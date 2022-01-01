Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve cobb salad

Cobb Salad image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.00
Crisp domain lettuce, blue cheese crumble, diced tomatoes, crisp pork bacon, sliced avocado, chopped boiled egg, and served with side house mad balsamic dressing
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.99
roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Cobb Salad$13.95
Romaine, Black Beans, Blu Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Grilled Chicken
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Banner pic

 

2301 Catering

2301 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$22.95
*includes salad, granola bar, nuts, candy, roll with butter, drinks.*
More about 2301 Catering
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese, Organic Cherry Tomatoes
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Old Nelson II Food Co image

 

Old Nelson II Food Co

35 S 13th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, hard boiled egg & bacon
More about Old Nelson II Food Co
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.99
roasted chicken breast, mixed greens, bleu cheese, avocado, tomatoes, & hard boiled eggs dressed with a balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a multi-grain roll.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$8.99
Baby Spinach mixed with Romaine, Tomatoes , Carrots, Cucumber, Hard boiled egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Cobb Salad$15.99
Romaine tossed with bell peppers, black beans, jalapenos, corn, pepper jack cheese, avocado and chopotle red onion, bleu cheese dressing, topped with buffal sauced chicken
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Cafe Square One image

 

Cafe Square One

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
Crisp Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese With Your Choice Favorite Dressing
More about Cafe Square One
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, Avocado , bleu cheese crumbles bacon croutons TWO SIZE 32 oz or 48 oz
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

