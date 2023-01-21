Main picView gallery

Tamali 2655 S Sheridan St

2655 S Sheridan St

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Breakfast

2 Huevos Al Gusto

$8.50

Home fried potatoes and toast

Chilaquiles Verdes con Huevos

$9.99

Chilaquiles Rojos con Huevos

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros

$9.50

Huevos Motulenos

$9.99

Huevos a La Mexicana

$8.50

Huevos Benedict

$9.99Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

With potatoes, eggs, chorizo, guacamole and cheese

Sincronizadas

$7.99

Egg, Oaxaca cheese, ham, and guacamole

Tamali Omelette

$12.99

Omelette

$11.99

Side of home fried potatoes and toast

Mixed Berries Bowl

$8.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

With home fried potatoes

Torta de Huevo y Jamon

$10.00

Special Pancakes

$11.00

Pancakes

$7.00

Special French Toast

$12.00

Waffles

$7.00

French Toast

$8.00

Pancakes with fruit

$8.50

waffles with fruit

$8.50

french toast with fruit

$9.50

Breakfast Platter

$13.00

Waffle And Chicken

$15.00

Tortas

Torta milanesa de Pollo

$12.50

torta milanesa de Steak

$12.99

Torta Al Pastor

$12.99

Torta de Carnitas

$12.99

Al Pastor Cemitas

$12.99

Carnitas Cemitas

$12.99

Chicken BLT

$11.99

Platillos

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

with onions and peppers

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

with onions and peppers

Alambre de Ribeye Steak

$16.99

with onions, peppers, bacon, and cheese

Tamali Alambre

$17.99

with cactus, onions, peppers, bacon, and cheese

Ribeye with Shrimp

$32.99

with rice

Ribeye Steak

$24.99

with rice and beans

Steak Asada

$16.99

with guacamole, salad, rice and beans

Camaron al Ajillo (Shirmp)

$19.99

with rice and beans

Chiles rellenos

$15.99

Enchiladas de Mole

$15.99

Brown sauce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream

Enchiladas Rojos

$13.99

Red sauce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Green sauce, onions, queso fresco, and sour cream

Milanesa de Pollo

$14.99

Enchiladas de Camaron

$14.99

Comes with rice and beans

Quesabirrias

$14.99

Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$11.99

Marinated pork with cilantro and onions

Carnitas Tacos

$11.99

Fried pork with cilantro and onions

Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos

$12.99

With cilantro and onions

Ribeye Steak Tacos

$14.99

With cactus, Oaxaca cheese, cilantro and onions

Lengua Taco

$13.99

With cilantro and onions

Pollo Adobo (Chicken) Tacos

$11.99

With cilantro and onions

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

With lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, queso fresco and avocado

Fish Tacos

$13.99

With lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, queso fresco and avocado

Tinga Tacos

$11.99

With lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and avocado

Tacos Dorados

$12.50

With lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, queso fresco and avocado

Campechanos Tacos

$12.50

With cilantro and onions

Arabe

$11.99

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

Marinated Pork

Adobado Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Marinated Chicken

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

Deep-fried pork

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Vegetales Burrito

$10.00

Peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Arabe Burrito

$12.00

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.50

Marinated Pork

Adobado Chicken Quesadilla

$11.50

Marinated Chicken

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.50

Deep-fried pork

Asada (Steak) Quesadilla

$11.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Vegetales Quesadilla

$10.00

Peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Queso Quesadilla

$8.00

Campechanos quesadillas

$12.50

Aperitivos

Nachos

$9.50

With beans, cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream, jalapeno

Guacamole & Chips

$8.99

Huaraches

$8.50

With beans, salsa, onions, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco

Choriqueso

$9.99

Melted cheese and chorizo

Coctel de Camaron

$12.00

With tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado

Sopes

$8.99

With beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso fresco

Gorditas

$9.99

Choice of pastor, carnitas, steak, chorizo, campechano or chorizo con nopal

Pollo nachos

$11.50

carnitas Nachos

$11.50

Alpastor nachos

$11.50

Steak nachos

$12.50

Soup & Salad

Tortilla Soup

$8.50

Fried corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a broth of tomatoes, chile de arbol, and epazote topped with avocado, fresh cheese cubes, and sour cream

House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Sides

Arroz

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Guacamole

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

extra sour cream

$0.25

Extra Side Bacon

$2.50

Add Alpator

$4.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Steak

$5.00

Add Carnitas

$4.00

Postres

Camote (Sweet Potatoes)

$7.00

With vanilla ice cream

Churros

$6.00

Banana Split

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Bebidas

Horchata

$4.00+

Sweet rice water

Jamaica

$4.00+

Hibiscus

Lemonade

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Coca-Cola (Bottled)

$3.50

Boing (Mango)

$3.50Out of stock

Soda (Can)

$2.00

Agua

$1.50

Coffee

$2.50

Champurrado

$6.00+

Tamales

PT Verde PLO

$7.00

PT Rojo PLO

$7.00

PT Mole PLO

$7.00

PT Rajas

$7.00

PT Dulce

$7.00

PT Verde PRC

$7.00

PT Rojo PRC

$7.00

PT queso

$6.50

Single Tamal

$2.75

Libra

Carnitas Libra

$25.00

Alpastor Libra

$25.00

Kids Menu

Milanesa Kids

$10.00

Especiales

Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

Ribeye & Enchiladas

$18.99

Salmon

$20.00

Calde De Camaron

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
2655 S Sheridan St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

