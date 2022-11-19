A map showing the location of Huda PHL 32 S. 18th StView gallery

Huda PHL 32 S. 18th St

32 S. 18th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES
SPICY CHICKEN
KOREAN CHICKEN

MILK BUN SANDWICHES

SPICY CHICKEN

SPICY CHICKEN

$13.80

lettuce, tomato, pickled chilis, southwest sauce

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE

$16.95

braised short ribs, pepper jack brie, apple mustard

BRISKET

BRISKET

$14.75

dijonaise, zesty pickles, onions

BUFFALO CHICKEN

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.95

Buttermilk ranch, romaine lettuce, pickles

SMASH BURGER

SMASH BURGER

$14.40

6 oz beef patty, "animal style", pickled green tomatoes, huda sauce

KOREAN CHICKEN

KOREAN CHICKEN

$13.95

gochujang glaze, kimchi coleslaw, sesame seeds, scallion, pickled daikon radish

MAITAKE MUSHROOM

MAITAKE MUSHROOM

$15.25

chipotle, avocado, fresh mozz, sour cream

SWORDFISH

SWORDFISH

$16.75

napa slaw, kimchi tartare sauce

BUFFALO MUSHROOM

BUFFALO MUSHROOM

$14.25

MAITAKE MUSHROOM, BUTTERMILK RANCH, PICKLES, LETTUCE

LAMB GYRO

LAMB GYRO

$14.95

grilled lamb, lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, white sauce

BLT

BLT

$13.50Out of stock

thick cut bacon, local tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, herb mayo

CHEESE BURGER

CHEESE BURGER

$10.95

6 oz smash beef patty, American cheese

Kid’s Chicken Sandwich

Kid’s Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Crispy chicken sandwich

SALADS

GRILLED ROMAINE

GRILLED ROMAINE

$10.50

cherry tomatoes, broccoli, milk bun croutons, parmesan dressing

MEDITERANIAN CHICKEN SALAD

MEDITERANIAN CHICKEN SALAD

$13.95

grilled chicken, baby arugula , red peppers, olives, toasted almonds, feta cheese, apple vinaigrette

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.95

scallions, fry salt, choice of one our house made signature sauces

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$20.95

grilled lamb chops, sweet chili glaze, shishito peppers

CINNAMON BUN

CINNAMON BUN

$4.75

mascarpone icing

PICKLES

PICKLES

$5.00

seasonal veggies pickled in house

SOUR CREAM AND ONION POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

SEA SALT POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

JALEPENO POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

BBQ POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

SALT AND VINEGAR POTATO CHIPS

$2.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.25

BEVERAGES

SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.00
STILL WATER

STILL WATER

$2.50
DIET CREAM

DIET CREAM

$3.00Out of stock
DIET BLACK CHERRY

DIET BLACK CHERRY

$3.00
CANE COLA

CANE COLA

$3.00
CREAMY RED BIRCH BEER

CREAMY RED BIRCH BEER

$3.00
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$3.00
Lemon Raspberry Momenti

Lemon Raspberry Momenti

$3.25
Clementine Peach Momenti

Clementine Peach Momenti

$3.25

Pomegranate Black Currant

Out of stock

blood orange momenti

$3.25Out of stock

BIRCH BEER

$3.00Out of stock
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$3.00
Diet Root Beer

Diet Root Beer

$3.00
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$3.00

Orange Momenti

$3.25Out of stock

Lemon Momenti

$3.25Out of stock

SPECIALS

Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings

$11.75Out of stock

Honey Buffalo wings, buttermilk ranch

Chicken liver and foie gras mousse #team Burke

Chicken liver and foie gras mousse #team Burke

$16.00Out of stock

Inspired by chef Jim Burke. Chicken liver foie gras mousse, toasted milk bun, salt and honey roasted apricots

Small Format Mediterranean Chicken

$55.00

Small Format Grilled Romaine

$55.00

Cinnamonbun Tray

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32 S. 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

