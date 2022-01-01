Avenue Steaks & Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Delicious cheesesteaks, carefully crafted pizza, homemade roast pork, and much more. We’re not just making food and serving it, we take pride in our quality and consistency.
Location
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Termini Brothers Bakery - Comcast Center
No Reviews
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant