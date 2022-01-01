Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve meatloaf

Fontina Stuffed Meatloaf image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fontina Stuffed Meatloaf$23.00
B, V +P fontina & chard stuffed meatloaf with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf and Side$12.49
More about Deli at Dwell
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$21.00
beef - veal - pork, smoked bacon, baby carrots, mashed potato,
herb gravy, crispy shallots
More about Silk City
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatloaf Entree$15.75
Bacon wrapped with house made chipotle bbq sauce served with twice baked potatoes and vegetable du jour
Meatloaf Sandwich$11.95
Southwestern style meatloaf wrapped in bacon with house made chipotle bbq sauce on a multigrain roll served with french fries.
More about Race Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatloaf$24.00
beef & pork blend, sweet potato mash, asparagus
More about Chick's

