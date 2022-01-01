Buffalo wings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve buffalo wings
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Veggie Wings
|$12.00
VEGETARIAN. House veggie wings tossed in buffalo sauce & served with bleu cheese or ranch
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
Victory Brewing Philadelphia
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
choice: mild, medium, hot, celery & carrots
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
classic buffalo sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
blue cheese, celery
Draught Horse Pub & Grill
1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave, Philadelphia
|Boneless Buffalo Wings (10 Ct.)
|$10.49
The Brazilian BBQ
2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia
|Blackened Buffalo Wings / Búfalo Wings w/buffalo sauce
|$11.99
chicken wings served with celery and choice of ranch or barbecue sauce / asinhas de frango servido com salsão e opções de molho ranch ou barbe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Corfu Pizza
6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia
|6 Buffalo WIngs
|$7.50
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
1 lb of chicken wings tossed in classic Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch and pickled vegetables.