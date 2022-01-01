Cobb salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cobb salad
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Crisp domain lettuce, blue cheese crumble, diced tomatoes, crisp pork bacon, sliced avocado, chopped boiled egg, and served with side house mad balsamic dressing
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99
roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll.
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Mexican Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Romaine, Black Beans, Blu Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Grilled Chicken
2301 Catering
2301 Market St, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$22.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Organic Cherry Tomatoes
Old Nelson II Food Co
35 S 13th St., Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg & bacon
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$8.99
Baby Spinach mixed with Romaine, Tomatoes , Carrots, Cucumber, Hard boiled egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
Cafe Square One
50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese With Your Choice Favorite Dressing