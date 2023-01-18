pizzashop.com 2700 S 7th St

Main picView gallery

2700 S 7th St

review star

No reviews yet

2700 S 7th St

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Slices

1 Topping Slice

$2.25

Garlic Knots (5)

$1.00

Mini Calzone

$5.00

Plain Slice

$1.75

Rolls

$1.00

Sicilian Slice

$2.25

Specialty Slice

$3.00

Student $4.00

$4.00

Student $5.00

$5.00

Can Soda

$1.00

Juaeritos

$2.00

Small Bottle

$2.50

Pizza

Cheese Pizza - 16"

$14.00

Square Sicilian Pizza

$16.00

White Pizza

$16.00

White Clam Pizza

$20.00

PizzaShop Special

$20.00

Super Veggie

$20.00

Carnivore Pizza

$20.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$22.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Burgers & Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.00

Fan Favorites

Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Fries w/ Brown Gravy & Cheese

$6.00

Pizza Fries

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks (12pc)

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks (20pc)

$16.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6pc)

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers (12pc)

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers (20pc)

$16.00

Buffalo Wings (6pc)

$7.00

Buffalo Wings (12pc)

$13.00

Buffalo Wings (20pc)

$20.00

Buffalo Tenders

$8.00+

Buffalo Tenders

$8.00

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Calamari

$10.00

Buffalo Calamari

$12.00

Fried Shrimp sm

$7.00

Fried Shrimp Lg

$12.00

Cold Antipasto sm

$7.00

Cold Antipasto Lg

$16.00

Side Meatball/Sausage

$4.50

Calzone, Stromboli,

Calzone w/ 1 filling

$8.00

Stromboli w/ 1 filling

$8.00

MexaMaui Boli

$12.00

Cheesesteak Calzone

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

Belly Buster Boli

$16.00

Hot Hoagies

Eggplant Parm

$9.00

Meatball Parm

$9.00

Sausage Parm

$9.00

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$9.00

Shrimp Parm

$13.00

Chicken Parm

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.00

BLT Hoagie

$9.00

Veal Parm

$13.00

Peppers, Egg, & Cheese

$9.00

Pepperoni & Egg

$9.00

Bacon & Egg

$9.00

Steak & Egg

$13.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Club Sub

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Hot Roast Beef

$13.00

Cold Hoagies

Italian

$9.00

Tuna

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.00

Roast Beef, Turkey & Cheese

$9.00

Veggie Hoagies

Veggie Hoagie

$9.00

Dinners

Fried Shrimp w/ Fries & Salad

$14.00

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries & Salad

$10.00

Plain Wings w/ Fries & Salad

$10.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$15.00

Eggplant Parm Dinner

$15.00

Sausage Parm Dinner

$15.00

Eggplant Rollatini Dinner

$15.00

Sausage, Pepper

$15.00

Shrimp Parm Dinner

$20.00

Pastas

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Baked Ziti w/ Eggplant or Meat

$15.00

Stuffed Shells

$10.00

Ravioli w/ Meat

$10.00

Ravioli w/ Cheese

$10.00

Ravioli w/ Spinach

$10.00

Cheese Lasagna

$12.00

Lasagna w/ Meat

$15.00

Lasagna w/ Spinach

$15.00

Pasta A La Carte

Spaghetti

$12.00

Ziti

$12.00

Baby Shells

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Cold Antipasto sm

$9.00

Cold Antipasto Lg

$16.00

Chef's Salad

$9.00

Beverages

20 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

20 oz Homemade Iced Tea

$3.00

Pepsi Products - 20 oz

$2.00

Pepsi Products - 2 litre

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Old school pizzeria and Italian kitchen.

2700 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

