Restaurant header imageView gallery

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2655 S Juniper St

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesesteak
Classic Plain Pizza
French Fries

Appetizers

French Fries

French Fries

$4.75

11oz of French Fries Lightly Salted.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.25

11oz of French Fries Covered In Cheese Whiz

American Cheese Fries

American Cheese Fries

$5.75
Mozzarella Sticks (5) (Marinara)

Mozzarella Sticks (5) (Marinara)

$5.75

5 Mozzarella sticks sprinkled with Pecorino Romano & served with marinara.

Florida Style Inside Out

Florida Style Inside Out

$5.75

The Original Florida Style Inside Out. Fried dough stuffed with sauce & cheese.

Spicy Mozzarella Bites (Ranch)

Spicy Mozzarella Bites (Ranch)

$7.00

Spicy breaded mozzarella cheese bites served with ranch.

Onion Petals (Chipotle)

Onion Petals (Chipotle)

$6.75

Battered onion petals served with our house-made chipotle aioli.

Hash Browns (2)

Hash Browns (2)

$4.25

Hash browns fried golden brown. Two to an order.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

Breaded boneless white meat chicken. You can have them tossed in our house-made Buffalo or Hot Honey BBQ sauce.

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

Delicious chicken wings fried crispy and tossed in our house-made Buffalo or Hot Honey BBQ Sauce. A mix of drums and flats.

Chicken Nuggets (8)

Chicken Nuggets (8)

$5.25

Served with your choice of sauce on the side.

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

Jalapeno Poppers (5)

$6.00

Cream-cheese filled jalapeno poppers.

Spicy Nuggets (8) (Ranch)

Spicy Nuggets (8) (Ranch)

$5.75

Our nuggets with added spice & served with ranch.

Pretzel Bites (8)

Pretzel Bites (8)

$5.75

Bavarian Pretzel Bites Oven-Baked & Served With Whiz.

Fried Ravioli (6) (Marinara)

Fried Ravioli (6) (Marinara)

$5.50

Ricotta-filled ravioli served with marinara sauce.

Pizza Bagel

Pizza Bagel

$4.00

Open-Face Bagel Topped With Mozzarella, Pizza Sauce & Oregano

Funnel Cake Bombs (8)

Funnel Cake Bombs (8)

$5.75

House-made fried dough balls topped with fig jam & powdered sugar. A must try!

French Toast Sticks (4) (Syrup)

$5.50

Side Sauces

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.51

Side Of Ketchup

$0.25

Side Of Ranch

$0.51

Side Of BBQ

$0.51

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.51

Side Of Marinara

$0.51

Side Of Cheese Whiz

$0.51

Side Of Mayo

$0.25

Side Of Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Side Of Chipotle Aioli

$0.51

Side Of Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of Truffle Honey

$5.50

Side Of Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

Long Hots

$1.00

Side Of Syrup

$0.50

Side Of Hot Sauce

$0.50
Parmesan Cheese Packet

Parmesan Cheese Packet

$0.25
Red Pepper Flake Packet

Red Pepper Flake Packet

$0.25

Steaks

Plain Steak

$12.50

Fresh Ribeye

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.90

Fresh Ribeye & Choice of Cheese

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$13.50

Fresh Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, & Choice of Cheese

Pizza Cheesesteak

$13.50

Pizza Sauce, Provolone, Pecorino & Oregano

Cheesesteak Milano

$13.50

Grilled Tomato, Oregano & Provolone

Cheesesteak Pizzaz

$13.50

New Yorker American, Banana Peppers, Fried Tomato, Oregano

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$14.00

Fresh Ribeye, Grilled Pepperoni, & Choice of Cheese

Bell Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.50

Fresh Ribeye, Sautéed Bell Peppers, & Choice of Cheese

Gameday Cheesesteak

$14.50

Sautéed Bell Peppers & Mushrooms With Provolone Cheese

Cherry Pepper Cheesesteak

$13.50

Fresh-Sliced Ribeye, Cherry Peppers Cooked In & Choice of Cheese

Cheesesteak Hoagie (Lettuce & Tomato)

$13.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano & Choice of Cheese

Big Ave Cheesesteak

$14.75

12oz. Fresh Ribeye & Cooper Sharp Cheese Served on a Seeded Roll

Chicken Steaks

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.50

Chopped Chicken Steak & Choice of Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

Buffalo Sauce & Bleu Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.50

Chicken Pizza Steak

$11.50
Power Chicken Steak

Power Chicken Steak

$12.00

Spinach & Sharp Provolone

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

Chipotle Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Steak, Homemade Chipotle Aioli, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on a Seeded Roll

Gameday Chicken

$12.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Bell Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Seeded Roll

BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.50

BBQ Sauce, Chicken Steak, American Cheese

Roast Pork

All Roast Pork Sandwiches are served on a seeded roll.

Plain Pork

$10.50

Homemade Roast Pork

Roast Pork & Cheese

$11.00

Homemade Roast Pork & Choice of Cheese

Power Pork

$12.00

Homemade Roast Pork, Sautéed Spinach & Sharp Provolone

Spicy Power Pork

$12.50

Sausage

Plain Sausage

$9.50

Maglio's Sausage

Sausage & Cheese

$10.00

Maglio's Sausage & Choice of Cheese

Italian Sausage Old School (Pepper & Onions)

$10.50

Classic Sausage, Sautéed Bell Pepper & Onion Sandwich. No Cheese. Served On A Seeded Roll

Power Sausage

$11.00

Maglio's Sausage, Sautéed Spinach & Sharp Provolone

Meatballs

The Big Parm

The Big Parm

$10.50

Homemade meatball, provolone, gravy & pecorino romano served old-fashioned grinder style (toasted roll with melted cheese).

Meatball & Cheese

Meatball & Cheese

$10.00
Plain Meatball

Plain Meatball

$9.50
M.V.P. Meatball

M.V.P. Meatball

$12.00

Meatball, Mozzarella Cheese, Gravy, Vodka Sauce, Pesto, Pecorino Romano on a toasted seeded roll.

Burgers (Limited Time!)

Made Fresh in-house and never frozen. 100% Ribeye meat.

Ribeye Burger (Build Your Own)

$7.99

Have it your way, cut in half and served on a shortened steak roll.

Pizza

Classic Plain Pizza

Classic Plain Pizza

$16.62

Mozzarella, Sauce, Fresh Basil & Pecorino Romano

Upside Down Pizza

$17.50

Provolone Cheese, Sauce on Top, Pecorino

White Pizza

White Pizza

$17.50

Olive Oil, Provolone, Mozzarella & Ricotta

Pizzaz Pizza

Pizzaz Pizza

$17.75

Olive Oil, Tomato, Banana Peppers & American Cheese

Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.50

Fresh Ribeye, New Yorker American, Sauce Optional

Cheesesteak Milano Pizza

$19.50

The DM

$20.00

White Pizza with Truffle Honey

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Chicken Steak, House-made Buffalo Sauce, New Yorker American & Mozzarella

Tomato Pie

Tomato Pie

$14.50

Topped with Fresh Basil

FigPie

FigPie

$22.25

White Pizza with Fresh Figs, Imported Fig Preserves & Prosciutto

Pizza Supreme

$23.00

Classic Plain Pizza Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage & Sautéed Mushrooms

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Chicken Steak, BBQ Sauce & New Yorker American

Sausage Long Hot Pizza

$22.00

White Pizza with Long Hots, Sausage & Long Hot Oil

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.75

Prosciutto & Pineapple, Sauce Optional

Power Pie

Power Pie

$21.00

White Pizza with Sautéed Spinach & Mushrooms

Power Pork Pizza

Power Pork Pizza

$23.00

Shredded Roast Pork, Mild & Sharp Provolone, Sautéed Spinach, & Mozzarella

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$19.50

American Cheese, Chicken tossed in our homemade Chipotle Aioli & Onion Petals

The MVP

$21.50

Mozzarella Cheese Topped With Marinara Sauce, Vodka Sauce, & Pesto. A Must Try!

The Hot PestoRoni

$19.50

Mozzarella, Pesto, Pepperoni & Mikes Hot Honey

Veggie Pizza

$19.50

The CBR

$21.00

Meatlovers Pizza

$25.50

Homemade Meatballs, Pepperoni, Sausage

The Gritty (Vodka Pie)

$18.50

Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella

Hot Honey BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

SquarePie

$19.50

1/2 Plain 1/2 White

$16.62

Pizza By The Slice

Plain Slice

$3.00

White Slice

$3.25

DM Slice

$4.00

Buff Chick Slice

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Scrapple Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Pepper Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Hash Brown Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich (Large Only)

$11.75

The Big O (Large Only)

$10.75

Pork Roll, Hash Brown, Egg & Cooper Sharp on a Seeded Roll

Bagel With Butter

$3.50

Bagel With Jelly

$3.50

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$4.50

Breakfast Pizza

Egg & Cheese Pizza

Egg & Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Scrambled Egg & American

Bacon Egg & Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Sausage Egg & Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Pizza

$17.00
Scrapple Egg & Cheese Pizza

Scrapple Egg & Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepper Egg & Cheese Pizza

$16.50

Sauteed Bell Peppers, Egg & American

Hash Brown Egg & Cheese Pizza

Hash Brown Egg & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Breakfast Platters

BYO Breakfast Platter

BYO Breakfast Platter

$9.00

Build your own breakfast platter! Comes with two eggs your way, your choice of breakfast meat, either hash browns of french toast sticks.

Breakfast Appetizers

Hash Browns (2)

Hash Browns (2)

$4.25

Hash browns fried golden brown. Two to an order.

French Toast Sticks (4) (Syrup)

$5.50

Side Of Syrup

$0.50

Sides of Meat

Side Of Bacon (4 Pieces)

$2.75

Side Of Pork Roll (3 Pieces)

$2.75

Side Of Scrapple (1 Piece)

$2.75

Side Of Sausage (2 Patties)

$2.75

Side Of Turkey Bacon (4 Pieces)

$3.00

3 Pizza Slice Box

3 Slices of our pizza is equal to half of our regular size pizza. In order to keep up quality you cannot combine

3 Plain Slices

$8.75

3 Plain Slices With Topping

$8.75
3 White Slices

3 White Slices

$9.00

3 White Slices With Topping

$9.00

3 DM Slices

$12.25

3 Buffalo Chicken Slices

$11.75

3 Upside Down Slices

$8.76

Cold Sandwiches

Avenue Hoagie

$11.00

Mayo, Olive Oil, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, Prosciutto, Balsamic Glaze, Pesto, Sweet Peppers

B.L.T.

$9.50

Avenue Salad

Avenue Salad

$9.99

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Olives, Onion, & Carrots

Sandwich Sides

Side of Long Hots

$1.25

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.75

Side of Cherry Peppers

$0.75

Side of Fried Onions

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side Of Mustard

$0.50

Side of Raw Onions

$0.50

Side of Lettuce

$0.50

Side of Tomato

$0.50
Parmesan Cheese Packet

Parmesan Cheese Packet

$0.25
Red Pepper Flake Packet

Red Pepper Flake Packet

$0.25

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.30

Diet Pepsi

$2.30

Cherry Pepsi

$2.30

Root Beer

$2.30

Orange Soda

$2.30

Sierra Mist

$2.30

Ginger Ale

$2.30

Iced Tea

$2.30

Orange Juice

$2.30

Bottled Water

$1.38

2 Liter Orange

$3.68

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.68

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.68

Dessert

New York Cheesecake Slice

New York Cheesecake Slice

$4.00
Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

Creme Brulee Cheesecake Slice

$4.75
Funnel Cake Bombs (8)

Funnel Cake Bombs (8)

$5.75

House-made fried dough balls topped with fig jam & powdered sugar. A must try!

Specials

The Philly Special

$49.99Out of stock

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Delicious cheesesteaks, carefully crafted pizza, homemade roast pork, and much more. We’re not just making food and serving it, we take pride in our quality and consistency.

Website

Location

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Avenue Steaks & Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Morales
orange star4.9 • 155
1429 Jackson street Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Colanzi's Moira'mensing Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1301 W Moyamensing Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
HomeGrown Cafe
orange star4.7 • 85
1515 W Porter St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext
Termini Brothers Bakery - Comcast Center
orange starNo Reviews
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cugines Cafe - 2655 s Sheridan st
orange starNo Reviews
2655 s Sheridan st Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
South Philadelphia Tap Room
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1509 Mifflin St Philadelphia, PA 19145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston