppers, and spicy salsa de arbol. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
43e46dfe-507b-441e-a1f3-ffe7608f8e4c image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
FLOUNDER. Chipotle mayo, Rice, Pico De Gallo, Cheese, Avocado.
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Birria Tacos$14.00
Consome included of course!
More about Taqueria Morales
Carnitas Tacos image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$14.95
Grilled shrimp in a gaujillo chili
marinade, served with roasted corn
salsa, chipotle remoulade, queso
fresco & avocado on three corn
tortillas
Baja Fish Tacos$14.95
Tilapia grilled or fried with plantain crust, served on two flour tortillas
with avocado, cabbage slaw dressed in lemon vinaigrette, served with sides of avocado crema and chiptole aioli
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos image

 

Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk

60 N 23rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Grilled Wild Shrimp Tacos$10.00
3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, guajillo glazed, then cooked on the wood grill. Served over chipotle mayo, with pickled red cabbage, serranos, and cilantro.
3 Grilled Chicken Tacos$9.00
3 chicken tacos, guajillo marniated, then wood grilled, served with salsa fresca, and queso fresco on our fresh masa tortillas.
3 Carnitas Tacos$9.00
3 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
More about Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
Chicken Tacos (3) image

 

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos (3)$12.50
Thinly sliced slow grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
More about Suya Suya
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken (breast) Taco$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel
Three Tacos image

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Tacos$9.00
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings on three tacos.
Street Taco
Grab one of our tried and true street style tacos! Protein, Cilantro + Onions + Queso Fresco only.
Single Taco$3.25
Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings.
More about Unity Taqueria
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Soy Chorizo Taco$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)$3.00
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)$3.75
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)$3.00
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
More about Loco Pez
4 Carnitas Tacos image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
4 Carnitas Tacos$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
4 Grilled Chicken Tacos$16.00
4 pasilla marinated chicken tacos (not spicy), then wood grilled, served with a poblano, tomatillo salsa, cotija, and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas.
4 Coconut Cauliflower Tacos$16.00
4 Cauliflower tacos roasted and tossed in a coconut glaze. Served with peanut salsa macha and cilantro on our fresh masa tortillas. Vegan. Gluten Free. Contains nuts.
More about Mission Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
More about Tio Flores
Cauliflower Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Soft Tacos$10.00
Your choice of tacos topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, smoked jalapeno salsa served on two soft corn tortilla tacos.
More about Cafe Ynez
Item pic

 

Revolution Taco

2015 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Pork Pastor Tacos$7.95
Topped with Charred Pineapple Salsa, Red Pepper Crema, and Red Cabbage; Served on Soft Corn Tortillas (Gluten-free)
More about Revolution Taco

