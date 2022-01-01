Buffalo wings in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo wings

South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Veggie Wings$12.00
VEGETARIAN. House veggie wings tossed in buffalo sauce & served with bleu cheese or ranch
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
1d745c5f-cbe1-41c1-9480-e25eaa881e16 image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

Victory Brewing Philadelphia

1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$14.00
choice: mild, medium, hot, celery & carrots
More about Victory Brewing Philadelphia
Buffalo Wings image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
BUFFALO WINGS image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
More about Pub & Kitchen
Draught Horse Pub & Grill image

 

Draught Horse Pub & Grill

1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Buffalo Wings (10 Ct.)$10.49
More about Draught Horse Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Buffalo Wings / Búfalo Wings w/buffalo sauce$11.99
chicken wings served with celery and choice of ranch or barbecue sauce / asinhas de frango servido com salsão e opções de molho ranch ou barbe
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Corfu Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Corfu Pizza

6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6 Buffalo WIngs$7.50
More about Corfu Pizza
Buffalo Wings image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
More about Good Dog Bar
52df66e8-ad78-484b-b52d-518534c2f2cc image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Wings$14.00
1 lb of chicken wings tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and pickled vegetables.
More about Tin Can Bar
Honey Buffalo Wings image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Buffalo Wings$10.50
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood

