Meatloaf in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Bud & Marilyn's
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Fontina Stuffed Meatloaf
|$23.00
B, V +P fontina & chard stuffed meatloaf with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, peas & carrots
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Bourbon Glazed Meatloaf and Side
|$12.49
More about Silk City
Silk City
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$21.00
beef - veal - pork, smoked bacon, baby carrots, mashed potato,
herb gravy, crispy shallots
More about Race Street Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Meatloaf Entree
|$15.75
Bacon wrapped with house made chipotle bbq sauce served with twice baked potatoes and vegetable du jour
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$11.95
Southwestern style meatloaf wrapped in bacon with house made chipotle bbq sauce on a multigrain roll served with french fries.